(CNBC)   Map of highest/lowest avg. credit scores by state shows why the South can't afford to rise again   (cnbc.com) divider line
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My credit score is 560, but at least my penis is 3.5" of solid dynamite

/hello ladies
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having the ability to finance something, be it a car, a college education, or an insurrection, isn't the same as having the ability to "afford" it, subby
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people up north owe more in credit and expect one day it will just be free. Got it
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Having the ability to finance something, be it a car, a college education, or an insurrection, isn't the same as having the ability to "afford" it, subby


If the credit companies and lenders are doing their job they should be highly correlated.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where you live may have an impact on your credit rating.

The article begins with this baseless claim and then never even tries to justify it. It's a classic causation/correlation mistake.
 
