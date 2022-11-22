 Skip to content
(WRAL)   News helicopter makes news   (wral.com)
    North Carolina, National Transportation Safety Board, meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot maneuvering, Federal Aviation Administration, Interstate 77, Charlotte, North Carolina, Robinson R44  
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the turkeys ok?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local station did away with the helicopter a long time ago. They have a drone now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Were the turkeys ok?


Done in one
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I walk.
Think about it. I've out lived music stars and a rapey basketball 🏀 jerk fark. All by just walking
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


Sometime, Grasshopper, answer lie in question.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There would be no one dead if they had used a drone instead of a helicopter. This needs to be repeated until it sinks in.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A helicopter maneuvering to avoid traffic might be flying a little too low.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?

Sometime, Grasshopper, answer lie in question.


Oh right, right. Management. "I spent 200 grand on the farking helicopter and you're going to fly it until it crashes into a highway!"

jaredaxelrod.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeff73: A helicopter maneuvering to avoid traffic might be flying a little too low.


Air traffic is a thing too.
 
redahle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why was the weather guy in a helicopter?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perhaps, the pilot was cold, and he tragically turned off the fan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?



I suspect that commercially available drones cannot cover the distances needed and the time-in-air needed in major metro areas.  Thinking back to Phoenix, our traffic choppers were reporting on like 1000 square miles.  Even if you had multiple drones, they'd still have to be able to reach distances like 10+ miles away from the base station, assuming the news channel only has one or maybe two properties in town.

I'm assuming the FAA doesn't let private owners have things like the military UAVs that are basically small unmanned planes that can circle for hours.  If a news station could have one of those, then yeah it'd be do-able, but I don't think quadcopters are going to cut it.
 
SR20DEN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Again?!?!

https://www.wbtv.com/story/10534472/chronology-of-wbtv/

MARCH 6, 2000
WBTV's helicopter, "Sky 3," crashes near Dallas, NC while covering a house fire.  Pilot Marshall Scott and photographer David Little are only slightly injured.  Marshall Scott's piloting skills are given credit for both men to be able to "walk away" from the crash.  The helicopter lost tail rotor control about 500 feet above farm land and Scott initiated an autorotation to bring the helicopter down in a controlled crash.  Amazingly, a LIVE feed from the photographer's camera was being sent back to the station during the entire crash and the aftermath.  The helicopter is a total loss.
 
redahle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


I suspect that commercially available drones cannot cover the distances needed and the time-in-air needed in major metro areas.  Thinking back to Phoenix, our traffic choppers were reporting on like 1000 square miles.  Even if you had multiple drones, they'd still have to be able to reach distances like 10+ miles away from the base station, assuming the news channel only has one or maybe two properties in town.

I'm assuming the FAA doesn't let private owners have things like the military UAVs that are basically small unmanned planes that can circle for hours.  If a news station could have one of those, then yeah it'd be do-able, but I don't think quadcopters are going to cut it.


From watching some of the KTLA car chases (not commenting of the wisdom of airing those) I also don't think an unmanned aircraft is wise given the constant direction changes. And elevation changes since they stay 1000' above the police copters. Even when traffic copters aren't following a police pursuit, they often have to cover enormous distance quickly. Given that a drone operator likely can't see to the side, that would be unwise.
 
redahle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

redahle: New Rising Sun: moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


I suspect that commercially available drones cannot cover the distances needed and the time-in-air needed in major metro areas.  Thinking back to Phoenix, our traffic choppers were reporting on like 1000 square miles.  Even if you had multiple drones, they'd still have to be able to reach distances like 10+ miles away from the base station, assuming the news channel only has one or maybe two properties in town.

I'm assuming the FAA doesn't let private owners have things like the military UAVs that are basically small unmanned planes that can circle for hours.  If a news station could have one of those, then yeah it'd be do-able, but I don't think quadcopters are going to cut it.

From watching some of the KTLA car chases (not commenting of the wisdom of airing those) I also don't think an unmanned aircraft is wise given the constant direction changes. And elevation changes since they stay 1000' above the police copters. Even when traffic copters aren't following a police pursuit, they often have to cover enormous distance quickly. Given that a drone operator likely can't see to the side, that would be unwise.


I'm tired and apologize for the triple use of the various forms of the word "wise" in that post.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


I suspect that commercially available drones cannot cover the distances needed and the time-in-air needed in major metro areas.  Thinking back to Phoenix, our traffic choppers were reporting on like 1000 square miles.  Even if you had multiple drones, they'd still have to be able to reach distances like 10+ miles away from the base station, assuming the news channel only has one or maybe two properties in town.

I'm assuming the FAA doesn't let private owners have things like the military UAVs that are basically small unmanned planes that can circle for hours.  If a news station could have one of those, then yeah it'd be do-able, but I don't think quadcopters are going to cut it.


This plus airspace restrictions. Currently drones arent supposed to be flying anywhere that real aircraft go. This is because they cant be trusted to "see and avoid" and they dont interact with the air traffic control system.
Film makers often get special limited-time waivers that allows them to do special things, but in these cases the FAA puts a temporary flight restriction (TFR) or notice to airmen (NOTAM) out to warn pilots to avoid the area. These are planned out in advance & i doubt they're going to let a TV station do one for every day of the week. 
Maybe someday they'll have commercial drones fancy enough to have a transponder & can interact with ATC like youre a regular day-to-day aircraft.
However, even if you had all that, it still wouldnt be legal to fly in controlled airspace under current FAA rules. 
That'll probably change within the next decade or so.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


Because people sometimes shoot down drones when they are less likely to shoot down whole helicopters is my very first thought?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can't fly a drone near an airport, can you? And other restricted areas. Or can you get waivers for just about anyplace?
 
overthinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeff73: A helicopter maneuvering to avoid traffic might be flying a little too low.


Here's what I can tell you from what I've picked up in other threads:

The helicopter was 4 mi away from CLT and under the approach airspace. The red X is roughly where the incident happened:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aircraft in the area can be pretty low due to takeoff/landing traffic at CLT, so it makes sense helicopters fly lower than usual in the area. The incident occurred less than direct line of 4 miles from the airport. I am not a pilot, but I understand in this proximity, helicopters not accessing the airport are limited to no more than a certain number of feet above the highest obstacle in the area (heard 1,000 ft max). That not being downtown, buildings are not that tall in the area, either.

With all that said, yes it was flying low, but not unusually low for that area.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Can anyone explain why the fark "Arnie Pie here with Pie in the Sky" is still a thing when every single drone has a camera on it?


Sometimes a story benefits from the human touch of having a reporter on scene. For example:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/oklahoma-interstate-truck-dildos-lube-b2169239.html
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x382]


As Far As This Reporter Can See (The Simpsons)
Youtube iXB4F-8C8P8
 
