(6ABC Philadelphia)   Budweiser has plans for all the unsold beer from the World Cup games. Add your suggestion to the list   (6abc.com) divider line
52
52 Comments     (+0 »)
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wastewater treatment plant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick any NYC Sewer drain and dump it there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In eight months, sell it to Dan Snyder.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
refill Lake Mead. And the Mississippi River.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would say donate to LGBTQ clubs but haven't they suffered enough?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does it have electrolytes?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hydration supplement for the Ukrainian army?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
if only there was somewhere dry they could pour it out at.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cut out the middleman and dump it in a toilet.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll take it.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Slug bait.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.


in the Western US my go-to cheap beer is coors, in the Eastern US its yuengling.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even though I'm something of a beer snob I've always found that the most delicious beer is free beer.

I'll take it.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.


When I was 15 I was at a Navy BBQ in the early 90's in Poole with a large group of Americans.  We'd been playing softball and were all really hot and this guy just handed me a can from a cooler.  It was the first time I'd ever had Budweiser and it was amazing.  I haven't had it in years because it got so disgusting.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
party at the moon tower
 
Alpine_Dino
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now watch Iran or Saudi Arabia fluke their way into winning this thing.
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ill drink it.

i usually will have a few good pints before switching to the cheap stuff
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beer swimming pool.

No one will ever know you peed in it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.


It was garbage in the 90s too
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Put Diet Coke labels on it and ship it to Mar-A-Lago.
 
darinwil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Beer swimming pool.

No one will ever know you peed in it.


Pee swimming pool, no one will know you poured budwiser in it :P
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fark Kway-tar
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kindms: ill drink it.

i usually will have a few good pints before switching to the cheap stuff


Budweiser are your good pints?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alpine_Dino: Now watch Iran or Saudi Arabia fluke their way into winning this thing.


Right!  Suddenly, I'm rooting for Qatar to win.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Beer swimming pool.

No one will ever know you peed in it.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Their plan seems to be the best. I cannot come up with a better, most practical idea.

I do wonder in the larger picture, just how much will change once this WC is over. Like how much of the corruption of FIFA will be revealed.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Use it to drown corrupt FIFA officials
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope a country with great beer wins, like England or Germany. It would be great if they told Budweiser thanks but no thanks.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kindms: ill drink it.

i usually will have a few good pints before switching to the cheap stuff

Budweiser are your good pints?


no that would be the cheap stuff
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
blackdoctor.orgView Full Size
 
Thew00tbroughtme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Save it for the wildfires in the Western US.
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed. The answer is those cases can be used to make a wicked fort.

/when I was in grade school we used to volunteer to stack the hay in the barns. Farms hated it because we would break the bails and crush the hay.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Serious poll question:

Qatar pronunciation.

KA-tar
Gutter
Gi-TAR
Some fourth incorrect choice.

/Always said it as KA-tar when I was there-
//it was the 90's, always assumed I was correct.
///Gad-Offy; Ka-Doffy, Qwa-doffy?  Tomato?  What?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Donate it to Ukraine
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, the Bud...

Travis AFB Dorm bar.  It'll be gone in a week.
 
groppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Instead of giving it to the team that wins, give it to the team that finishes last, that will make them play harder.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: tricycleracer: I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.

in the Western US my go-to cheap beer is coors, in the Eastern US its yuengling.


Sesame Street - Cookie Monster - One of These Things Is Not Like The Other
Youtube LAIfzRWYSwQ
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like how Budweiser already know that a country with legal alcohol will definitely win the World Cup.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: Instead of giving it to the team that wins, give it to the team that finishes last, that will make them play harder.


So basically you're saying just leave the beer in Qatar to rot.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huck them at Ted Cruz
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I AM BECOME DERP: Serious poll question:

Qatar pronunciation.

KA-tar
Gutter
Gi-TAR
Some fourth incorrect choice.

/Always said it as KA-tar when I was there-
//it was the 90's, always assumed I was correct.
///Gad-Offy; Ka-Doffy, Qwa-doffy?  Tomato?  What?


Cutter.

I have heard it pronounced as "Cutter" from people on BBC when listening to CBC late at night.

Everyone knows that the Brits are best with this shiat, seconded by Canadians so I'm going with it.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there are US military bases in the area.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alpine_Dino: Now watch Iran or Saudi Arabia fluke their way into winning this thing.


I was going to say this.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Pretty sure there are US military bases in the area.


And they let you drink 3 drinks a day!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think I can believe the people who claim that Budweiser used to be good...
 
devine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: tricycleracer: I grew up on Budweiser in the late 90s-early aughts.  InBev did some cost cutting on the recipe and it is now donkey piss.

It was garbage in the 90s too


If you are into beer-shiats and headaches, Budweiser is the go to beer.
 
