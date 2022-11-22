 Skip to content
(Modesto Bee)   Cyclist vs cougar. FIGHT   (modbee.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was smart, the getting off the bike and using it as a barrier/defensive weapon. I probably would have been too busy crying and wetting my pants to think of that.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He did everything exactly right. I've only come across them trail-running. Biking would feel safer.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: He did everything exactly right. I've only come across them trail-running. Biking would feel safer.


Since I only ride on roads, the local cougars I see are a lot less dangerous, but tend to be more on the crazy side.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Uchiha_Cycliste: He did everything exactly right. I've only come across them trail-running. Biking would feel safer.

Since I only ride on roads, the local cougars I see are a lot less dangerous, but tend to be more on the crazy side.


The way they drive their SUV's in the hills and the forests tend to be quite a threat though.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie before.

*listens to fake earpiece*

Ohhh...not thatkind of cougar?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a cougar might actually look like.

sans bicycle
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the cougar wearing Lycra shorts? I guess that could go bad also as pointed out upthread.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like the saying goes, I like to fark older women.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hugram: Uchiha_Cycliste: He did everything exactly right. I've only come across them trail-running. Biking would feel safer.

Since I only ride on roads, the local cougars I see are a lot less dangerous, but tend to be more on the crazy side.


Gotta be careful of strong pheromones from them...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Bear story:

Doing singletrack mountain biking with a buddy who is really into mountain biking, which is a bit above my skill level and "Hey REI sell me a bike that isn't a piece of crap but doesn't cost more than my car" bike.

We all have that friend...

He yells out, "Dude, bear on the left!"

And i look over and sure enough there is a bear maybe 25 feet off what counts as a trail to our left. Spent a bit long admiring him, as i promptly rode into a tree.

So as i'm checking myself out to make sure nothing is broken and i'm not bleeding out of control, i remember the bear. Time really does slow down in cases like that and you can think.

Thoughts were:

Should i run or play dead? Can i run? How fast to bears run. I remember reading humans can outrun distance wise pretty much every animal....wait...black bears are chill, brown will just mess you up. Pretty sure we only have black bears here, but man did that bear look awfully brown....i forget if it works that way, or there are exceptions....I know not to climb a tree, bears can do that....man....when was the last time i climbed a tree....

The bear for his part, just looked at me, let out a huff, as if to say dumbass, and walked off in the other direction.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I'd hate to see them hurt the animal, but maybe they could relocate it," Hatter said.

Dude went into the cat's territory, and wants the cat moved.

On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department announced that it was closing Irish Hills Natural Reserve and Johnson Ranch open spaces near Prefumo Canyon after multiple mountain lion sightings.

This is the right thing to do.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My money is on the one drinking the Cosmo.

/none shall escape
 
Caelistis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, cougar, you had one job!
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wuss. I woulda just pulled guard and put that pussy to sleep with a triangle.
 
Tim$ter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]

What a cougar might actually look like.

sans bicycle


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


/Roar.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Happened to me the other day when I was on horseback. Luckily I still had some chewing tobacco to quickly increase my deadeye, as well as my rifle readily loaded with some express bullets for that perfect pelt to take to the trapper afterwards. 
.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool animals, I know they are around where I ride , I've even seen a few over the years. 1 big m'fer that scared the shiat out of me but was already hot on the trail of a deer.
That said, this is why I bring a laser pointer with me when I mountain bike in the back country.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Loris: "I'd hate to see them hurt the animal, but maybe they could relocate it," Hatter said.

Dude went into the cat's territory, and wants the cat moved.

On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department announced that it was closing Irish Hills Natural Reserve and Johnson Ranch open spaces near Prefumo Canyon after multiple mountain lion sightings.

This is the right thing to do.


That is like, where they live.

You go 5 miles from my house, and a bear in someone's yard doesn't even merit a funny youtube video. Its a part of life.

You come to my town and they send a helicopter out, the news encamps on our front lawn, and schools go into lockdown.

We get one about once a year, and its always the new guy in town who calls in the bear.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x478]

What a cougar might actually look like.

sans bicycle


I'd go ride somewhere else.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, anyway, I started blasting
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: He did everything exactly right. I've only come across them trail-running. Biking would feel safer.


I've encountered a big cat while riding, and it's still scary AF.  I was on one of my usual routes in Washington (eastside of Seattle area) and I saw a rabbit bolt out of the woods across the road, followed very shortly after by a medium sized cougar.  The cat stopped for a moment and looked around like "why am I not in the woods any more?" and spotted me.  We both stood there for a couple seconds, and the cat turned back and went into the woods.  I waited until I couldn't hear it snapping twigs any more before I rode off.  
That was easily 10 or 11 years ago, and thinking about it still gives me shivers.  Oddly enough, for all the time I spent out there hiking, mountain biking, etc. that was the only time I saw one.  Out on a roadway through a wooded suburb.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tim$ter: [Fark user image 308x400]


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x478]

What a cougar might actually look like.

sans bicycle


Looks like the town bicycle.
 
