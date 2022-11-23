 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   As climate change continues, Michigan could feel like Kentucky soon. Minus the bourbon of course   (mlive.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Michigan, Temperature, cold Thanksgiving, Climate change, Autumn, Climate Central, Cold, Michigan's Thanksgivings  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 3:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, there will be bourbon, if just to numb being in Michigan.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah but what if Utah starts to feel like Wyoming? You know what I mean.
 
blackminded
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.


Ingham County checking in, and yes.

/would anyone like some meth?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.


Came back from Colorado, thought i'd come back to real winters. Turns out, the Colorado winters followed me home. farking sucks.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ticks are bad now as it is. Just imagine.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't Michigan have bathtub moonshine?


More bourbon for me either way.
 
lectos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beer, cheese and kudzu?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: stevenboof: Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.

Came back from Colorado, thought i'd come back to real winters. Turns out, the Colorado winters followed me home. farking sucks.


What, you don't like 70 degree temps in November?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Kit Fister: stevenboof: Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.

Came back from Colorado, thought i'd come back to real winters. Turns out, the Colorado winters followed me home. farking sucks.

What, you don't like 70 degree temps in November?


Nope. I don't like 70 degree temps, period. If it stayed in the 60s, I'd be happy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Beer, cheese and kudzu?


Did they ever turn kudzu in to biofuels?  Because, with Kentucky's weather, Michigan could become a major biofuel producer.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: stevenboof: Kit Fister: stevenboof: Soon? If you get outside of the cities it already does.

Came back from Colorado, thought i'd come back to real winters. Turns out, the Colorado winters followed me home. farking sucks.

What, you don't like 70 degree temps in November?

Nope. I don't like 70 degree temps, period. If it stayed in the 60s, I'd be happy.


I'm actually 100% with you on this.  Plus, I'm not a huge fan of the sun.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought local weather and climate change were 2 different things? I guess it depends on if it suits your particular point of view.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.