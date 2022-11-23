 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Las Vegas Dukes of Hazzard Volvo chased into the darkness by ex-Navy Seal at 100mph   (ktla.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Las Vegas Strip, Sunday night TK, Las Vegas Boulevard, high-speed chase, Las Vegas metropolitan area, LAS VEGAS, dash-camera video, Nevada  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody in this story are assholes
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that he's pissed someone bumped into his super custom BMW. But he literally runs a garage channel on YouTube and could have easily repaired the damage. He could report it (if he wanted) to his insurance as an uninsured driver and given the license plate number. Cops may not follow up, but insurance companies will stalk someone across the planet.
Instead, he engaged in a high speed chase in a heavily populated area. By his admission, at least 3 other cars were struck, and he's lucky no one was injured.
And the guy STILL got away.

Sometimes, even if you're a race experienced driver, a legit tough guy, and behind the wheel of a 720HP car, the best move is to let it go for now and follow up later.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


there is no way to convince me this guy isn't an absolute asshole, a farking liar and 100% in the wrong
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]

there is no way to convince me this guy isn't an absolute asshole, a farking liar and 100% in the wrong


Looks like an angry Jim Gaffigan.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eventually, Las Vegas Metro Police caught up with TK to take a report. TK said the officers told him it was a stupid decision to chase the other driver. TK told 8 News Now he was only thinking of stopping the man from possibly hurting someone else because of his driving or gun."

Yeah, chasing someone at over 100 MPH in no way could cause harm to anyone in your path.
/dumbass
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the video and during an interview with 8 News Now, TK admitted it was stupid of him to chase the man, but said he knew what he was doing due to a car racing background and military contract work

As a military contractor, I can concur.  It takes special driving skills to cut your way to the front of the base ID check.  Do you cut back in to line or pull up to a blocked lane at the gate and start honking, expecting the SP to walk out and open that lane just for you?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Vegas, I saw so many horrific accidents where high speed was the main factor. F*ck everybody in this story. Idiots.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the video and during an interview with 8 News Now, TK admitted it was stupid of him to chase the man, but said he knew what he was doing due to a car racing background and military contract work

As a military contractor, I can concur.  It takes special driving skills to cut your way to the front of the base ID check.  Do you cut back in to line or pull up to a blocked lane at the gate and start honking, expecting the SP to walk out and open that lane just for you?


I see this has been covered. I was very confused how he got from point A to point B there. I did not know that military contractors suddenly gain experience in high speed driving.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police did not issue TK any citations for speeding, running red lights, or any other actions seen in the YouTube video."

Of course not. He's a middle aged white guy who was just trying to get "the bad guy"

/fark him in particular.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Everybody in this story are assholes


As someone who learned to drive in Vegas, I can confidently say that while I agree with you, I am not shocked by this. Any of this.

Note the very key quip about how the other driver had Illinois plates. That's the last bastion of prejudice we have left here. Even with Nevada plates, if we see bar codes on glass, we know you're a tourist, and most people will purposefully screw with you on the road.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude had a handicapped plate, wonder what his disability is?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hit and run doesn't give you instant permission to drive like that. I hope they both get charged equally.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks - the entire concept of "white privilege" is nothing but liberal racism.
Don't even exist.
Nope.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 540x405]


I'm sad I did not watch that when it happened. I was actually working downtown that year and as a consequence of my job, also spent a bit of time at the Cobo for various events.

Seeing a General Lee (even if its an ersatz charger) get destroyed in a "hold my beer" stunt brings joy to my heart
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First of all, fark this guy.

Police did not issue TK any citations for speeding, running red lights, or any other actions seen in the YouTube video.

Why not? The farking lunatic could have killed someone because he was mad that some asshole rear-ended him. Yeah, I get it. It really sucks that some guy hit him and took off. Someone did it to me once. He sideswiped me.  At first the guy stopped. We both pulled into a strip mall next to the accident location. I called the police, and while I was on the phone, the guy walked off and disappeared. A couple minutes later, some woman came running across the nearby four lane road toward the car that hit me. I was baffled and said something like "what are you doing?" and said said "gettin' my car!", jumped in, and took off. I got the number off the temp tag on the car, and I reported it to the police officer who arrived soon after. Apparently they found the temp tag on a different vehicle later and the owner of that car denied all knowledge of the accident. Case closed. Fun.

So yeah, it farking sucks. Report it, be angry as anyone would be, but don't endanger other people's lives trying to chase down the guy who did it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This guy is really, really lucky that no one got hurt.  What a farking dumbass.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: Remember, folks - the entire concept of "white privilege" is nothing but liberal racism.
Don't even exist.
Nope.


I see the fark race baiters are here already.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of course the other guy "pulled a Glock on him".
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: johnny_vegas: Everybody in this story are assholes

As someone who learned to drive in Vegas, I can confidently say that while I agree with you, I am not shocked by this. Any of this.

Note the very key quip about how the other driver had Illinois plates. That's the last bastion of prejudice we have left here. Even with Nevada plates, if we see bar codes on glass, we know you're a tourist, and most people will purposefully screw with you on the road.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x281]


Every time I've been in Vegas, I see what I call "Department of Random Road Closures" - streets coned off for seemingly no reason, often for just a very brief time (meaning the road was clear the first day, closed the second, then opened again the next, with seemingly no work actually done).

