 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If you have anything important to say to anyone in Texas, now is probably the time to do it   (msn.com) divider line
71
    More: Cool, Precipitation, Storm, Texas Panhandle, Texas, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg, Meteorology, Blizzard, southeastward-bound storm  
•       •       •

2446 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for the generators.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heeeeeeeyyyyyyyy Abbott! Let's see if you learned anything from the last storm.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz is headed to the airport as we speak.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight

I have absolutely nothing to add to this other than, "LOL".
Oh, and make sure Ted Cruz can't leave.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Heeeeeeeyyyyyyyy Abbott! Let's see if you learned anything from the last storm.


I bet Ted Cruz has.

This time, he's not going to let his neighbors know about the trip to Cancun.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your electricity.   Or not.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: 'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight

I have absolutely nothing to add to this other than, "LOL".
Oh, and make sure Ted Cruz can't leave.


Tie him to a hitching post and toss him some hand warmers this time. That's about what he did for his constituents.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy All The Milk.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned a fleeing Ted Cruz?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the panhandle
Nobody cares what the hell they have to say

Plus, that's like 8 hours from me in east texas
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all took a vote. All of you are stupid.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your Greg Abbott 'leadership.'
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank G-d they didn't learn or change anything after the last freak storm!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2021 storm that crippled the state was a vastly different set of circumstances. It wasn't just "a lot of snow." That's not a defense of Texas; it's just to say that this storm has absolutely nothing in common with the 2021 storm.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I right in expecting that Texas will in no way ask for any federal money to help them through the aftermath of this?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....a significant number of them signed up Leopards Eating Faces Biweekly....

/ that still does not excuse the Leopards actions
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?


Exactly, except not even close.

If you read TFA, the snow will be falling in Amarillo, which is the northernmost part of Texas.
Lubbock has a slight chance of some snow on Friday night.
Dallas and points south, aka the majority of the state, will not drop below 40 degrees the whole holiday weekend.
 
Francois Zolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some important things to say to Texas republicans, but I'm pretty sure I would break all the Fark filters in doing so.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruz is going to the off site monitoring center in Cancun....so he can be a better Dad, or something.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Dictatorial_Flair: You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?

Exactly, except not even close.

If you read TFA, the snow will be falling in Amarillo, which is the northernmost part of Texas.
Lubbock has a slight chance of some snow on Friday night.
Dallas and points south, aka the majority of the state, will not drop below 40 degrees the whole holiday weekend.


it's not fair to read the article before commenting.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to tell you both good luck. We're all counting on you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not enthusiastic about it.  My part of the state will be on the edge of that storm, which means I'll probably get snow Friday.  I had plans for Friday, but I hate driving in snow, so that will suck.  Saturday will mean driving with all the post-Thanksgiving traffic, which will suck even more.  Not sure what to do, risk the snow to drive to a non-snowy part of the state, or wait and drive with the heavy holiday traffic.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God Texas isn't connected to the socialist US electric grid. Their ruggedly individualistic power grid is much better suited to withstanding a storm such as this. Of course, extreme conditions may cause minor fluctuations in energy costs, but prices are not likely to rise by more than 15,000% during the storm. Power availability may have to be "de-emphasized" in certain areas to maintain the integrity of the grid, but Gov. Abbott has confidence in Texans' self-reliance and ingenuity to deal with these minor inconveniences.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rafael definitely not going to Cancun

/agathawink.gif
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a tag before you need a tag


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Thank God Texas isn't connected to the socialist US electric grid. Their ruggedly individualistic power grid is much better suited to withstanding a storm such as this. Of course, extreme conditions may cause minor fluctuations in energy costs, but prices are not likely to rise by more than 15,000% during the storm. Power availability may have to be "de-emphasized" in certain areas to maintain the integrity of the grid, but Gov. Abbott has confidence in Texans' self-reliance and ingenuity to deal with these minor inconveniences.


My little part of Texas is, which is why my power went out for a total of like 3 hours in 21
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Panhandle?
Who gives a shiat? That place is basically oklahoma. The only attraction is the "free big steak if you can finish iat" restaurant
Throw it to the wolves
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Rafael definitely not going to Cancun

/agathawink.gif


It's going to be 75 degrees in Houston Thursday and Friday.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?


