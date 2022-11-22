 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Holy Trinity 2.0: The Dominatrix, the Dominatrix, and the Priest   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
37
    More: Awkward, Catholic Church, Bishop, Probation, Saint Peter, BDSM, Christianity, Plea, church altar  
•       •       •

1019 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

coffeetime: 1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring


I'm just surprised that what with the "demonic" nature of the "defilement", the bishop didn't to a solemn re-consecration of the church.  Or maybe they did and it's not mentioned (replacing the altar - and, one presumes, its relics) would indicate that.  A 2-day ceremony, involving all sorts of arcane rituals dating from the Middle Ages, performed for the purpose of amazement for the sheep of his flock.  You can read about it here.  It's hilarious.

Not saying the guy should have done it. But it's not nearly as serious as raping children, which the Roman Catholic Church has enabled for centuries.  I mean, can you imagine if every non-consensual sex act between a priest and a parishioner - whatever their age or gender - were treated like this?  They'd be out of business and fast.

And good riddance, if you ask me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet there is dried cum on all the saints
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I bet there is dried cum on all the saints


"Oh, cum all ye faithful"

I just don't know how to feel about this... I think I need to see the video to know how outraged I should be
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niiiiiiiiiice.......
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The movie version will be in 3D.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sentenced to three years of supervised probation

So, essentially just live your normal life and not do anything illegal.
That's quite the punishment.  I mean, isn't that what everyone should be doing anyway?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 594x324]


Look, I'm not saying they'd be the first women I'd gravitate towards, but given the opportunity I would probably say yes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What laws did they break?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 594x324]

Look, I'm not saying they'd be the first women I'd gravitate towards, but given the opportunity I would probably say yes.


I don't think the services they offer are free.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: What laws did they break?


You're only allowed to rape children in a Catholic Church, not have consensual sex w/ other adults.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: What laws did they break?


1) Click on the link. It's the big orangish-red rectangle on the left hand side.

2) Read the first sentence of the article

3) Keep reading to the 2nd to last sentence of article
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 594x324]


That's the look of a man saying: yeah absolutely worth it. I honestly cannot think of a much better way to quit my job.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's guilty of "obscenity" because... someone walked in on him having sex?

This farking country
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: What laws did they break?


Well the article answers your question.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: 1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring


You should care because of the hypocrisy
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd make a horrible impression but I'm still willing to try
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: He's guilty of "obscenity" because... someone walked in on him having sex?

This farking country


He's guilty of obscenity because he was having sex in a public space.  You can't go to your local WalMart, start having sex in the middle of an aisle, then do the whole "How is that wrong, they walked in on me having sex!".  Once you start having sex in a place where you don't have an expectation of privacy, you're probably going to get in trouble if caught.

And they didn't go after him very hard.  He just got probation, and the women got off even lighter.  They didn't go after the people involved for things like prostitution charges.
 
ansius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Sydney, there's the Kirk. An old church building converted into a parlor by Australia's most infamous bondage and discipline mistress, Madam Lash. iat's now for sale.

Extra bonus, it's where the ACDC film clip for "Let there be Rock" was filmed.

i1.au.reastatic.netView Full Size


https://www.realcommercial.com.au/for-sale/property-422-424-cleveland-street-surry-hills-nsw-2010-504175623

https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/dominatrix-madame-lash-sells-6m-surry-hills-sex-chapel-home-of-acdc-let-there-be-rock-video
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: coffeetime: 1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring

I'm just surprised that what with the "demonic" nature of the "defilement", the bishop didn't to a solemn re-consecration of the church.  Or maybe they did and it's not mentioned (replacing the altar - and, one presumes, its relics) would indicate that.  A 2-day ceremony, involving all sorts of arcane rituals dating from the Middle Ages, performed for the purpose of amazement for the sheep of his flock.  You can read about it here.  It's hilarious.



Does it require an old priest and a young priest?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Power of Mindy compelled him.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody yet? I'm down:

Dominatrix - The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight (1984)
Youtube yBgfOmBBNEk
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: NateAsbestos: He's guilty of "obscenity" because... someone walked in on him having sex?

This farking country

He's guilty of obscenity because he was having sex in a public space.  You can't go to your local WalMart, start having sex in the middle of an aisle, then do the whole "How is that wrong, they walked in on me having sex!".  Once you start having sex in a place where you don't have an expectation of privacy, you're probably going to get in trouble if caught.


