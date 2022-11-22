 Skip to content
(Twitter)   MElon is now copying from the Trump playbook, stiffing vendors and threatening them to cut their rates or never work with a Musk company ever again. You know, vendors such as AWS   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Musk is a worse  businessman than Trump there I said it
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow, he is DESPERATELY in need of cash.

This is like me playing Cities Skylines where I take all the loans right off the bat and pray I can pay them off before they bury me.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


Twitter.wordpress.com is pretty catchy
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. That's really, really stupid.

If you fire all your employees, your site will coast along until it bumps into something. (I'm surprised it's still running.) If you fire your hosting provider you're done immediately.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The whole article is even worse. He doesn't think he should pay for anything. I don't think I'd deliver a pizza there unless I got paid in cash beforehand.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...


Preview:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


Epik.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

spongeboob: Musk is a worse  businessman than Trump there I said it



Trump has proven himself infinitely better at owning a social network.

Like, that's demonstrably true.

It blows my wee mind.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, they want to renegotiate with Oracle?  Let us know how that goes.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AWS has about 40% of the cloud traffic and betting dropping a client headed for bankruptcy would be just fine with them
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Twitter is on-prem, doesn't use AWS or any of its competitors. Musk's other companies are probably all cloud though.

Nonetheless, bad idea to piss off Bezos. Elon might have more money, but Bezos has a LOT more power. And he would love to have an excuse to kick SpaceX right in the yarbles.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Twitter is on-prem, doesn't use AWS or any of its competitors. Musk's other companies are probably all cloud though.

Nonetheless, bad idea to piss off Bezos. Elon might have more money, but Bezos has a LOT more power. And he would love to have an excuse to kick SpaceX right in the yarbles.


Betting a large group would line up to loan at a reasonable rate funds for bezos to buy SpaceX at a discount.  SpaceX is to the point a sane and compete CEO is needed.

/Sad point is no matter how badly musk farks up he will stay a billionaire, maybe only a couple billion but still.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr. Musk's team, including his personal lawyer Alex Spiro, have ended Twitter's ties with some outside law firms that worked with the company's former management in a lawsuit over the $44 billion buyout, one person familiar with the move said.

You should have kept them on, they succeeded in getting some sucker to buy Twitter for twice it's value.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone remember the last season of the Sopranos when the boys try shaking down a Starbucks?

The Sopranos - Patsy and Burt failed extortion attempt at "Starbucks"
Youtube _Gsz7Gu6agA
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...


Wouldn't Isaac Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics' preempt such a possibility?

Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, he's obviously first gen. This build can't even chew gum and juggle!
Where are your balls Mark?! Where the f*ck are your balls?

I'll tell you where your balls are, they're on the F*CKING FLOOR!
So why don't you get off your ass, pick'em up, and act like a f*cking normal person!
Is that so hard, you android spoofing c*nt?
...

/I forgot what this thread is about....
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You show em who the man is, Elon. You're the one with the ponies, not them!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The operating costs of datacenters are driven by energy costs. Based on that no one should be getting a discount right about now.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: revrendjim: I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...

Wouldn't Isaac Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics' preempt such a possibility?

[Fark user image image 425x283]
I mean, he's obviously first gen. This build can't even chew gum and juggle!
Where are your balls Mark?! Where the f*ck are your balls?

I'll tell you where your balls are, they're on the F*CKING FLOOR!
So why don't you get off your ass, pick'em up, and act like a f*cking normal person!
Is that so hard, you android spoofing c*nt?
...

/I forgot what this thread is about....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Twitter is on-prem, doesn't use AWS or any of its competitors. Musk's other companies are probably all cloud though.

Nonetheless, bad idea to piss off Bezos. Elon might have more money, but Bezos has a LOT more power. And he would love to have an excuse to kick SpaceX right in the yarbles.


Twitter is at least partially on AWS now: https://press.aboutamazon.com/2020/12/twitter-selects-aws-as-strategic-provider-to-serve-timelines

Since they seem to have their own contracts with Oracle etc, I'm guessing other parts of their infrastructure are not.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OptionC: Oh, they want to renegotiate with Oracle?  Let us know how that goes.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


Earthlink.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But did he offer to throw in a horse?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

duppy: But did he offer to throw in a horse?


Your mother doesn't count, duppy...
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...


Even better, it's going to be a slapfight between Musk, Bezos and Larry Ellison from Oracle, the one person that's arguably more evil than Musk and Bezos. Oracle is an absolutely ruthless company and viciously litigious.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They let Oracle in!  That's hilarious.  I bet it runs their HR.

