(CNN)   The guy who killed at least six people at a Virginia Walmart was a Walmart employee. So...lone wolf? Mentally unfit? Incel? Walton hater? This is your thread for wild speculation   (cnn.com)
72
•       •       •

72 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man with a gun. What's to speculate?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mind controlled by brain rays from the lizard people
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alien doppelganger.  The real guy is tied up in a basement somewhere.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chronic constipation.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, wait, I got it!

He was driven to madness by the incessant Xmas music played thru the store's speakers over and over and over and over and over and
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh thank God, it's just a regular workplace shooting! I was worried there for a second...
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But guys... now is not the time to talk about gun control!
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The shooter was a Walmart manager, enough said.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people died in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: No, wait, I got it!

He was driven to madness by the incessant Xmas music played thru the store's speakers over and over and over and over and over and


If that's the case, well... cue Chris Rock.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone took his last yogurt from the fridge.   Had his name on it and everything.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An employee should have known what the proper return policy is for bullets and guns that are purchased there
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
asshole.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I expect he was due to be an ex-manager pretty soon and he went "Falling Down" on everyone.
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A symptom of a decayed society rotten to its core.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like he told his employees to do something and instead just sat around the brake room.

Like normal Wal-mart workers do.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nevermind that, are the guns ok?  Are the arms manufacturers ok?  Should we send a wellness check out for Armalite and Remington?

/I love our uniquely American problem
//too poor to leave the country
///too poor to stay too, come to think of it...
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's some speculation: he was an ASSHOLE.

Just like every other farking asshole that decides to shoot unarmed civilians.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Angry Target employee?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was just firing employees, isn't that the manager's job?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xanadian: No, wait, I got it!

He was driven to madness by the incessant Xmas music played thru the store's speakers over and over and over and over and over and


Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how much WalMart will profit here from their Dead Peasant life insurance policies.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God-fearin', red-blooded 'Merican patriot!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For a second I was worried this wouldn't be a thread of dehumanizing. Pheeeew.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shootings never happen where wealthy white folks shop.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do we need to go beyond "Walmart Employee"?

Does someone really need to be an incel, madman, or anything else to want to shoot up the place?

Hell, the very first manager of the first Walmart to be built near me 30 years ago (as a wee lad) saw the manager blapped in the parking lot within the first year. The place just brings that out in people.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MAGA mid life crisis?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anyone found the guys social media feeds yet? I think we need to know what sort of chemtrails this guy was sniffing before Monday morning quarterbacking the management of his mental health.
 
carkiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's a streetlight.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I'll show you everyday low prices!"

"Clean-up in aisle six! Wooo-eee!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder how much WalMart will profit here from their Dead Peasant life insurance policies.


Probably pays out double if they're the victim of a crime.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Sounds like he told his employees to do something and instead just sat around the brake room.

Like normal Wal-mart workers do.

lokis_mentor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Manager? Must not be getting their bonus this year.
 
Klivian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder how much WalMart will profit here from their Dead Peasant life insurance policies.


"As a showing of generosity to the victims, all workers at this location have 'voluteered' all of their overtime pay go to the 'Walmart Victims Foundation* this holiday season."

*0.01% of all money collected by this fund will be distributed to the families of the victims, with the remaining being used for the overhead required to maintain this fund.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Arkansas: This is an absolute tragedy, to have manager in one of our supercenters kill 6 people inside the store, this will have a devastating impact on one of our highest grossing stores! The day before Thanksgiving the grocery department should packed and Black Friday door busters may be impacted! Won't someone think of our bottom line?!
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I expect he was due to be an ex-manager pretty soon and he went "Falling Down" on everyone.


Do you remember how shocking that film was to people when it was first released?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: steklo: Sounds like he told his employees to do something and instead just sat around the brake room.

Like normal Wal-mart workers do.
well,,,,technically if the workers have "stopped work" they are on a brake.

LOL
 
Jacobin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back in my day, this kind of thing only happened at the post office
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And I thought I had a shiatty manager when I worked retail 400 years ago. Can't even begin to imagine the lawsuits Walmart has in store. Black friday indeed.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lokis_mentor: Must not be getting their bonus this year.


When I worked at Wal-mart I remember the year that our profit sharing bonus was like 50% less than the prior year. I asked why and was told "We remodeled the store." OK, so what does that have to do with the profit sharing bonus? Turns out the cost for the remodeling comes out of profit sharing, so all the store employees paid for the new shelves, flooring, and paint on the walls.
 
Kryllith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Sounds like he told his employees to do something and instead just sat around the brake room.

Like normal Wal-mart workers do.


I mean, would you really expect them to go somewhere in the brake room?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I wonder how much WalMart will profit here from their Dead Peasant life insurance policies.


Good question.

Given the situation, if they exist, every policy except the shooters will pay. The purpose of the policies is to defray the cost of recruiting unexpected replacements.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zbtop: Do we need to go beyond "Walmart Employee"?

Does someone really need to be an incel, madman, or anything else to want to shoot up the place?

Hell, the very first manager of the first Walmart to be built near me 30 years ago (as a wee lad) saw the manager blapped in the parking lot within the first year. The place just brings that out in people.


Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It sounds sexual in nature. Is there a video somewhere explaining the whole process?
 
chasd00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kryllith: steklo: Sounds like he told his employees to do something and instead just sat around the brake room.

Like normal Wal-mart workers do.

I mean, would you really expect them to go somewhere in the brake room?


nicely done :)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Can't even begin to imagine the lawsuits Walmart has in store


Wal-mart could throw their hands up and plead ignorance if this was a random shooter.

The fact that a STORE MANAGER murdered employees means they are going to have to pay up some real money.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Disgruntled employee, so once again it appears resolving workplace conflicts with mass murder is easier than having to deal with HR.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hot take: the issue isn't guns. It's American men with guns. The patriarchy makes men suppress their emotions until they explode in rage. Rage is the only emotion 'real men' are allowed to feel. Toxic masculinity hurts men just as much as it does women. The patriarchy subsumes individual men to the collective, aggressive class dominance of men. Until we're ready to face that the economic superstructure built on traditional gender roles overdetermines the options available to those experiencing emotional distress, this will continue to happen. But I'll get dismissed as a pretentious SJW feminazi finger-wagger and the senseless violence will continue.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The People of Walmart finally got to him, and it was a mercy killing.
 
