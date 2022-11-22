 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Another church joins 158 other Alabama churches voting to leave United Methodist national church over its acceptance of same-sex marriage, 21st Century   (al.com) divider line
    United Methodist Church, John Wesley, World Methodist Council, Methodist Episcopal Church, Clearbranch United Methodist Church, North Alabama churches, Monday's vote, Methodism  
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are they deplorable enough yet?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alabama is full of pigf*ck-ignorant hicks.  Huh.  Who could have guessed?
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well ... bye.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🙄
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the rest of the UMC still doesn't accept gay marriage or gay pastors because they keep pushing back the convention. Those of us who don't hate gay people are ready to move on if the church can ever figure out how to hold a zoom meeting.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indylaw: Meanwhile the rest of the UMC still doesn't accept gay marriage or gay pastors because they keep pushing back the convention. Those of us who don't hate gay people are ready to move on if the church can ever figure out how to hold a zoom meeting.


That'll take an act of god
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...huh. American religionists are farking weird.

/too bad they're detrimental to the social fabric because otherwise they would be mostly harmless, rambling nutjobs
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Splitters!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We don't wanna be nice to people!
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Methodists aren't real Christians anyway.

Straight to hell.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My mom was a Methodist minister. There must be different kinds of churches within the denomination, because she's super liberal, and so was her congregation. They were very accepting of everyone except bigots.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't believe there are over 150 Methodist churches left in Alabama. I thought the whole state had gone full-right just add water megachurch.
 
SquiggsIN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: ...huh. American religionists are farking weird.

/too bad they're detrimental to the social fabric because otherwise they would be mostly harmless, rambling nutjobs


All religionists are weird.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least there's a Method to their perfidiousness.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The world moves on, whether the fundies want it to or not.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Is our religion out of touch?"

"NO -- it is God who is wrong!"
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This saddens me only because this causes division within a faith and so many people and children who need to hear that same sex marriage is fine by clergy are not going to hear this anymore.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they could refocus their efforts on helping the less fortunate.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just want to point out that the church organization is called Clearbranch.

That's like a name of a bank or a freaking data management company. The levels of cringe are off the charts.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: I just want to point out that the church organization is called Clearbranch.

That's like a name of a bank or a freaking data management company. The levels of cringe are off the charts.


Sounds like a Scientology summer camp
 