I bet their monthly AWS bill is eye watering.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They let Oracle in!  That's hilarious.  I bet it runs their HR.

I bet their monthly AWS bill is eye watering.


Will the same people hail Musk's genius for not paying his bills?  I'm sure 87% of those are unnecessary anyway, right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Twitter is on-prem, doesn't use AWS or any of its competitors. Musk's other companies are probably all cloud though.

Nonetheless, bad idea to piss off Bezos. Elon might have more money, but Bezos has a LOT more power. And he would love to have an excuse to kick SpaceX right in the yarbles.


I just checked out Twitter's network, and holy shiat no wonder they had 7500 people on the payroll.  The wheels are going to fly right off this wagon.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it just me, or would it not be hilarious to see Amazon and Oracle both headhunt the very employees who Elon's ordered to renegotiate their deals? I mean, just for the lulz I could see them doing it.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: duppy: But did he offer to throw in a horse?

Your mother doesn't count, duppy...


This is a proper example of derping too far...

With all due respect, I retract my comment regarding duppyand their mother.
..
duppy'smother is a saint!
She could've changed hedonism, and yet we're still begging for her dumbf*ckery.

What a precious c*nt!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?

Twitter.wordpress.com is pretty catchy


Is Geocities still around?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Redh8t: duppy: But did he offer to throw in a horse?

Your mother doesn't count, duppy...

This is a proper example of derping too far...

With all due respect, I retract my comment regarding duppyand their mother.
..
duppy'smother is a saint!
She could've changed hedonism, and yet we're still begging for her dumbf*ckery.

What a precious c*nt!


Bar's closed. Head out.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: leviosaurus: Twitter is on-prem, doesn't use AWS or any of its competitors. Musk's other companies are probably all cloud though.

Nonetheless, bad idea to piss off Bezos. Elon might have more money, but Bezos has a LOT more power. And he would love to have an excuse to kick SpaceX right in the yarbles.

I just checked out Twitter's network, and holy shiat no wonder they had 7500 people on the payroll.  The wheels are going to fly right off this wagon.


And from all (reasonable) accounts they were understaffed with those 7500.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Wow, he is DESPERATELY in need of cash.

This is like me playing Cities Skylines where I take all the loans right off the bat and pray I can pay them off before they bury me.


CSB: My wife used to play that game a lot. She also calls her mom for 15-20 minutes a day. If she left it on when she went to call her mom I would go in, destroy a bunch of schools and hospitals, massively cut taxes while upping budgets for a few things, and take out as much in loans as I could to build police stations and vanity projects.

I figured there's a natural disaster DLC but there's no republican takeover DLC so I did what I could.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


He found some DIY Arduino guide online and is feeling bold.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think someone who bills himself as an engineer, particularly a 'genius' engineer, would understand the concept of leverage.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x848]
[i.insider.com image 800x449]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

They plan on challenging AWS and Azure? With 1.7 Billion, starting with fark-all in terms of equipment?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?


Are you truly that ignorant of
cloud vendors?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x848]
[i.insider.com image 800x449]


Teenage Mutant Tightened Girdles?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Is it just me, or would it not be hilarious to see Amazon and Oracle both headhunt the very employees who Elon's ordered to renegotiate their deals? I mean, just for the lulz I could see them doing it.


Considering they are both enjoying hiring freezes or reductions, sure. Sounds funny.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a joke. Two CEOs get in a pissing match. One says, "This watering hole is deep." The other says "SPTHSHSGLURGHBLAGLBA".

I do believe the one bald CEO was pissing in the other's mouth. That guy didn't like piss taste.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Parthenogenetic: Bootleg: If he dumps AWS, his options are what, Azure and IBM's cloud offering? Or does he think there's a bunch of datacenters on the market he can just buy to host Twittter in?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x848]
[i.insider.com image 800x449]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]
They plan on challenging AWS and Azure? With 1.7 Billion, starting with fark-all in terms of equipment?


There's the audacity of hope (thanks Obama), and then there's whatever the fark Trump thinks this galaxy-brain plan is.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a pile of AOL discs I could let him have for short money.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who are these Twitter users that have so much insider info about the company?
 
ansius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure that Russia and China have some servers that they'd love to offer up to host all of Twitter's data.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: revrendjim: I want to see a Musk-Bezos slapfight. If only there was a way to get Zuckerberg involved...

Even better, it's going to be a slapfight between Musk, Bezos and Larry Ellison from Oracle, the one person that's arguably more evil than Musk and Bezos. Oracle is an absolutely ruthless company and viciously litigious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