WTF is up with that?

I live in the upper midwest, where potholes are a consequence of the climate... in comparison, paved Nevada roads are a dream, but Las Vegas is just a constant mess to navigate, and it seems self-inflicted, between those closures and the strange mapping of streets there. IIRC, Reno wasn't much better - but it's been almost 30 years since I spent a bit of time there (I didn't even get to kill a man just to see him die when I was there)
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: But he literally runs a garage channel on YouTube and could have easily repaired the damage.


Heh.  That's content gold
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know what is just as dangerous as an idiot with a gun?  Another idiot in a car going over a hundred miles an hour in a crowded area.

This is gonna be unpopular but we need to regulate and restrict the ownership of high powered sports cars the same way we do high powered assault rifles.  Wow both are fun to have and can be safely used in a controlled environment, the truth of the matter is far too many irresponsible and dangerous people use them to cause a lot of misery and harm.  No one's hobby should be the reason a mother loses her child.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok so a couple of things here....
First since he had his phone out why did he not take a picture of the guys license plate immediately? Maybe I just dont trust people but that literally was the first thing I did the last time I had a fender bender and it was in the parking lot where I work and was someone I knew. I turned it all over to my insurance company so they would have a record of everything.
Secondly, that guy seems pretty damned spry and nimble on his feet to have a handicap tag. Again maybe its just me but I was under the impression the hang tags and license plates were intended for those who were physically disabled and unable to move well so that they were allowed to park in the handicapped spots to have easier access to businesses and public areas. Now it seems every jackass with any minor disability has one and while perfectly able to move / walk takes up all the handicapped spots. While I could get one I won't because i do not need it as badly as some do and my wife does have a hang tag as she is 100% disabled and can't physically walk well enough to make a prolonged walk to say the doctors visit yet people perfectly able to walk and move are always taking the spots. I have sat watched nurses going to work with a handicapped plate park in those spots and go in to work, and yes I found out which doctor they worked for, i know him, and made the comment casually over drinks how awesome it was that he employed a nurse who was disabled enough to have a plate and could take up a disabled spot all day while at work. He was not pleased with her to say the least.
Back on topic.. That was incredibly stupid and i hope the cop ran out of tickets in his ticket book writing up all the violations this dude committed while trying to play super trooper. What a raging a-hole.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what is just as dangerous as an idiot with a gun?  Another idiot in a car going over a hundred miles an hour in a crowded area.

This is gonna be unpopular but we need to regulate and restrict the ownership of high powered sports cars the same way we do high powered assault rifles.  Wow both are fun to have and can be safely used in a controlled environment, the truth of the matter is far too many irresponsible and dangerous people use them to cause a lot of misery and harm.  No one's hobby should be the reason a mother loses her child.


I drive a Subaru Forester and can easily go 100.  Your plan is kind of dumb.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is uncanny how often stupid drivers run into each other on the road
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it possible that this whole thing was faked for clicks?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: Remember, folks - the entire concept of "white privilege" is nothing but liberal racism.
Don't even exist.
Nope.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Harry Freakstorm: In the video and during an interview with 8 News Now, TK admitted it was stupid of him to chase the man, but said he knew what he was doing due to a car racing background and military contract work

As a military contractor, I can concur.  It takes special driving skills to cut your way to the front of the base ID check.  Do you cut back in to line or pull up to a blocked lane at the gate and start honking, expecting the SP to walk out and open that lane just for you?

I see this has been covered. I was very confused how he got from point A to point B there. I did not know that military contractors suddenly gain experience in high speed driving.


As a former contractor myself I have to say i dont remember any training in high speed driving but it has been quite a few yrs.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Dude had a handicapped plate, wonder what his disability is?


My best guess would be his IQ. Just sayin.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: winedrinkingman: You know what is just as dangerous as an idiot with a gun?  Another idiot in a car going over a hundred miles an hour in a crowded area.

This is gonna be unpopular but we need to regulate and restrict the ownership of high powered sports cars the same way we do high powered assault rifles.  Wow both are fun to have and can be safely used in a controlled environment, the truth of the matter is far too many irresponsible and dangerous people use them to cause a lot of misery and harm.  No one's hobby should be the reason a mother loses her child.

I drive a Subaru Forester and can easily go 100.  Your plan is kind of dumb.


How often do you drive that Subaru over a 100mph?  Would it really kill you if it had a tamper proof regulator that didn't let you go over 90mph?
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Remember, folks - the entire concept of "white privilege" is nothing but liberal racism.
Don't even exist.
Nope.

I see the fark race baiters are here already.


Perfect reply - thanks!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"So traffic is at a full stop, so I'm thinking, 'OK, I got you now 'cause now I'm going to get out of the car and I'm gonna run up and rip your a** out of the car."

Tough guy's big action hero plan was to walk up to the guy who's been pointing a gun at him. This story could have easily had an even dumber ending.
 
zobear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does Fark not have a "farking Stupid" tag?

This asshole could have caused so much damage or killed someone over a fender-bender that his insurance would have covered anyways.

fark him.
 
