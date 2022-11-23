 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Construction worker in vacant mall suite accidentally hits metal pipe. What could go wrong? Well, at least the arcade is still open   (sacbee.com) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
modminz and totalfarkers conspire to greenlight insipid non-articles from the cryptids in the earth center to turn the space frogs back into tadpoles
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sprinkler gets some stores wet? Here's what happened in 2018 in a suburb about 20 minutes from where I lived.
Sun Prairie gas line explosion
Youtube 5Efo_Bsgs1I
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just throw in some Axe body spray fumigation bombs and you won't be able to tell the difference.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a construction worker hits a metal pipe in a vacant mall and nobody is around does he make a sound?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is always my worst fear when I'm working on something near a fire sprinkler.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 100kSF project I'm working on just got delayed 6 months because someone used a toilet on the 6th floor that wasn't ready for use. The contractor isn't too talkative about exactly what happened to cause this 7-figure damage claim, but reading between the lines someone turned water on to take a dump in a proper toilet rather than the construction honeypots and went home for the weekend - while the women's bathroom next door had an uninstalled fixture fountaining away...
 
TWX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aperson: This is always my worst fear when I'm working on something near a fire sprinkler.


And the water is usually incredibly nasty within those pipes too.  They use basic "black" pipe, steel pipe without coatings.  Oxidation within the pipes turns the water incredibly rusty.

Most merchandise and fixtures within the affected stores were likely wrecked.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Surpheon: A 100kSF project I'm working on just got delayed 6 months because someone used a toilet on the 6th floor that wasn't ready for use. The contractor isn't too talkative about exactly what happened to cause this 7-figure damage claim, but reading between the lines someone turned water on to take a dump in a proper toilet rather than the construction honeypots and went home for the weekend - while the women's bathroom next door had an uninstalled fixture fountaining away...


So it was the fresh water flow that caused all the damage, rather than the black water from a toilet that didn't drain into a sewer pipe?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought those sprinklers were heat activated before they pop out in order to avoid such a scenario as this.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Sprinkler gets some stores wet? Here's what happened in 2018 in a suburb about 20 minutes from where I lived.
[YouTube video: Sun Prairie gas line explosion]


Gotta love the last guy running away with his hardhat in his hand.
Been training a new guy, and every time I catch him walking below where I'm working I have to ask him where the fark his hard hat is. They've always got some half assed excuse. Guess he'll learn when he catches a ten pound nail gun with his face.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's a mall?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least the place has an arcade. You'd be hard pressed to find a mall arcade in New Jersey that isn't a majority, or worse solely, a redemption machine (legal gambling for kids) place, instead of having real arcade games and pinball machines.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: aperson: This is always my worst fear when I'm working on something near a fire sprinkler.

And the water is usually incredibly nasty within those pipes too.  They use basic "black" pipe, steel pipe without coatings.  Oxidation within the pipes turns the water incredibly rusty.

Most merchandise and fixtures within the affected stores were likely wrecked.


I was at a jobsite where the actual sprinkler guy accidently set it off. God that water STINKS!
 
drayno76
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Sprinkler gets some stores wet? Here's what happened in 2018 in a suburb about 20 minutes from where I lived.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Efo_Bsgs1I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=17&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's one hell of an over pressurized sprinkler system in your neck of the woods.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What's a mall?


What's a Paladin?
Youtube Otf9Bnm48Kk
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Sprinkler gets some stores wet? Here's what happened in 2018 in a suburb about 20 minutes from where I lived.
[YouTube video: Sun Prairie gas line explosion]


Fun fact: gas lines in CA are rubber hoses so that they do not break in Earthquakes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: aperson: This is always my worst fear when I'm working on something near a fire sprinkler.

And the water is usually incredibly nasty within those pipes too.  They use basic "black" pipe, steel pipe without coatings.  Oxidation within the pipes turns the water incredibly rusty.

Most merchandise and fixtures within the affected stores were likely wrecked.


Yup, people don't realize just how nasty that water is. But there are occasions when they get to find out.

My favorite is when some blushing bride to be decides to come to Vegas to get married. The decides to hang her white wedding gown on the sprinkler next to the bed in the hotel room because she doesn't want the train touching the floor to get dirty.

$8,000 worth of water damage to the room later, all that crud that flew out if the sprinkler has now stained her wedding dress.

That warning sign is there for a reason.

images.americanhotel.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s I worked security at a mall. This happens all the time. Usually construction but tenants did it too and it makes a huge dirty mess. I was the guy who shut the valves when it happened.

After the 94 quake there were several main risers all flooding the whole mall. It was quite the sight to see.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine was facilities manager for a college arena that held 12k people.  Somebody bonked a sprinkler pipe and dislodged it and that 4 year old water came rushing out.   Hundreds of gallons before they knew how to react, thousands before it was turned off.
They had to delay a game for the cleanup of rusty filth and nobody was pleased.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another case of technology exceeding the ability of an every day human to deal with it.

"First we build our tools, and then our tools build us."
 
melfunction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He must have broken pipes because the sprinklers are set off individually. Heat melts a bead holding the sprinkler head valve closed.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: Surpheon: A 100kSF project I'm working on just got delayed 6 months because someone used a toilet on the 6th floor that wasn't ready for use. The contractor isn't too talkative about exactly what happened to cause this 7-figure damage claim, but reading between the lines someone turned water on to take a dump in a proper toilet rather than the construction honeypots and went home for the weekend - while the women's bathroom next door had an uninstalled fixture fountaining away...

So it was the fresh water flow that caused all the damage, rather than the black water from a toilet that didn't drain into a sewer pipe?


Yup, the fresh water flow. Tens of thousands of gallons running from the 6th floor to the basement... Even the nastiest toilet flush couldn't cause this scale of damage.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

melfunction: He must have broken pipes because the sprinklers are set off individually. Heat melts a bead holding the sprinkler head valve closed.


There is an outside chance that he hit a preaction system's sampling pipe, but those are usually plastic. But a single sprinkler could do that kind of damage if given an hour to run at 25-35 gallons per minute.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Roseville Galleria? GOOD! Suck it you disgusting MAGA snobstinks.

/ A very red, very white and snotty part of California.
// Placer County Sheriff can fark the hell off.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

melfunction: He must have broken pipes because the sprinklers are set off individually. Heat melts a bead holding the sprinkler head valve closed.


...And the reduction in water pressure makes the rest of the beads fall out, activating every sprinkler on the same pipe. This is why entire rooms, or floors of a building go off when there's one small fire. It's a feature to keep the fire from spreading.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well the paywall wasn't cut I see
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Back in the 90s I worked security at a mall. This happens all the time. Usually construction but tenants did it too and it makes a huge dirty mess. I was the guy who shut the valves when it happened.

After the 94 quake there were several main risers all flooding the whole mall. It was quite the sight to see.


Name checks out
 
