(The Root)   Anti vaxxer wants you all to know she has moved on from it all   (theroot.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FOAD
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, we haven't
You are the problem, nut job
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've apologized and deleted my Twitter.

On Monday, the publication published an opinion piece titled "How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances,"

When Wright found out, she took to her Instagram stories

Delete your Instagram.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was pretty vile back in 2020 and I decided she wasn't worth paying any attention to.

Now she's Black Panther, and while I enjoy the MCU well enough, the idea of watching her for two hours just feels sour to me. She's moved on, I guess, but so have I. Her acting isn't compelling enough to make my interest in her work override my distaste for her as a person. She's now in my "Tom Cruise" category of celebrities I apathetically avoid.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people say they hate talking about politics, they're usually a fan of conservative policies. Talking about it reminds them of their hypocrisy, and so they don't like to do it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: FOAD


This; not to mention how many people died listening to her BS.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the dead people moved on too, I guess.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a pastor, still performing funerals of people dying from Covid. Not as many as in 2020, but still some.
People telling me to "move on" is pretty high up on my list of things that make me want to flip tables.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet no repudiation of her shiatty anti-vaccine stance, just a "I'm sorry I got caught" apology.  Want redemption?  Repent, ACKNOWLEDGE YOU WERE WRONG and ask for forgiveness.  Or go fark off.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IE:
The 'stfu check' from Disney cleared.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: spongeboob: FOAD

This; not to mention how many people died listening to her BS.


Anyone who did or didn't take the vaccine based on anything that she did?  That person was never going to make great choices.

I took it because Tom Hanks did; not some 4th tier franchise rando.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awful people get tired of being held to account. She still sounds arrogant and unapologetic for influencing a lot of misery and death for families. Worse, for many people of color.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AkaranD: IE:
The 'stfu check' from Disney cleared.


*SPOILER ALERT*

The way the movie ended, they could dump her ass if they really wanted to.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Hollywood is a bastion of knowledge and science.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Namor wanted to kill her.

/As God is my witness, I didn't know Namor could fly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how all these anti-mask/vaxxers call Covid a hoax and a lie.

But they're quick to believe and follow imaginary deities and religions that died off thousands of years ago.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So here's a conundrum for right wingers:

She starred in that "woke" Black Panther movie and if she is an antivaxxer, then the "unwoke" thing to do would be to get vaccinated in order to engage in stigginit to the Black Panther. Will get they vaxxed or won't they?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...it's something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on,"

"...I've apologized and deleted my Twitter. I apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody."

"...this is not me, and I apologize."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her recent statements come off as incredibly arrogant and entitled.  I'll bet she uses, "Do you know who I am?" on waitstaff.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've moved on from my comment about feeding cute puppies to woodchippers.

It would be rude for the rest of you to bring that up again.

Please give me an award instead.

Thanks.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leftists demand black woman keeps her body autonomy opinions to herself.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry people were offended." Is not the same as, "I was wrong, and I will do better." One of those is an apology.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Leftists demand black woman keeps her body autonomy opinions to herself.


Oh, for crissakes, man.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naido:

I took it because Tom Hanks did; not some 4th tier franchise rando.

Alrighty, let's move up a few tiers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: So here's a conundrum for right wingers:

She starred in that "woke" Black Panther movie and if she is an antivaxxer, then the "unwoke" thing to do would be to get vaccinated in order to engage in stigginit to the Black Panther. Will get they vaxxed or won't they?


White People Stole that Word from Black People- Bill Burr on Woke
Youtube tscEqmEhNqo
 
whatshisname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're all incredibly disrespectful," Write wrote.

Yeah, Wright, right?

/Rote
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ironic thing is that there is so much content out available that I could "miss"
"BP:WF" and not be too bothered.

/a shame.
//knowing how happy TFG and Brandt the evil mannequin was happy about
how it was affecting communities of color in the early stages of the pandemic,
all I can say to Ms. Wright is, well yes, the survivors move on eventually, but, the
deceased don't.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Naido:

I took it because Tom Hanks did; not some 4th tier franchise rando.

Alrighty, let's move up a few tiers.

[Fark user image image 768x768]


She can GFH too.

All antivaxxers can GFT.

Makes no difference what you've done or what you do. If you're antivaxx, you're bad for society and can GFY.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: And yet no repudiation of her shiatty anti-vaccine stance, just a "I'm sorry I got caught" apology.  Want redemption?  Repent, ACKNOWLEDGE YOU WERE WRONG and ask for forgiveness.  Or go fark off.


Well, I'm sure she's sorry you're offended.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even remember her being a part of that.

/did i never see anything about it?
//am i suppressing memories about it just because i wanted to put my peepee into her various orifices?
///anyhow i'm no longer erect and my thingie is not even moving
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: FOAD


I was thinking, when reading the headline, that's exactly what happened.  In my defense, she IS an antivaxxer.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: And yet no repudiation of her shiatty anti-vaccine stance, just a "I'm sorry I got caught" apology.  Want redemption?  Repent, ACKNOWLEDGE YOU WERE WRONG and ask for forgiveness.  Or go fark off.


Not gonna lie, I'm pretty sure that one of the things Disney did before they made her one of the star roles of the next Avengers is to have her sign a clause in her contract. That she can't discuss her personal issues like she did before without basically being kicked out.

