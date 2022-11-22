 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Always make sure you've not packed your live cat before checking your luggage at airline counter   (nbc-2.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Cat, John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, orange tabby's brush, United Airlines  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Really, TSA agent Brown, that's not even my cat!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Really Mr. TSA agent, my wife told me she wanted her pussy stuffed"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It happens.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

More than you think.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The cat did not belong to the individual with the suitcase, it belonged someone else in the household,"

Another reason to never refer to it as *your* pussy, only *the* pussy.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's what you get for letting Aunt Bethany pack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There may have been some alcohol involved in this story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a kid we once took a road trip to stay with my aunt for a while. On the way home, after unloading the car at a motel we saw a black cat outside that looked just like the one which had been hopping into my mom's suitcase while we were packing. We called my aunt and fortunately it was a different cat. Her little hellbeast was still safe at home.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who let the cat out of the bag?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 Star.  Luggage contained housecat.  Would not pack again.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As almost any cat parent can attest, open suitcases are inviting targets for loving felines.

"I think one reason is that it's like a cat bed. Cats like spaces with barriers around it," Cornell University professor emeritus and animal behavioral expert Katherine Houpt said.

Katherine is obviously not a cat owner. I can make my bed, clean my room, and when I take off my shirt and put it on the bed my cat will sniff it and lay on top of my shirt instead of the vast clean, nicely made bed.

A suitcase is also a box, which is nature's cat trap.

Your cat likes your scent. Your scent is in a box. The cat gets into the box to see why you were there, and it's soft and fun and she can hide.

Why wouldn't you get into a suitcase if you were a cat?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Houpt said she takes no chances and packs her bags on an elevated rack.

Yeah, I'm real sure that will stop a determined cat from jumping right on in.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image image 328x246]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Before I take off before a trip, I make sure to say good bye to Buddy.  TBH, I do that to make sure he did not sneak into the garage as I was moving my luggage before my departure.

Hopefully he isn't dumb enough to sneak into my suitcase.  I am fairly certain of that...however, he once stood over a lit candle in my bathroom. (Thankfully, I removed him before his skin burned.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a buddy (John) in college who had a cat.  (I know, amazing, right?  A real cat.)

Anyway, one day we were sitting in John's living room, and his cat was lazily watching us humans rip bong hits when he looked at the cat and said, "Wanna see something funny?"

"Sure - what?"

"Watch this."  He stood up, went into the garage and came back with an empty cardboard box.  The cat pricked up its ears and began to watch him attentively.  John began to pick things up off the coffee table and put them in the box.  The cat sat up.

John then carried the box out to his pickup and put it in the bed.

Cat runs out the door and jumps into the bed of the truck.

"Damn cat is so used to moving, that's all I gotta do.  He doesn't want to be left behind."
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I believe that TSA regulations indicate you're supposed to refer to it as "a live cat", not "your live cat".
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My aunt was leaving to get groceries, and since they live out in the sticks it'd take a couple hours. They were backing out of the driveway when she had to run inside to quickly check to see if they were out of something in the freezer. She opens the big chest freezer and out jumps their cat. Talk about having nine lives. Cats need it because they're so stupid.
 
