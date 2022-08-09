 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Day 273 of WW3: Strike on Ukraine maternity hospital kills newborn. Baby's mother and a doctor pulled alive from rubble. Note to self: this is how you create martyrs and implacable resolve in an enemy. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (apnews.com) divider line
87
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, southern Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian authorities, Russian shelling, VATICAN CITY, Friday Ukraine's military  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Morning everyone.

Numbers are in, safe to say things are slowing down in Ukraine. Rain, rain, rain; mud, mud, mud. Looks like everyone's stopping for a bit of a break. Lets keep an eye on those Fuel Tanker numbers tho, that'll be interesting to monitor.

<gestures to shrinkwrapped palette in the corner>

Grogg unloaded this palette with his penis last night. As far as i can tell its just a palette of hookah supplies and glass pipes. Lets see if we can switch to hookas instead of cigarettes, should cut down on how many times a day we empty the ashtrays.

The Hedgehog cage has been cleaned and the kiddie pool is back in action, if you need any non dairy creamer you can get some on your own that is the devil's dandruff as far as i'm concerned i'm not putting that in the food budget.

Pacos Tacos at 1130. Keep calm, and slava ukraini.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks FJ. Powerful headline this morning. I'm trying to get back. Let's see.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official
The terrorist state continues to fight against civilians and civilian objects. As a result of a missile attack on the maternity ward of Vilnyansk hospital, an infant died and a woman was injured. There are probably still people under the rubble.

The occupiers shelled a high-rise building and a polyclinic in Kupyansk. Two people died, one person was hospitalized. All services work on the ground.

The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what he wasn't able to achieve for 9 months and won't be able to achieve. Instead, he will only be held to account for all the evil he brought to our country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <gestures to shrinkwrapped palette in the corner>


What a shrink-wrapped palette may look like

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/Sorry, I needed a bookmark & there weren't many posts yet
//I don't think that's actually shrink-wrap either.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US needs to stop farking around and give Ukraine long range missiles. They need to blow up the rail running East-West direction from Russia and into Donbas region.

The rail and roads going North-South coming in near Kharkiv region the Ukrainians are close enough to disrupt. It really throws a wrench in Ruskie logistics to lose that line of supply buy knocking out the next most important line to starve the Russians during winter is key here.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought breakfast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally killing newborns is so vile that we lied about Saddam doing it in Gulf War I for propaganda purposes.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image 540x360]


Deep fried track shoes?
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image image 540x360]


I think I'll go out for breakfast this morning.  Not into fried foods.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: The Hedgehog cage has been cleaned and the kiddie pool is back in action, if you need any non dairy creamer you can get some on your own that is the devil's dandruff as far as i'm concerned i'm not putting that in the food budget.


Just use plain sugar, it's the main ingredient in the creamer anyway.  I've left some leaf tea and a kettle next to the coffee maker, help yourselves.  It's my favourite blend-you know kopi luwak?  It's kind of like that, but with koalas.  Tastes great once you get used to the eucalyptus smell.
 
Vazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine needs to be screaming about this at the UN.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image 540x360]

Deep fried track shoes?


Stuffed with seasoned veggies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, who ordered the pallet of non-dairy creamer? It's addressed only to "el Padre"...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vazz: Ukraine needs to be screaming about this at the UN.


Forget the UN. The UN is useless.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that Vladimir Putin's tie has somehow achieved sentience due to the sheer quantity of dribbled beef gravy, melted cheez-whiz, and blood surgically drained from healthy young Gopniks on it are false. His tie, a fashionable silk cravat woven from the produce of Kamchatkan silkworms, was in fact gifted with a limited intelligence from a visiting shaman who has absolutely not been anywhere near the Gopnik harvesting farms off Bolshaya Lubyanaka street, and if you ask it, it will absolutely corroborate everything I am saying on pain of unweaving. If it knows what's good for it, anyway.

* The Ministry of Culture would like viewer to know that last night's episode of Tsar Trek, titled "Where No Gopnik Has Gone Before," was a metaphorical tale regarding the dangers of alien civilizations and not one to be taken literally. While Captain Kirkovitch and Mr. Spockula were forced to draw cutlasses and execute three of their crewmen after they had been driven mad by exposure to chavs during their shore leave in Cornwall, England, in the real world foreign travel is generally safe in any of the remaining countries that will issue a visa to a Russian citizen.

