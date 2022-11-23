 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Would you willingly spend a year in jail if someone paid you $2 million? How about 20 years at $2 mil/year? Well this guy wasn't given that choice, but at least now he is getting paid   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Miscarriage of justice, Conviction, Ohio Attorney General, Jim Petro, Dean Gillispie, Jury, Ohio, Crime  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which jail?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago there was a story about a guy who was wrongly convicted of murder and spent 30 years in prison before they finally looked at the DNA evidence and let him go. I guess different states have different policies. Oh and he was black.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will change, the police dept isn't paying a thin dime.  Judgements like this usually don't include sanctioning pension payments (think OJ as an example) and the former detective will get taken care of under the table otherwise.

Now the taxpayers, on the other hand, will be on the hook if the judgement stands after appeal.

Same as its ever was, nothing will change

As fir whether I'd go to jail for a year for 2 mil, I would depending on where I was sent.  Certainly not in a place like Angola, for example
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't believe this story for a second.  The guy is white.  This doesn't happen to white people.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Nothing will change, the police dept isn't paying a thin dime.  Judgements like this usually don't include sanctioning pension payments (think OJ as an example) and the former detective will get taken care of under the table otherwise.

Now the taxpayers, on the other hand, will be on the hook if the judgement stands after appeal.

Same as its ever was, nothing will change

As fir whether I'd go to jail for a year for 2 mil, I would depending on where I was sent.  Certainly not in a place like Angola, for example


Sweden, Norway, anywhere that would allow me access to education.

Christ, people in North America PAY to stay in shiattier rooms with crappier food in order to get educated...
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nope.  Life is more valuable than money.
 
Klivian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One year? Yes, especially if I get paid up front. Put the money into an investment account while you serve your time and can't do anything with it, then start living off of the interest. Assume you can get a 5% ROI yearly you end your sentence with 2.1 million. If you continue to get 5% ROI every year that is 105k a year which is more than most make.

Being able to live a quiet middle class lifestyle and never work another day in my life? Yes please
 
nullptr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Klivian: One year? Yes, especially if I get paid up front. Put the money into an investment account while you serve your time and can't do anything with it, then start living off of the interest. Assume you can get a 5% ROI yearly you end your sentence with 2.1 million. If you continue to get 5% ROI every year that is 105k a year which is more than most make.

Being able to live a quiet middle class lifestyle and never work another day in my life? Yes please


But you have to pay off the prison gangs if you want to make it through the year.
 
Klivian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nullptr: Klivian: One year? Yes, especially if I get paid up front. Put the money into an investment account while you serve your time and can't do anything with it, then start living off of the interest. Assume you can get a 5% ROI yearly you end your sentence with 2.1 million. If you continue to get 5% ROI every year that is 105k a year which is more than most make.

Being able to live a quiet middle class lifestyle and never work another day in my life? Yes please

But you have to pay off the prison gangs if you want to make it through the year.


Meh, work usually bends me over harder than any prison gang would, and at least that's temporary. Work is for the rest of my life
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about a bad marriage? Would you spend 20 years in a bad marriage for 40 million dollars?

Would you spend 20 years in Texas or Florida?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nah
 
Tentacle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With conjugal visits?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tentacle: With conjugal visits?


From Bubba, yes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: What about a bad marriage? Would you spend 20 years in a bad marriage for 40 million dollars?

Would you spend 20 years in Texas or Florida?


+

Tentacle: With conjugal visits?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tentacle: With conjugal visits?


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klivian: One year? Yes, especially if I get paid up front. Put the money into an investment account while you serve your time and can't do anything with it, then start living off of the interest. Assume you can get a 5% ROI yearly you end your sentence with 2.1 million. If you continue to get 5% ROI every year that is 105k a year which is more than most make.

Being able to live a quiet middle class lifestyle and never work another day in my life? Yes please


I think I'd take the 1 year deal, too.

