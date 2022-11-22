 Skip to content
(First Coast News) Hero Police officer jumps into lake, pulls baby from water, administers CPR, saving child's life, all caught on body cam. Difficulty: Cop can't swim   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
    Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Officer Sanderson  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat that was powerful.  What a farking great job, wow!!!!
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-but ACAB!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!


Only thing that could have made this story any better is if the cop had drowned.

/ s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then shot it
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!


It should be noted how well her body cam caught all of that, including her running, being fully submerged, thrashing around in the water, and then delivering CPR. Not a single malfunction, didn't "shake loose" and end up sinking in the pond, etc. While the efforts of the Officer were certainly heroic, based on quickly and conveniently they malfunction in other incidents, it is the bodycam that has clearly gone above and beyond what is expected of it and should receive the Key to the City or some equivalent award.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Floki: Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF


If you don't know how to swim, you may create two victims when there was one before. This is a direct result of the racist removal of public pools in America.
 
sforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How the fark is the ability to swim not a job requirement for cops in Florida?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fantastic. It seems like first responders of any kind should know how to swim, but I'm not raining on the parade, that was super.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!


All Cops Are Buoyant.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Floki: Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF

If you don't know how to swim, you may create two victims when there was one before. This is a direct result of the racist removal of public pools in America.


It really is sad how many Black Americans never had an opportunity to learn how to swim. I never realized how widespread the issue was until well into my adult life. And it helps explain why the public pool in a largely Black part of my city is always full of white people.

One wrinkle to the story is that a Black woman who worked for USA Swimming once told me that many Black women don't swim because they don't want to mess up their hair. I'm not sure what to say about that.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!


I'm sure he's overlooked some corruption at work in order to keep his job
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Floki: Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF


The kid wasn't wearing a mask
 
moto-geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sforce: How the fark is the ability to swim not a job requirement for cops in Florida?


If they don't care about racism, knowledge of the law, ability to follow the law and so on, do you think they consider the ability to swim a priority?

"Will you lie under oath to protect your own? Great! You're hired!"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!

I'm sure he's overlooked some corruption at work in order to keep his job


The best evidence in the court of public opinion is no evidence, but an accusation.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Theaetetus: Floki: Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF

If you don't know how to swim, you may create two victims when there was one before. This is a direct result of the racist removal of public pools in America.

It really is sad how many Black Americans never had an opportunity to learn how to swim. I never realized how widespread the issue was until well into my adult life. And it helps explain why the public pool in a largely Black part of my city is always full of white people.

One wrinkle to the story is that a Black woman who worked for USA Swimming once told me that many Black women don't swim because they don't want to mess up their hair. I'm not sure what to say about that.


That's a woman saying that, one who probably pays a lot to have her hair done. Those women come in all colors and love to sit around pools but not get wet.

(But there is one stereotype that seems true: If a woman doesn't like cats, it's probable that she is black)

My buddies and I learned to swim at Longwood Ridge Park in Chicago in the 80s. My friends and I rode our bikes a couple of miles back and forth to learn. Hell, we would take the city bus to go to a swimming pool. It was something to do over one summer. The people who don't know how swim never wanted to learn.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!


In all fairness the video below it when I went to read the article was about cops being charged for beating an inmate.
 
ng2810
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Theaetetus: One wrinkle to the story is that a Black woman who worked for USA Swimming once told me that many Black women don't swim because they don't want to mess up their hair. I'm not sure what to say about that.


When racist white beauty standards force you to spend hundreds of dollars a pop at the salon to get silky straight hair that gets ruined when wet in order to be considered "Proper" and "Employable", you'd avoid swimming too. It's less about "beauty" and more about a woman's ability to provide for herself and her family.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: One wrinkle to the story is that a Black woman who worked for USA Swimming once told me that many Black women don't swim because they don't want to mess up their hair. I'm not sure what to say about that.


If HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show has taught me anything, it's that I will never understand Black Lady hair. The hair jokes on that show are relentless. Some of the funniest shiat I've ever heard.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Floki: Why didn't anyone jump into the pond to save the kid before the cop arrived? WTF

If you don't know how to swim, you may create two victims when there was one before. This is a direct result of the racist removal of public pools in America.


I agree that discrimination has long defined the experience for Black Americans, but I am shocked that no one in the adjacent apartment complex intervened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good job.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Brynden Rivers: B-b-but ACAB!!

In all fairness the video below it when I went to read the article was about cops being charged for beating an inmate.


Link to the video displaying the cop beat down
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can understand people having water phobias, but other than that how can you not be able to swim?  You move your arms and legs in the water, not that hard.
 
ng2810
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: I can understand people having water phobias, but other than that how can you not be able to swim?  You move your arms and legs in the water, not that hard.


Say that to the 11 people a day that drown in the US every day. You sound like the psychotic dad that throws his kids in the pool without warning to "teach them how to swim"
 
ISO15693
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife's half brother died last week and a half a go, saving a drowning child:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/130495097/mum-pays-tribute-to-the-hero-who-drowned-saving-her-sons-life

R.I.P. Danny (his high school nickname, they couldnt pronounce his raratongan name)

It took 10 people to carry his coffin at his funeral. But he saved the kid.
 