* Rumors that the stolen Ukrainian raccoon was somehow able to construct a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range out of scavenged bits of garbage are false. That weapon is from an entirely different movie franchise.

* In followup news, the twenty-two FSB agents who returned to Russia after the failure of Operation Big Wheel have turned out to be actual toddlers. This explains both their ability to successfully infiltrate a day care center in Washington D.C. and their inability to capture President Biden's Trans-Am. With this in mind, they have been assigned new tasks in the Russian Army's logistics and planning section, a role it is felt they will prove to be more successful at then the toddlers they are replacing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with that....sorry folks, I need to take another personal day and lurk.
There is no cat food, but the biatch can suffer on cubed ham and later some chicken breast.
the church should deliver turkey at some point
I skipped making coffee. There are no females in my bed this morning, so that kinda sucks, or doesn't as it were. The still is supposed to run clear but is spitting out something that looks like YooHoo or chocolate milk. I mean it's from the molasses and doesn't taste fowl, I'm just disgusted with war and all. Shut up cat, You are purring too loud. I am drinking this slog and going back to bed. The maternity ward thing is just too damn depressing.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stretch wrapped pallet looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Still mind boggling that the orcs don't use pallets
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Morning everyone.

Numbers are in, safe to say things are slowing down in Ukraine. Rain, rain, rain; mud, mud, mud. Looks like everyone's stopping for a bit of a break. Lets keep an eye on those Fuel Tanker numbers tho, that'll be interesting to monitor.

<gestures to shrinkwrapped palette in the corner>

Grogg unloaded this palette with his penis last night. As far as i can tell its just a palette of hookah supplies and glass pipes. Lets see if we can switch to hookas instead of cigarettes, should cut down on how many times a day we empty the ashtrays.

The Hedgehog cage has been cleaned and the kiddie pool is back in action, if you need any non dairy creamer you can get some on your own that is the devil's dandruff as far as i'm concerned i'm not putting that in the food budget.

Pacos Tacos at 1130. Keep calm, and slava ukraini.


Wow tacos and beer last night for my birthday, and now tacos for lunch! What a world!

/For my third wish . . . hmmm, if I were Putin, what cancer would I fear the most?
 
gkcook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Vazz: Ukraine needs to be screaming about this at the UN.

Forget the UN. The UN is useless.


Russia keeps insisting they aren't bombing any civilian areas at all.  These guys make "Baghdad Bob" seem honest and truthful.

You would think eventually they would get laughed out of the UN headquarters but I guess that isn't going to happen.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Father_Jack: Morning everyone.

Numbers are in, safe to say things are slowing down in Ukraine. Rain, rain, rain; mud, mud, mud. Looks like everyone's stopping for a bit of a break. Lets keep an eye on those Fuel Tanker numbers tho, that'll be interesting to monitor.

<gestures to shrinkwrapped palette in the corner>

Grogg unloaded this palette with his penis last night. As far as i can tell its just a palette of hookah supplies and glass pipes. Lets see if we can switch to hookas instead of cigarettes, should cut down on how many times a day we empty the ashtrays.

The Hedgehog cage has been cleaned and the kiddie pool is back in action, if you need any non dairy creamer you can get some on your own that is the devil's dandruff as far as i'm concerned i'm not putting that in the food budget.

Pacos Tacos at 1130. Keep calm, and slava ukraini.

Wow tacos and beer last night for my birthday, and now tacos for lunch! What a world!

/For my third wish . . . hmmm, if I were Putin, what cancer would I fear the most?


Hit him with that polonium, yo.

Note about the polonium tea: it does not irradiate you to the point where you die of radiation exposure. It burns out the nutrient receptors of your stomach lining so you starve to death.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x689]


These numbers have seasonal affective disorder.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doesn't taste fowl,

Okay, too much Thanksgiving on my mind
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What a stretch wrapped pallet looks like:
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

/Still mind boggling that the orcs don't use pallets


They get picked apart for firewood before they can ger loaaded.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airstrikes take out all power in Lviv.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63729427
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bakery in Kyiv:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: doesn't taste fowl,

Okay, too much Thanksgiving on my mind


Real Thanksgiving is in October.. otherwise it's just sparkling turkey day
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horrible aftermath of a Russian rocket hitting a residential building in Kyiv suburb. There are casualties - head of National Police in Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.

