(Newsweek)   Build a man a fire, and he is warm for a day. Build a fire with your fellow Russian conscripts, and you are warm for the rest of your lives   (newsweek.com) divider line
10
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well now they know where to drop the leaflets with peaceful surrender instructions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's covered in Soldier 101.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Pretty sure that's covered in Soldier 101.


The issue seems to be these guys are in a remedial solder class.

They've failed "How Not to be Seen"

How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Pretty sure that's covered in Soldier 101.


Fark user imageView Full Size


these conscripts don't even get 101 before being sent to die

womp-womp
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm afraid I can't sympathize with the suffering and death of people who are participating in an unprovoked invasion of another country.  The looting, rape, kidnapping, and genocide just make it worse.

They could have refused to serve and dealt with the consequences at home.

They could have surrendered.

Instead, they're dead.  And while it's the third most preferable solution, it's still a good one.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh come on, they figured that out in WWI ffs. Or even earlier.

I guess I was right that all the smart ones died in the Gulags, and this is what's left after two generations of breeding drones.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't train your people before you send them off to a combat zone.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh come on, they figured that out in WWI ffs. Or even earlier.

I guess I was right that all the smart ones died in the Gulags, and this is what's left after two generations of breeding drones.


Well they are issuing Mosin Nagant's and other WW1 equipment.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Pretty sure that's covered in Soldier 101.


They probably thought there was a greater chance of them freezing to death than being hit with artillery
 
