(KRQE News)   Keep your neighborhood plumber's number on speed dial, Brown Friday is lurking this week   (krqe.com)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember once coming home to find my dad as drunk as an owl with his golfing mates, shucking oysters with a power drill and drinking beer. Guess where the oyster shells and beer bottles went?
Disposals aren't popular in Australia. That was the only place I ever lived that had one. I think the whole notion is kinda gross.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Haha Mario! You have clean shiat all day on Friday."
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's okay. On Thanksgiving I just jerk off and go to bed anyway. Cum never plugged any holes.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know I'm not reading something written by a physics expert, but this in tip #1 is just irresponsible for the writer's editor: 
"Experts warn against throwing waste down a drain that can't be liquified. Doing so can overheat the blades or cause them to die."
Overheating the blades could cause a fire, especially if you're not running water down the drain. Overheating the motor, would cause it to either trip its breaker, or actually damage the motor itself to the point it dies.
Maybe they were being simple, but the fire hazard seems to carry the greatest consequence, just a much lower likelihood. And calling a plumber for a tripped breaker when you know it was caused by uncle James tossing turkey bones down the drain is stupid.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Garbage disposals should be outlawed, they're nothing but a strain on sewers and treatment systems everywhere. How farking hard is it to toss food into a trash can anyway?
 
