Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica. Oh R'lyeh
32
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it subby's mom?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We finally got one!"
 
Alebak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It'll change everything!"

Unless it makes you hire a bunch of assassins to go after the people produce the most greenhouse gases I don't think much will change.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's protecting a stargate, kill it!

/dnrtfa
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How soon can we pollute it?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie before. It does not turn out well for the scientists. Or anyone, for that matter. Maybe we should just leave it alone?
 
metric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pray you are eaten first.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Algae "sea"?

(RTFA)

Algae sea...

Sensationalistic reporting on something we already knew about.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably that black oil that infects people and starts the colonization of the species that sent it.
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone familiar with lake Vostok knows this.  I actually thought that's what this article was about, since the lake exists IRL
 
Vurcease
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How soon can we pollute it?


As soon as we figure out how to exploit it!
 
Fubegra
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As long as they didn't hear mysterious piping noises in the area...
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Coming to vending machine in Japan soon!
 
silverjets
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Coming to vending machine in Japan soon!


Nah.  To Chinese pee-pee-grow shops.  I swear China could solve its population problems if you just started a rumor that ground up Chinese people made your wee-wee wake up.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do you want kaiju? Because that's how you get kaiju.
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My son asked me yesterday Antarctica's military and I told him it was his continent for the taking.
 
Dumpex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's ALGAE
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They found some algae. You know, the stuff found pretty much everywhere else on the planet.
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TheBlob -ending
Youtube 0lpOtpgPa7k
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Algae. In an ocean. Presented with a headline that suggests a single, massive creature.  Your blog sucks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For decades, scientists have believed that nothing could live under the frozen surface of Antarctica.

Why? We know there's life in boiling thermal vents at the deepest depths of the ocean, why would we assume that cold temperatures would be completely lifeless?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: For decades, scientists have believed that nothing could live under the frozen surface of Antarctica.

Why? We know there's life in boiling thermal vents at the deepest depths of the ocean, why would we assume that cold temperatures would be completely lifeless?


Clickbait article is full of shiat? I'm flabbergasted.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 671x376]


Just in time for Woofsday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x375]

Anyone familiar with lake Vostok knows this.  I actually thought that's what this article was about, since the lake exists IRL


Is that what FSM looks like IRL?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh no! It will be a hostile alien plant that will grow and grow and be indestructible until the last episode when UNIT calls in an RAF strike team!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
