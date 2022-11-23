 Skip to content
(MSN)   Hoard of ancient Celtic gold coins stolen from museum. Police searching for time-traveling Vikings   (msn.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
assets.drafthouse.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time traveling Vikings are strangely popular

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The museum that robbed it fair and square from a tomb?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Time traveling Vikings are strangely popular

[media-amazon.com image 333x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can usually find Vikings exiting the first-round.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have seen the perp!

https://marvelcinematicuniverse.fandom.com/wiki/Thor
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you have a large hoard of gold coins. Maybe hire some Vikings to guard them.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 635x365]


Have you celt it yet?

/s
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*horde

/pet peave.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that gold prices have dropped from their highs, they steal gold.

Just wait until Bitcoin really goes South.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well...bye

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have you lot not SEEN the leprechaun movies?  of all the places to steal gold coins from, maybe consider not pissing off that angry bugger
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hoard ffs!
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [assets.drafthouse.com image 850x478]


my work here is done.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*whored
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The museum that robbed it fair and square from a tomb?


Meh, go ahead and ride your high-horse down that "all property is theft" rabbit hole.
The coins were being preserved and on display to the public.... now they'll be melted down and lost to history forever.
 
debug
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Time traveling Vikings are strangely popular

[media-amazon.com image 333x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We would have also accepted time-travelling 76ers.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chewd: iheartscotch: The museum that robbed it fair and square from a tomb?

Meh, go ahead and ride your high-horse down that "all property is theft" rabbit hole.
The coins were being preserved and on display to the public.... now they'll be melted down and lost to history forever.


Why would they be melted down?

Worth far more to a collector as they are... sheesh.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: chewd: iheartscotch: The museum that robbed it fair and square from a tomb?

Meh, go ahead and ride your high-horse down that "all property is theft" rabbit hole.
The coins were being preserved and on display to the public.... now they'll be melted down and lost to history forever.

Why would they be melted down?

Worth far more to a collector as they are... sheesh.


Because they want money and not jail time?
"Hot coins that everybody in the antiquities world knows are stolen & will get you mega jail time" vs "a couple bars of anonymous gold."

I can tell you which one i'd rather have.... and it just takes a lil propane to convert them.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: chewd: iheartscotch: The museum that robbed it fair and square from a tomb?

Meh, go ahead and ride your high-horse down that "all property is theft" rabbit hole.
The coins were being preserved and on display to the public.... now they'll be melted down and lost to history forever.

Why would they be melted down?

Worth far more to a collector as they are... sheesh.



Because gold, once melted down and re-formed, is essentially untraceable?

A pile of Viking coins will be much more traceable.

Whoever stole the coins started with zero gold; will that person want to take the very risky approach of selling the coins as they are to maximize the return, or will he just stay with whatever $$$ can be had from X ounces of gold in a random shape with a near-zero chance of getting busted for theft?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Irresponsible Captain: Time traveling Vikings are strangely popular

[media-amazon.com image 333x500]

[Fark user image image 313x500]


Is there a subject, now matter how perceivably far-fetched as it may be, that Chuck Tingle hasn'twritten about?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Found em:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now if only they'd green light season 3 of Beforeigners...
 
