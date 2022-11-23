 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Alaskan moose gets stuck in home trying to bite sister. Firefighters had to moose fast, rescue moose from sister biting him   (krqe.com) divider line
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang Palin's not taking the loss well.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti


Done in one.  Came here to post, etc
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also a huge decorating mistake.
That's a lounge or foyer moose, not a basement moose.
 
a moose
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry 'bout that.
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Something about this story seems squirrelly...
 
nunchaku_nc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Moose lips sink ships?
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Q. What's it like, having those big antlers?
A. A'l ask a moose.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the toothbrush OK?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
