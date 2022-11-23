 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Shots fired outside appropriately named pawn shop   (14news.com) divider line
16
    More: Ironic, Firearm, Crime, Ohio River, Pawnbroker, charges of wanton endangerment, Endangerment, Shot glass, English-language films  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 8:50 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Creoena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Melton is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted Melton and was also served three active warrants.

What?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was the name of the pawn place called, The Second Amendment?
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Was the name of the pawn place called, The Second Amendment?


no
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on around hair??
Shoot, check out this guy's bangs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: Melton is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted Melton and was also served three active warrants.

What?


It's simple.  If you've been convicted of being a Melton, you can't possess a handgun.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bullet Spawn
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creoena: Melton is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted Melton and was also served three active warrants.

What?


Gotta wonder what a Melton did to warrant a law just for them.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oops. Looks like someone's programming didn't work. Instead of gunning for places where minorities, libruls or gay people gather, he dun shot up a gun store.

The conservative pro gun, NRA powers that be need to tune up their mind control program.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Spawn of a Melton!
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Melton... Meltoff...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: What the hell is going on around hair??
Shoot, check out this guy's bangs.

[Fark user image image 425x236]


It's Bieber's grandpa
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Outside the shop? Big deal.  Every single bullet in the last 5 years has been fired outside of my shop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not at SFO?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess I'm guilty too, I can eat a lot of wonton soup and... What?

Oh, wanton destruction! Nevermind then.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creoena: Melton is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted Melton and was also served three active warrants.

What?


At least (most of) the rest of us will never be charged with that.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.