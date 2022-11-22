 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Alex Jones' Lawyers: Texas law caps damages at--- Judge: Nope, your client owes $50 mil   (nypost.com)
posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 8:30 AM



valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FAFO
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bankrupting him isn't enough. There will always be rock-stupid farkwits who'll send him their family's last food dollars. He needs to be exiled to a country with a *real* dictatorship so he can live out his years under the same oppression he claims we all live under here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Bankrupting him isn't enough. There will always be rock-stupid farkwits who'll send him their family's last food dollars. He needs to be exiled to a country with a *real* dictatorship so he can live out his years under the same oppression he claims we all live under here.


Or we could make sending money to Alex Jones a crime punishable by death.  That would be a win-win.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would be better? Finding a way to keep that bloated f*ck off the airwaves... internet... whatever.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jones will keep appealing until it gets in front of a Trumper judge.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Haha.jpg keeps on giving.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Bankrupting him isn't enough. There will always be rock-stupid farkwits who'll send him their family's last food dollars. He needs to be exiled to a country with a *real* dictatorship so he can live out his years under the same oppression he claims we all live under here.


Asshole was I ere I saw Elohssa.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
However, Lewis and Heslin's lawyers successfully argued that the cap doesn't apply because the law specifically states that the limit is not included in cases involving the intentional abuse of a disabled person. They said the trauma the parents suffered over their son's horrific death counted as a disability.

So, now they get a handicapped plates for their car?  Some people have all the luck.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the fight it again, double it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can see the Supreme Court agreeing with Alex that the parents are just suffering from Wokeism, and too bad for them.

... and then the murders began continued.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jones is scum and I'm glad he has to pay.  But the article says that the high payment went through in spite of the law capping damages because there's an exception for victimizing the disabled and somehow the parents' grief made them count as disabled.  That's pretty weird reasoning, even if I like the results!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Bankrupting him isn't enough. There will always be rock-stupid farkwits who'll send him their family's last food dollars. He needs to be exiled to a country with a *real* dictatorship so he can live out his years under the same oppression he claims we all live under here.

Asshole was I ere I saw Elohssa.


Well now I want to write about the Island of Elohssa, home of political exiles from everywhere.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I doubt this ruling will hold up on appeal

If the emotional trauma caused by the defamation also counts as a "disability" excepting damages for that trauma from a statutory damage cap, then the damage cap is functionally nonexistent -- the same argument could be made to get around the damage cap in every case

fark Alex Jones

But also fark Texas because they passed the law that's going to ultimately let him knock the number down
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still stalling? Anyone else would already be in jail for contempt.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Exactly  $50 mil?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.


Didn't a court in Connecticut appoint someone to look into this?  I seem to recall seeing that a few weeks back
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Jones will keep appealing until it gets in front of a Trumper judge.


Yeah, they've been "New phone, who dis?"
 
danvon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: "However, Lewis and Heslin's lawyers successfully argued that the cap doesn't apply because the law specifically states that the limit is not included in cases involving the intentional abuse of a disabled person. They said the trauma the parents suffered over their son's horrific death counted as a disability."

Jones said he's going to appeal. I despise Jones, but I'm going to predict that he might be successful on this argument. Federal law, which I assume TX adopted as it would be the absolute minimum standard, and TX would never broaden the definition to allow for more rights, specifically states what a disability is. It's a "qualifying medical condition that limits an individual in performing a major life activity."

When there are non-observable conditions (such as PTSD, Anxiety) one can require the person seeking to have their disability status considered for a purpose to be confirmed by a health care provider. Mere assumptions that a person suffered a trauma doesn't axiomatically confer "disability" upon the individual who went through the trauma.

That being said, this is a NYPost article relaying this information, and the plaintiffs' attorneys may have provided documentation/testimony from health care providers that established the presence of a disability on the plaintiffs-and the Post decided that "lawyers argued" was sufficient to establish a disability-when the plaintiffs actually did more than just "argue" it. But, if their only argument that the "trauma counts as a disability" I can see this being overturned on appeal.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good. Keep stomping on that fat f*ck's nuts until he's dead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.


^This. The courts could order that farker to pay $1 trillion but if he "doesn't" have it he won't be paying that. They will take all they can find and then he will make monthly payments based on his earnings.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read the comments, and I now have PTSD.

Christ, republicans are farking stupid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: "However, Lewis and Heslin's lawyers successfully argued that the cap doesn't apply because the law specifically states that the limit is not included in cases involving the intentional abuse of a disabled person. They said the trauma the parents suffered over their son's horrific death counted as a disability."

Jones said he's going to appeal. I despise Jones, but I'm going to predict that he might be successful on this argument. Federal law, which I assume TX adopted as it would be the absolute minimum standard, and TX would never broaden the definition to allow for more rights, specifically states what a disability is. It's a "qualifying medical condition that limits an individual in performing a major life activity."

When there are non-observable conditions (such as PTSD, Anxiety) one can require the person seeking to have their disability status considered for a purpose to be confirmed by a health care provider. Mere assumptions that a person suffered a trauma doesn't axiomatically confer "disability" upon the individual who went through the trauma.

That being said, this is a NYPost article relaying this information, and the plaintiffs' attorneys may have provided documentation/testimony from health care providers that established the presence of a disability on the plaintiffs-and the Post decided that "lawyers argued" was sufficient to establish a disability-when the plaintiffs actually did more than just "argue" it. But, if their only argument that the "trauma counts as a disability" I can see this being overturned on appeal.


The silver lining is either way it's going to cost him more money.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: OdradekRex: Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.

^This. The courts could order that farker to pay $1 trillion but if he "doesn't" have it he won't be paying that. They will take all they can find and then he will make monthly payments based on his earnings.


Connecticut is where Jones is going to get bent over.  Courts can and will void transfers of assets intended to evade collection, and the Connecticut court is following the money.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't matter if it's $50 or $50M, Jones will still be on the air and living in luxury a decade from now having never paid a dime.

The only time a rich white person in America will see consequences is if they steal from other rich people.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IndyJohn: Yellow Beard: OdradekRex: Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.

^This. The courts could order that farker to pay $1 trillion but if he "doesn't" have it he won't be paying that. They will take all they can find and then he will make monthly payments based on his earnings.

Connecticut is where Jones is going to get bent over.  Courts can and will void transfers of assets intended to evade collection, and the Connecticut court is following the money.


I hope they take every penny he actually has. However, it is a very safe bet that he has been hiding money for years. I would guess he has a fortune in various numbered accounts that they will never find.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IndyJohn: Yellow Beard: OdradekRex: Now we'll find out how successful he's been at hiding his money.

^This. The courts could order that farker to pay $1 trillion but if he "doesn't" have it he won't be paying that. They will take all they can find and then he will make monthly payments based on his earnings.

Connecticut is where Jones is going to get bent over.  Courts can and will void transfers of assets intended to evade collection, and the Connecticut court is following the money.


It's become a Fark staple to the Eeyores come to these threads and basically masturbate to how "Jones will never have to face consequences"
Well, he's been found liable in more than one state, he's facing litigation for the rest of his fat life, he's looking unhealthy. That doesn't look like "no consequences" to me. "No consequences" is living in comfort and worry free. That's IS not what's happening here.
 
