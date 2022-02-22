 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This unfinished house in New Jersey (less than 7 miles from Camden) can be yours for only $24,950 thousand dollars   (zillow.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too small.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Property taxes: $600k per year...

Yeah... wow.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$24,950 thousand dollars


So, $24,950,000.  A bit pricey, just a bit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably infested with demons.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You have a house like that in New Jersey, you've got a 50/50 shot at waking up with a horse's head in your bed.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Based on my house payment, I could rent 54 sq. ft. of this house
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cathead: Based on my house payment, I could rent 54 sq. ft. of this house


But it'd be the most luxurious 9x6 feet of fancy marble tile you ever did live upon.

I live in a pretty well-off town, and I could buy outright any but the most expensive homes here for what I'd pay in a year on this monster... well, I mean, "could" if my family's annual household income weren't less than the monthly cost of this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
11 Bathrooms for a 40,000 square foot residence.

Even with those numbers, you better plan your deuce droppings accordingly.  You could be several hundred feet away from the closest shiatter.

That could be awkward if your Taco Bell decides it wants out NOOOOW! and you're down in the game room, and the closest crapper is a generous brisk walk away.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All that, and it's in New Jersey?

Stop, I can only get so erect.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they move it out of Jersey for that?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This has got to be Rachel Weisz's house from The Brothers Bloom.
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my experience Camden isnt that big and concentrated to some shiatty blocks near the water. But I havent been there in a looooong time
 
Wessoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Building a mansion in New Jersey is like putting gasoline in a wrecked car.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Car elevator?  I'm listening.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Est. payment: $184,999/mo

Louie CK Trying To Buy A House
Youtube 4bFhYvADjl4
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was about to say the place is missing a pinball machine, then I saw photo #44:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Now I say it needs more than one, plus some arcade games, and get rid of the crappy foosball and shuffleboard machines taking up space
 
uberalice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looks like Scarfaces Jersey hangout,
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: 11 Bathrooms for a 40,000 square foot residence.

Even with those numbers, you better plan your deuce droppings accordingly.  You could be several hundred feet away from the closest shiatter.

That could be awkward if your Taco Bell decides it wants out NOOOOW! and you're down in the game room, and the closest crapper is a generous brisk walk away.


So...crap in a bucket. You can hose it out later.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I should build an addition for a grand staircase. It won't actually go anywhere, but it will look cool.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abox: Est. payment: $184,999/mo

[YouTube video: Louie CK Trying To Buy A House]


If your looking at the estimated payment you can't afford it.

Nice place, blue is a sad attempt to add color.

Sad it's not waterfront.  To big for my taste, I have been eyeing a few 18000 sq foot places plus basement on 11 acres just incase lotto pays off.

One has an inground pool with a pool house that has a basement with a view of the pool from underwater.   Seems very cool but the 1st thing I would do is hire a structural engineer to make sure it was built correctly.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crypto Bro who lost it all?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ahhh, Cinnaminson. I drive it on my way to school. It's a nice town if you're a Republican. It's infested with the assholes.
 
farker99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are a couple of nearby 800/sqft jobs selling for just 850 to 960. Thousand. 800 sq ft. 850,000. That is truly nuts.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's more impressive than most of the 25 million dollar homes we see posted around.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aww, Dr. Oz had to sell his house to cover his campaign debts?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I grew up in South Jersey in Ocean City. To me, South Jersey, if you're not on the beach, is pretty ugly. Not much going for it. Sure you have the Pine Barrens, the USS New Jersey, farms, the Deptford Mall, and the Jersey Devil. Bit I can't see plopping 24MM to live there.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I painted for the fake Rockefeller guy in Cornish NH back in high school in the mid 90's for a summer, that house looked a bit like this. Glad all I did was paint that guy was weird.
 
Coronach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They posted 50 pics and still couldn't find an angle to make it look good on the inside...
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Too small.


Too far from Camden, too. Almost no point in a security system, guard dogs and broken glass embedded in the 12-ft. concrete walls.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Not even one place remotely livable.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That could be awkward if your Taco Bell decides


Dude, the house is 25 million bucks. Thats Chipolte money.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I was about to say the place is missing a pinball machine, then I saw photo #44:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Now I say it needs more than one, plus some arcade games, and get rid of the crappy foosball and shuffleboard machines taking up space


It has a pinball Machine, believe it or not.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did I miss the photos of the rest of the bedrooms? Or are people just expected to collapse in the courtyard after the nightly drunken orgy by the pool?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was thinking it was this one, under construction (and unfinished) since 2009 in Cherry Hill, NJ, arguably just as close to Camden as the house in TFA. Not to be mistaken for Muhammad Ali's former mansion down the street, on the market for $1.85 million
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: DarkSoulNoHope: I was about to say the place is missing a pinball machine, then I saw photo #44:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Now I say it needs more than one, plus some arcade games, and get rid of the crappy foosball and shuffleboard machines taking up space

It has a pinball Machine, believe it or not.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Faux Chateau is so hot right now.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure, I was probably King Louis the Somethingth in a past life, so, I'll take it.

Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: All that, and it's in New Jersey?

Stop, I can only get so erect.


😲..Kevin Smith?
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Carmella's spec house is looking good. Better get those joists inspected
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dream brothel. Now all I need is more girls.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I can afford $24 million, I'll be dammed if I'm living in New Jersey, or anywhere the temperature drops below 60 and has snow.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't see myself in it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: If I can afford $24 million, I'll be dammed if I'm living in New Jersey, or anywhere the temperature drops below 60 and has snow.


Positive: You would be in a non-Republican run state.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