To be fair the heat will do that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: It's the panhandle
Nobody cares what the hell they have to say

Plus, that's like 8 hours from me in east texas


East Texas? Ewwwwwww
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov Abbott don't care about the people, he just got a mandate after getting re-elected

people dying in the storm is just going to be him spiking the football

cause Texas
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Thank God Texas isn't connected to the socialist US electric grid. Their ruggedly individualistic power grid is much better suited to withstanding a storm such as this. Of course, extreme conditions may cause minor fluctuations in energy costs, but prices are not likely to rise by more than 15,000% during the storm. Power availability may have to be "de-emphasized" in certain areas to maintain the integrity of the grid, but Gov. Abbott has confidence in Texans' self-reliance and ingenuity to deal with these minor inconveniences.


actually the panhandle is connected to the regular grid so these guys will be fine

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this suit burns better
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Ted Cruz is headed to the airport as we speak.


No, the freak-storm is headed *to* Texas.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: hissatsu: Thank God Texas isn't connected to the socialist US electric grid. Their ruggedly individualistic power grid is much better suited to withstanding a storm such as this. Of course, extreme conditions may cause minor fluctuations in energy costs, but prices are not likely to rise by more than 15,000% during the storm. Power availability may have to be "de-emphasized" in certain areas to maintain the integrity of the grid, but Gov. Abbott has confidence in Texans' self-reliance and ingenuity to deal with these minor inconveniences.

actually the panhandle is connected to the regular grid so these guys will be fine

[s.hdnux.com image 850x829]


It's very gauche to actually read the article. You should apologize.
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Dictatorial_Flair: You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?

Exactly, except not even close.

If you read TFA, the snow will be falling in Amarillo, which is the northernmost part of Texas.
Lubbock has a slight chance of some snow on Friday night.
Dallas and points south, aka the majority of the state, will not drop below 40 degrees the whole holiday weekend.


Woah now... don't question the echo chamber. This scares the Farkers.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: C18H27NO3: 'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight

I have absolutely nothing to add to this other than, "LOL".
Oh, and make sure Ted Cruz can't leave.

Tie him to a hitching post and toss him some hand warmers this time. That's about what he did for his constituents.


Not real hand warmers, either. Give him a couple vape pens and tell him to suck until they get hot.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caguru: stoli n coke: Dictatorial_Flair: You mean like the freak storm that happened two whole years ago? And that happens every three or four years most of the time anyway, but Texans are to brain damaged to remember because summer is hot?

Exactly, except not even close.

If you read TFA, the snow will be falling in Amarillo, which is the northernmost part of Texas.
Lubbock has a slight chance of some snow on Friday night.
Dallas and points south, aka the majority of the state, will not drop below 40 degrees the whole holiday weekend.

Woah now... don't question the echo chamber. This scares the Farkers.


arkers arkers kers kers kers kers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


/ hope this helps
 
Paleorific
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the High Plains, 3000 feet above sea level.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An entire season.  2 feet of snow.

I mean, I get that that's a lot for a place that's not prepared for it, but...

2 feet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aside from the carnage and possible loss of innocent life, a part of me is still interested in seeing Republican governance at work.  Maybe Abbot already has the wheels turning, ready to roll out the ramped up disaster plan they postured with the last time 'round when they were caught sitting on their ass when the grid was crippled.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: An entire season.  2 feet of snow.

I mean, I get that that's a lot for a place that's not prepared for it, but...

2 feet.


Meanwhile, Buffalo is still digging out from their 6+ feet
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Step 2) Revoke Cruz's passport the moment he takes off for Cancun

Optional Step 3) Redirect flight to russian penal colony
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: An entire season.  2 feet of snow.

I mean, I get that that's a lot for a place that's not prepared for it, but...

2 feet.


Yeah, that's a decent Nor'easter.  Might have to make a pass over the drive with the blower once in the middle and another at the end.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Aside from the carnage and possible loss of innocent life, a part of me is still interested in seeing Republican governance at work.  Maybe Abbot already has the wheels turning, ready to roll out the ramped up disaster plan they postured with the last time 'round when they were caught sitting on their ass when the grid was crippled.


Republican governance? From idiots who want as little government as possible.  And than a little less. Idiots who want to privatize everything especially social security.  Idiots who love stupid shiat like toll roads.
People voted for Tim Boyd; a fark mouth that said the weak will parish or something stupid like that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shovel safe.  Don't give yourselves heart attacks.

Also fark Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.