They were in a closed church late at night, according to the article. A passerby stopped to poke a head in when they saw lights on. It didn't give the impression of being during normal church hours. That's not the same as your scenario. Religious places can have people inside doing non-suspicious things at late hours that is none of a rando's business.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My question, for anyone with deeper knowledge of the law- say instead of a priest he was an accountant, and he worked for an accounting firm.  If someone walked in on him having sex at the accounting firm would he have gotten as stiff... a sentence?  (Sorry about the ellipses.  I couldn't help myself.)

If the answer is no, then we need to revisit the sentence.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh.

I mean if you're going to call it a demonic sexual act shouldn't it start with a Devil's Triangle?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: coffeetime: 1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring

You should care because of the hypocrisy


What hypocrisy?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: He's guilty of "obscenity" because... someone walked in on him having sex?

This farking country


I don't know if I'm cursed with this or if I have an unfortunate knack for timing, but I've walked into the following:
-I'm really really young (5?); whip open the bathroom door because I have to pee and there's my mom, full frontal, about to shower.
-High school lets out early.  I come home walking past my father's (he didn't get the memo) bedroom to get to mine.  He's spanking it with the door open.
-I have an apartment with a roommate.  I'm unsure of the proper spelling of a word so I whip open his bedroom door to ask what he thinks.  It was apparently sexy time, no covering anywhere, and his girlfriend was riding cowgirl.
-My brother and I have a place.  The door is shut to my room but it's my room so I go in and my brother is outwardly spanking it right there near the door, using my computer.
-Brother and I still have the same place but I need to get some things out of my room so I go in and just like that old roommate, the GF is riding cowgirl and no one is covered.

I didn't ask for these awkward situations, I certainly didn't seek them out, and I would very much like the memories of them to be non-existent.
Well I don't have issue with the 2 different chickies bobbing around but the rest I would be very happy to forget forever.
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Q: What's the only meat a priest can eat on Friday?

A: None

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Benevolent Misanthrope: coffeetime: 1. Consensual
2. Not little boys
3. SERIOUS bragging rights

OK.  So, really not the right place for that, but I'm having a hard time caring

I'm just surprised that what with the "demonic" nature of the "defilement", the bishop didn't to a solemn re-consecration of the church.  Or maybe they did and it's not mentioned (replacing the altar - and, one presumes, its relics) would indicate that.  A 2-day ceremony, involving all sorts of arcane rituals dating from the Middle Ages, performed for the purpose of amazement for the sheep of his flock.  You can read about it here.  It's hilarious.


Does it require an old priest and a young priest?


Not officially, but local practice generally dictates an old bishop and many young priests and other young men falling over themselves in subservience. Gighity, for the bishop at least.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: They were in a closed church late at night, according to the article. A passerby stopped to poke a head in when they saw lights on. It didn't give the impression of being during normal church hours. That's not the same as your scenario. Religious places can have people inside doing non-suspicious things at late hours that is none of a rando's business.


The article certainly does not say that the church was closed.  That's something that you just made up.

It's the main area of a Catholic church.  Catholic Churches are pretty famous for their policy of being open 24/7 (under most circumstances anyway).  You certainly don't have an expectation of privacy in the public area of one of them.
 
horslips
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This seems appropriate. I found this on the freebie book shelf
Fark user imageView Full Size
at work. Two hours later it was gone. Later realized it was a collectible worth at least $200!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or he could have just used a nun on their dormitory and stayed out of jail.

jamesrayneau.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/ the other options I am posting pix of them
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: My question, for anyone with deeper knowledge of the law- say instead of a priest he was an accountant, and he worked for an accounting firm.  If someone walked in on him having sex at the accounting firm would he have gotten as stiff... a sentence?  (Sorry about the ellipses.  I couldn't help myself.)

If the answer is no, then we need to revisit the sentence.


My understanding is that you can technically get hit with any of a number of charges for this.  Including trespass for using the building in a way that definitely wasn't authorized.

But the accounting firm really just wants the problem to go away, and aren't going to be interesting in pressing charges or whatever.  They'll just fire you and try and move on.

My guess is that the local Bishop or whoever was sufficiently pissed off in this case that he was willing and interested in working with law enforcement.  That's why the guy got his wrist slapped.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My dyslexia translated that as Donimatrix and I thought this had something to do with Carrie Anne Moss.

You know- Trinity.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see the repeat tag has been bound and gagged.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.