20? No farking way. After 1 or 2 years, I wouldn't be willing to do jack shiat for more money.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reading the case details show this is another absolutely horrible frame job done by police: https://www.law.umich.edu/special/exoneration/Pages/casedetail.aspx?caseid=5182

The case was cold for a year until a guy working at GM plant went to police and said "This guy that used to work here kinda looks like your composite photo." Then another year passes before police interview the guy and also search his house for possible evidence (finding nothing). It was literally TWO. YEARS. LATER. that they found a guy who kinda, sorta looked like a composite picture drawn up by police.

And very similar to the Timothy Cole case in Texas, victims reported the attacker smoking throughout the crime. This guy convicted didn't smoke and all his friends as witnesses testified that he hated cigarettes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tentacle: With conjugal visits?


If you aren't getting any while out of prison, don't pretend that you'll get any while you are inside.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Betty
White
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the real rapist was free? Or did they find them?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: the real rapist was free? Or did they find them?


We don't know as the Keystone cops go their man and didn't care after that.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds tempting, but I keep coming back to the people that risk their lives in dangerous shootouts -and way more jail time- to not go to jail. I'll pass, you can keep the two chicks.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Klivian: One year? Yes, especially if I get paid up front. Put the money into an investment account while you serve your time and can't do anything with it, then start living off of the interest. Assume you can get a 5% ROI yearly you end your sentence with 2.1 million. If you continue to get 5% ROI every year that is 105k a year which is more than most make.

Being able to live a quiet middle class lifestyle and never work another day in my life? Yes please


Same (for the one year deal). I'm not anywhere near retirement and work is going to take up waaay longer than a year of my life.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: the real rapist was free? Or did they find them?


In the article I posted the claim was made that they suspect another guy. Apparently no DNA evidence is available to test because the hairs they had as evidence (two were lost) were from the victims.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't believe this story for a second.  The guy is white.  This doesn't happen to white people.


Oh look, it's this asshole again.
Yawn.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TFA says someone raped a pair of twin girls in a single attack. I have a rule against joking about rape. However...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DRTFA: TFA says someone raped a pair of twin girls in a single attack


Shortly after 7 p.m. on August 20, 1988, 22-year-old twin sisters C.W. and B.W. were kidnapped by a lone gunman as they got into their car outside a Best Products store in Dayton, Ohio. The man wearing sunglasses entered the back seat and demanded to see their purses. He said that he was a store security guard and his name was "Roger."

He then pointed a chrome handgun at them and ordered them to drive to a wooded area. There, he exposed himself, fondled their breasts, and forced them to perform oral sex on him. The man blindfolded both women and forced them to lie down in the back seat while he drove back to the Best Products store. He then fled with money from their purses, a lighter, and a pack of cigarettes.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't believe this story for a second.  The guy is white.  This doesn't happen to white people.


Nope usually their left in prison.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He added: "The jury's verdict sends a strong message that those in power need to change the way they do things."

None of this will come out of the wallets of the people who actually did this to him.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Nothing will change, the police dept isn't paying a thin dime.  Judgements like this usually don't include sanctioning pension payments (think OJ as an example) and the former detective will get taken care of under the table otherwise.

Now the taxpayers, on the other hand, will be on the hook if the judgement stands after appeal.

Same as its ever was, nothing will change

As fir whether I'd go to jail for a year for 2 mil, I would depending on where I was sent.  Certainly not in a place like Angola, for example


If I ever become mayor of a large city my negotiations with the police union will include a significant bump to thier pension plans, with the caveat that all police misconduct lawsuit payout deduct from that payment.   Hit ordinary cops in the pocket and they will become VERY concerned about the rules and the "thin blue line" will canish overnight
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Jeebus Saves: I don't believe this story for a second.  The guy is white.  This doesn't happen to white people.

Oh look, it's this asshole again.
Yawn.


Yeah, he was denying all the pictures and video of violent Proud Boys. The absolute best option is that he's a contemptible troll.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
this is why you always ask for a lawyer. always. with making a murderer or paradise lost. the police and prosecutors are the opposite of your friends.
bonus: once you ask for a lawyer the police cannot ask you any questions. then you can bring up a buttfor and when they ask you can sue them.
 
