(Politico)   WHO announce reissue of Monkeypox as MPOX. Hanson ecstatic   (politico.com) divider line
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earworm activated. Thanks, Subby.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that it's the season, I hear that song AND Christmas music every day at work!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
todangst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I give. Who announced it?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?


The first baseman.
 
todangst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?

The first baseman.


Who?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

todangst: Trocadero: todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?

The first baseman.

Who?


That's right.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

todangst: Trocadero: todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?

The first baseman.

Who?


Exactly.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The M stands for Monkey, right? This seems like not the most effective shift.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"The virus soon to be known as MPOX"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: todangst: Trocadero: todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?

The first baseman.

Who?

Exactly.


What is the name of the guy on first base?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the virus that dissolves people into horrible blob monsters that can lump together creating larger blob monsters and people start arguing over their right to become a horrible blob monster.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WHO to rename monkeypox as 'MPOX'. Pete Townsend reiterates, "I was just doing research for a book."
 
Cubs300
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Trocadero: todangst: Trocadero: todangst: Ok, I give. Who announced it?

The first baseman.

Who?

Exactly.

What is the name of the guy on first base?


No, what's on second...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: The M stands for Monkey, right? This seems like not the most effective shift.


It stands for mandrill, wait no, macaque, wait...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Move comes amid White House pressure on the global health organization to move quickly to reduce stigma around the virus' name.

Oh, for christ sake.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What, did a monkey complain or something?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rise my brothers!  Our time is now!  RISE!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Rise my brothers!  Our time is now!  RISE!


Now, more than ever...

i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Move comes amid White House pressure on the global health organization to move quickly to reduce stigma around the virus' name.

Oh, for christ sake.


To be fair, the disease didn't originate with monkeys, they just called it that because the first discovered animals with the virus happened to be monkeys.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
we are down to just a few dozen reported cases.

Can we start sleeping with each other yet?
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not raging against a change in the name, or even this particular change, but I am going to say changing the name is dumb, especially this particular change.

Then I'll shrug and go about my day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was M Pox the wrestler guy who was banging Chyna
 
