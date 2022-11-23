 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Some of the best most heartbreaking long form journalism you will read this year   (propublica.org) divider line
3
    More: Sad, Foster care, The House is Burning, West Allis, Wisconsin, Holger Ernst, Todd Brunner, Angelica Belen, Milwaukee suburb, social worker's report  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 5:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cormee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Long *AND* heartbreaking? No thanks
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see so many stories along these lines and it comes down to, "If we didn't have substandard housing, poor people would have no place they could afford to live." There is something horribly wrong with that very real concept.

Also: criminalizing abortion and child neglect without offering help to overwhelmed single mothers.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss Cellania: I see so many stories along these lines and it comes down to, "If we didn't have substandard housing, poor people would have no place they could afford to live." There is something horribly wrong with that very real concept.

Also: criminalizing abortion and child neglect without offering help to overwhelmed single mothers.


Both being primary indicators of a Republican paradise.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.