I get the feeling she's hush hush about it because it's what Disney wanted. 'Just STFU for a few years and you stand to earn millions, or don't and be the next Gina Carrano, up to you'.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I've moved on from my comment about feeding cute puppies to woodchippers.

It would be rude for the rest of you to bring that up again.

Please give me an award instead.

Thanks.


You're supposed to only feed the ugly puppies to the woodchipper.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to this woman, who I have never heard of before, the problem was not being vaccinated or not. The problem was that COVID was so contagious that everyone was going to get it, especially with the airlines assisting it to be transmitted globally. Vaccination probably helped but most people were unaffected by the disease or had only mild symptoms, without vaccination. Wait until the next one comes along, and respirators are needed for 1% of people.

I said I was going to be fair, but she is still ignorant and self-important.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Awful people get tired of being held to account. She still sounds arrogant and unapologetic for influencing a lot of misery and death for families. Worse, for many people of color.


Arrogance is her default mode apparently. Hate that character and hate the person.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Roman Polanki

Who?  Oh yes, the creator of the planking fad.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To be fair to this woman, who I have never heard of before, the problem was not being vaccinated or not. The problem was that COVID was so contagious that everyone was going to get it, especially with the airlines assisting it to be transmitted globally. Vaccination probably helped but most people were unaffected by the disease or had only mild symptoms, without vaccination. Wait until the next one comes along, and respirators are needed for 1% of people.

I said I was going to be fair, but she is still ignorant and self-important.


Fark user image
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AkaranD: IE:
The 'stfu check' from Disney cleared.


It's going to get expensive if they have to recast Black Panther for every Black Panther movie
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Leftists demand black woman keeps her body autonomy opinions to herself.


I'm sure this sounds like a really smart rejoinder in your head.

/A "rejoinder" is a witty comeback
//No, it's not a carpentry term
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To be fair to this woman, who I have never heard of before, the problem was not being vaccinated or not. The problem was that COVID was so contagious that everyone was going to get it, especially with the airlines assisting it to be transmitted globally. Vaccination probably helped but most people were unaffected by the disease or had only mild symptoms, without vaccination. Wait until the next one comes along, and respirators are needed for 1% of people.

I said I was going to be fair, but she is still ignorant and self-important.


Over one million Americans dead is "most people weren't affected"? Really?
 
T.rex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
although i deactivated my facebook a few months ago, i remember during the pandemic, this girl from high-school saying how covid wasn't real, and badmouthing the vax for months.... then her and her son came down with the virus, and she started doing these daily updates, how she's doing, how she's coping, what symptoms she's experiencing, the state of her sense of smell, the breathing....  Purely pining for sympathy, and fishing for compliments to her strength for getting thru this....

Its like, girl... we don't care.  This is your bed.  Lay in it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

T.rex: although i deactivated my facebook a few months ago, i remember during the pandemic, this girl from high-school saying how covid wasn't real, and badmouthing the vax for months.... then her and her son came down with the virus, and she started doing these daily updates, how she's doing, how she's coping, what symptoms she's experiencing, the state of her sense of smell, the breathing....  Purely pining for sympathy, and fishing for compliments to her strength for getting thru this....

Its like, girl... we don't care.  This is your bed.  Lay in it.


People like that leave me feel conflicted.

On the one hand, like you said, she made her own bed so she should lie in it. On the other hand, she made the mistake of taking medical advice from people who intentionally mislead people like her for their own personal gains and simply didn't know any better.

Either way, it just makes me more pissed off at the con-artists behind the anti-vax and covid-minimalism movements.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is not me"

....says everyone after doing or saying something that is exactly like them
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does she like her empire of dirt?
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You're still mad about that? Geez, move on."

-- every toxic person in your life
 
T.rex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: T.rex: although i deactivated my facebook a few months ago, i remember during the pandemic, this girl from high-school saying how covid wasn't real, and badmouthing the vax for months.... then her and her son came down with the virus, and she started doing these daily updates, how she's doing, how she's coping, what symptoms she's experiencing, the state of her sense of smell, the breathing....  Purely pining for sympathy, and fishing for compliments to her strength for getting thru this....

Its like, girl... we don't care.  This is your bed.  Lay in it.

People like that leave me feel conflicted.

On the one hand, like you said, she made her own bed so she should lie in it. On the other hand, she made the mistake of taking medical advice from people who intentionally mislead people like her for their own personal gains and simply didn't know any better.

Either way, it just makes me more pissed off at the con-artists behind the anti-vax and covid-minimalism movements.


I see that point of view, however this particular woman probably never acknowledged fault or feeling misguided.  I didn't post this to her, because nothing constructive would've come out of it, but i wanted to ask her in front of all her followers.... was being up sick in bed for 10 days worth not going into the pharmacy and getting a free needle prick in 10 minutes?  

I'm old, and if i'm sick for 2 days, i feel like my life is wasting away with unconstructive time.   10 days is unfathomable.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: Anyone who did or didn't take the vaccine based on anything that she did?  That person was never going to make great choices.


Except all the people they infected, iterating all the way forward, may not have been that stupid.  They could have been immunocompromised, etc.
 
