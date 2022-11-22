 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Police say burglar made off with $20,000 to $25,000 from church. Church claims only a small amount if anything was stolen. Who to believe?   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Strange, English-language films, suspect walking, Tithe, Week-day names, Facebook Live video, break-in, Surveillance video, Philadelphia church  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both. In relative terms.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the police are seeking Jean Valjean?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a tough one subby. They both have a propensity to make sh*t up.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whom. Whom to believe?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK.  Here it comes.

Show me the money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was the burglar the head pastor? Would be a reason why the church wants to claim its a small amount.

/DRTFA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Watch "Charley Varrick".
It's a mob-backed church, I bet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dionysusaur: Both. In relative terms.


this right here.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gaslight: Whom. Whom to believe?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
