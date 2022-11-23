 Skip to content
"Probably less than 10 " dead in VA Walmart
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting uo a WalMart is a really lame abuse of their generous return policy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.


Plus the prices are cheaper.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang up store, that Walmart.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. the poor spent ammo...
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.


At this rate, the delivery drivers will shoot people as they are delivering packages.

And just wait for Santa's naughty list.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early reports a manager at Walmart shot their employees
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight on Tucker-
As long as employees continue showing up to work there will be mass murders.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding


A fairly large amount of white people with money will need to get ventilated somewhere where there's absolutely no way to spin it as, "Oh they were in the wrong place" at all for any sort of actual change to occur
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Early reports a manager at Walmart shot their employees


Great. Now Walmart will add even more self-checkout kiosks. 🙄
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the shooter bring the gun in or simply grab one off the shelf?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding


Not even the first person to say it but if Sandy Hook couldn't change peoples' minds, nothing ever will. Parkland and Uvalde have continued to prove that correct. Hell, Sandy Hook was where they decided to just invent an alternate reality to make it so they didn't have to accept a pile of dead children
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late stage capitalism will eat their own.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Did the shooter bring the gun in or simply grab one off the shelf?


The employees that escaped said he went to the break room and came out shooting, twitter people have already identified the guy from the employees apparently
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding

A fairly large amount of white people with money will need to get ventilated somewhere where there's absolutely no way to spin it as, "Oh they were in the wrong place" at all for any sort of actual change to occur


That already farking happened. It was Sandy Hook. And one person actually tried it with Congress and the man he shot and crippled for life still voted against Gun Control bills. There is nothing we can do to change things. We are farked.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans think its normal to have metal detectors in school, to have lockdown practices, to not have students freely leave and enter campus, to not allow the public to freely to enter campus from the street, to not have open doors.

The rest of the World is crazy. Not USA.

I'm from Denmark, I can purchase a ticket to Russia, via Turkey due to events, take a train to any school, go into the school, walk into a class mid session, and they'll just think I'm annoying.

I could do the same in Iran, Cuba, well, North Korea would be a dodgy, but only because I ditched the minder.

USA is the problem.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of killer deals,.but this is ridiculous.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get ready for the right-wing media to show concern over "the lamestream msm soros media's" coverage of different shootings.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least ten dead.

A manager snapped, killed employees in the break room, went out to the floor shooting more, and then killed himself.

Another Second Amendment success story.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksshooting
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding

A fairly large amount of white people with money will need to get ventilated somewhere where there's absolutely no way to spin it as, "Oh they were in the wrong place" at all for any sort of actual change to occur


A mass shooter could kill each of the top 100 wealthiest people in the U.S. in an Evangelical church in Wyoming while each of them hummed the Star Spangled Banner whilst waving miniature American flags and eating hot dogs and apple pie, and the next day we'd still sit right where we are today.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding

A fairly large amount of white people with money will need to get ventilated somewhere where there's absolutely no way to spin it as, "Oh they were in the wrong place" at all for any sort of actual change to occur


That already happened, at that one country music show in Vegas. Over 50 dead and over 500 injured, most of whom were white people who like(d) country music and could afford a trip to Vegas.

The only thing that ended up changing was non-ammosexuals learning that bump stocks exist.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

labman: NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.

At this rate, the delivery drivers will shoot people as they are delivering packages.

And just wait for Santa's naughty list.


PUNISH!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.


That is among the most fantastically awful imaginably nihilistic ways to promote Walmart.com or Amazon Delivery: "Chances are our drivers won't randomly open fire on you and your neighbors - here's your package and good luck with the porch pirates because our box stores? Bring your own first-aid kit."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No way to prevent this.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding


Inside the echo chamber, the merchants of death revel there's more blood money on the way.

NRA breaks 15-year fundraising record after Parkland shooting
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

labman: NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.

At this rate, the delivery drivers will shoot people as they are delivering packages.

And just wait for Santa's naughty list.


I think that's where things were headed with my 80+ dad until we got him the Delivery Day concept on Amazon instead of the delivery a day kicks he'd get on.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So well regulated.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The nice thing about Dollar General is it's so convenient and casual. You don't have to put on your bulletproof vest like you're going to Walmart.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding


That ship sailed with Sandy Hook. If 20 dead second-graders can't affect change, well, here we are.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Thanksshooting


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Americans think its normal to have metal detectors in school, to have lockdown practices, to not have students freely leave and enter campus, to not allow the public to freely to enter campus from the street, to not have open doors.

The rest of the World is crazy. Not USA.

I'm from Denmark, I can purchase a ticket to Russia, via Turkey due to events, take a train to any school, go into the school, walk into a class mid session, and they'll just think I'm annoying.

I could do the same in Iran, Cuba, well, North Korea would be a dodgy, but only because I ditched the minder.

USA is the problem.


You need to work on your mid-story but you started and ended strongly
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Calvin Butterball: I've heard of killer deals,.but this is ridiculous.


is "roll back" something a SWAT team says?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.


Yet
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

labman: NM Volunteer: And people wonder why internet shopping is so popular.  Right-wing terrorists can't shoot you on Walmart.com or Amazon.

At this rate, the delivery drivers will shoot people as they are delivering packages.

And just wait for Santa's naughty list.


Ho, ho, ho-ld the ammo... but don't let Rudolph know about it since he already snitched when the other reindeer decided to bully him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every one of these shootings affects dozens of families and hundreds of people. All we need is a few thousand more shootings to convince enough voters to put the right people into office and 30 years to take back the Supreme Court.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Early reports a manager at Walmart shot their employees


"Nobody wants to work anymore!"
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
◻BLACK MONDAY
☑BLACK TUESDAY
◻BLACK WEDNESDAY
◻BLACK THURSDAY
◻BLACK FRIDAY
◻BLACK SATURDAY
◻BLACK SUNDAY
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Story is still developing but I have work in the morning.

Thoughts and prayers for the guns.
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding


It's becoming so common people will yawn and move on.

If multiple class rooms of dead first graders brutally slaughtered does nothing to change minds, nothing will. We live in a nation of right wing terrorists now.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ive given up and accepted this is how things are
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Now is not the time to discuss gun control while our hearts are so filled with sadness"

- Every FARKin' NRA legislator in the GOP
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe use a stopwatch
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Sugarmoobs: I'm trying to figure out if the increasing number of these happening will actually change people's opinions or just become an ever-growing trend.

/oh who am I kidding

It's becoming so common people will yawn and move on.

If multiple class rooms of dead first graders brutally slaughtered does nothing to change minds, nothing will. We live in a nation of right wing terrorists now.


Wrong. We aren't fighting terrorists. We're fighting an insurgency that uses terrorism to carry out their political objectives.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: WayneKerr: Thanksshooting

[static.tvtropes.org image 347x515]


Damn that's hardcore. Almost looks like a Skeksi.
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
