(Colorado Sun)   So you're a school administrator investigating sexting between students? Congrats, you're now facing jail time for possessing child pornography and your career is shot   (coloradosun.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
After police learned the administrators had taken photos of the boys' phones, they arrested them.  "We ask the community to join us in moving forward on the pathway to forgive these atrocities..."

Well if you're going to forgive them, shouldn't you drop the charges?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bass violated a Colorado law that says even unintentionally possessing explicit images of kids is akin to having child pornography.

Hey kids, skip the middle man, sext teachers and administrators. Your problems go away to prison.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Bass violated a Colorado law that says even unintentionally possessing explicit images of kids is akin to having child pornography.

Hey kids, skip the middle man, sext teachers and administrators. Your problems go away to prison.


send it to the cops and politicians... teachers are not the problem here.
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark yeah!
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... depictions of partial nudity are equivalent to a sex crime? Fark, this country has no sense of nuance or degree. Black and white. Hot and cold. That's it.

Carlin was right: Americans are stupid.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that there are volumes of backstory between the police, the DA, and the administrator.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Bass used his work cellphone to take photos of the students' phones. They were then transferred to a folder on the school's server that few people had access to."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The case began when Bass and Brush School District's director of secondary schools, Scott Hodgson, investigated a tip about students sharing explicit images in April. They found photos on a few students' phones, saved in the disappearing photo application Snapchat. Worried the boys could delete the photos by logging into their Snapchat accounts remotely, Bass used his work cellphone to take photos of the students' phones. They were then transferred to a folder on the school's server that few people had access to.

So, let me get this straight...

You're a school administrator. Even cops don't get to search a smartphone without informed consent or a warrant, and yet you "found photos on a few students' phones" - phones to which the kids couldn't have given you legal access, as they were likely minors and said access would've required the permission of the parents? New Jersey v. T.L.O - students have 4th Amendment protection.
Klump v Nazareth Area School District - educators can seize the phones, but they can't search them.

"Worried that the boys could delete the photos," you then used your work cellphone to take photos of the phones while the suspect pics were displayed? And then you transferred those photos to the school's server, where you couldn't guarantee custody?

I'm sorry, but, stupidity isn't somehow a defense on this one. IANAL, but the school administrators not only likely overstepped their authority, but did so in a particularly ham-handed way which opened themselves up to personal liability and culpability.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He took photos of a picture of an exposed underage kid. At some point in the pursuit of evidence to punish the offenders, mistakes were made.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is 12 years in prison an appropriate punishment?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, the likely right course of action would've been to:

1. Seize the phones.
2. Call their parents and the police.
3. Explain that you suspect that a crime may have occurred, that the phones contain the evidence, and that the evidence may involve pictures of other underage students.
4. Turn the phones over to the police, with the permission of the parents.

That's it. You're not Inspector Gadget, and your authority ends where the law begins.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irrelevant to the discussion - they're not debating sentencing, but procedure.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, the likely right course of action would've been to:

1. Seize the phones.
2. Call their parents and the police.
3. Explain that you suspect that a crime may have occurred, that the phones contain the evidence, and that the evidence may involve pictures of other underage students.
4. Turn the phones over to the police, with the permission of the parents.

That's it. You're not Inspector Gadget, and your authority ends where the law begins.


TFA says the administrator believed that the photos (the "evidence" of the sexting) could still be deleted by the kids even if they didn't have their phones. So, if that's the case, then seizing the phones (and all of your following steps) wouldn't have accomplished anything.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But it wasn't until late-July and August that the boys and their parents - who had already been interviewed by police - were again called and asked to bring in the boys' phones to have the images erased and information "extracted" and analyzed.

It sounds like the police took copies of the images as evidence.

Arrest them for possession of child pornography.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe next time he'll respect student's rights and privacy instead of creating copies of child porn.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, the likely right course of action would've been to:

1. Seize the phones.
2. Call their parents and the police.
3. Explain that you suspect that a crime may have occurred, that the phones contain the evidence, and that the evidence may involve pictures of other underage students.
4. Turn the phones over to the police, with the permission of the parents.

That's it. You're not Inspector Gadget, and your authority ends where the law begins.


0. Realize that students sexting one another is none of your damned business and go about your day.

/drtfa
//yours is good if a student complained of harassment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Belief isn't reality, and that still doesn't justify a 4th Amendment violation. Article goes into great detail about how that didn't happen - August, I think, is mentioned.

It's not up to them to decide, and the steps above would've likely both ensured the preservation of the evidence (which, as TFA says, wasn't deleted) and its usefulness as evidence (which, thanks to the 4th Amendment violation, would likely be inadmissible.) Oh, and it would've prevented charges to the school administrators.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And yet if a police officer had seized those phones and stored copies of those photos without all of the permissions and paperwork, he'd get a slap on the wrist for violating those kids' 4th amendment rights, not charged with a sex crime. I'm OK with this administrator getting 12 years and a permanent offender record if any police officer who violates suspect rights also gets a decade in the can for the violation.
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Worried that the boys could delete the photos," you then used your work cellphone to take photos of the phones while the suspect pics were displayed? And then you transferred those photos to the school's server, where you couldn't guarantee custody?

I'm sorry, but, stupidity isn't somehow a defense on this one.


Not a threadjack:  Anyone who hasn't watched the miniseries Inside Man, I highly recommend it.

It features a well-intentioned man making a similar disastrous choice.

/the Stanley Tucci one
//not the older heist flick
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Toxophil: 0. Realize that students sexting one another is none of your damned business and go about your day.


I agree, but was the principal in one of those "mandatory reporting, you get fired and charged as an accessory if you DON'T investigate" situations?

/zero tolerance too often means zero intelligence
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The fark it's irrelevant

Seriously?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FTFY. There's no need to bend over backwards to keep the the school to prison pneumatic pipeline humming.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've never really understood that line of thinking. OMG teens seeing other teens naked may scar them forever! SOMEBODY HAS TO DO SOMETHING!

I mean yeah if the pics weren't consensual or get posted online then there is a problem, otherwise why get involved?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They found photos on a few students' phones, saved in the disappearing photo application Snapchat. Worried the boys could delete the photos by logging into their Snapchat accounts remotely, Bass used his work cellphone to take photos of the students' phones."

Well, they're either pervs or monumentally stupid; in either case they shouldn't be school administrators.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Take the phone and turn it off.  Any updates made to the accounts remotely wouldn't sync until the phone was turned back on in an area with coverage.  Investigators have cage boxes they can boot seized phones in to pull records from without the possibility of remote changes taking effect.

For actual crimes, at least.  The high schoolers sending pictures back and forth are probably f*cking in the gym after hours anyway.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That depends on if the photos actually reside in the phone, or are being accessed in the cloud through the app. That is, if you're turning the phone on in a Faraday cage, would you still be able to see any of the photos? I suppose they might still be in a local data cache and thus recoverable, but now I'm getting well beyond my knowledge.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The school resource office (aka the cop on campus) failed to do his job, and once again... the police department is protecting one of its own.

The Thin Blue Line has a yellow streak down its back.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So how does that apply in films like Romeo and Juliet when an underage teenage actress is nude?  Olivia Hussey portrayed in Juliet nude bed with Romeo, clearly in a sexual context, and this movie was shown to us in high school Freshman English class.  IIRC parental permission slips were sent home beforehand.

Also if the school official was doing this in the context of his government job, why doesn't he enjoy qualified immunity?  Is he within his authority to pursue disciplinary investigations on campus?
 