Rescuers and police are at work. pic.twitter.com/miB1wZGZDb
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 23, 2022
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: A bakery in Kyiv:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x497]


I'm sitting here trying to figure out what weapons system the yellow and pink things represent
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: A bakery in Kyiv:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x497]


I'd rather not die of intestinal blockage.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Grogg unloaded this palette with his penis last night. As far as i can tell its just a palette of hookah supplies and glass pipes. Lets see if we can switch to hookas instead of cigarettes, should cut down on how many times a day we empty the ashtrays.


Just don't ask where else I put it...
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 12 to November 18 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The new Hot Spot on the frontlines in Ukraine | Fighting Was Reported
Youtube UO69VH5ZqUM

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
22 Nov: Ukrainians UNLEASH HIMARS On Russian Bases Again | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 7uFxCAs7Rto

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: What a stretch wrapped pallet looks like:
[Fark user image 850x1133]

/Still mind boggling that the orcs don't use pallets


If the orcs used pallets then it would be way to easy for other orcs to steal their stuff.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I welcome @Europarl_EN decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe.
- Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2022
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image 540x360]


Magic sky-wizard help me, but I'd still try a bite.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Im_Gumby: What a stretch wrapped pallet looks like:
[Fark user image 850x1133]

/Still mind boggling that the orcs don't use pallets

If the orcs used pallets then it would be way to easy for other orcs to steal their stuff.


I have to believe it's the other way around. Smaller individual boxes are a lot easier to walk away with over a pallet that needs a forklift to move.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image 540x360]


Went to KangTheMad school of cooking did you?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Polish Hussar: A bakery in Kyiv:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x497]

I'm sitting here trying to figure out what weapons system the yellow and pink things represent


They're rabbits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bad day. Bad bad bad.

F*cking orcs.
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Father_Jack: Grogg unloaded this palette with his penis last night. As far as i can tell its just a palette of hookah supplies and glass pipes. Lets see if we can switch to hookas instead of cigarettes, should cut down on how many times a day we empty the ashtrays.

Just don't ask where else I put it...


So that's why the mashed potatoes tasted a bit different. You better stay the hell away from the turkey!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: qorkfiend: Polish Hussar: A bakery in Kyiv:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x497]

I'm sitting here trying to figure out what weapons system the yellow and pink things represent

They're rabbits.

[Fark user image 640x344] [View Full Size image _x_]


I mean it's obvious, isn't it? Just look at the fangs on that thing. vicious
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems like Russian large equipment losses has slowed down significantly.  Managing it better or have they run out?
 
disgruntlefish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: fasahd: doesn't taste fowl,

Okay, too much Thanksgiving on my mind

Real Thanksgiving is in October.. otherwise it's just sparkling turkey day


While I agree, I would never turn down sparkling turkey EITHER. #whataboutsecondbreakfast
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fasahd: And with that....sorry folks, I need to take another personal day and lurk.
There is no cat food, but the biatch can suffer on cubed ham and later some chicken breast.
the church should deliver turkey at some point
I skipped making coffee. There are no females in my bed this morning, so that kinda sucks, or doesn't as it were. The still is supposed to run clear but is spitting out something that looks like YooHoo or chocolate milk. I mean it's from the molasses and doesn't taste fowl, I'm just disgusted with war and all. Shut up cat, You are purring too loud. I am drinking this slog and going back to bed. The maternity ward thing is just too damn depressing.


Rest up, amigo. The orcs reach new levels of appalling every day, the last gasps of a dying culture with nothing left to offer the world but death and ruin, and occasionally entertaining dashcam videos. It's healthy to step away from time to time.
 
Bondith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Russians have been specifically targetting hospitals in Syria for years.  Their entire military is one big war crime.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Muta: I brought breakfast

[Fark user image image 540x360]

I think I'll go out for breakfast this morning.  Not into fried foods.


Yeah; triggered my heartburn.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.