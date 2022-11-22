 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   FTC Warning: Companies do a lot to prevent the Emptor from his Caveat   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Federal Trade Commission, dark patterns, Deception, shady online business, Consumer protection, Lengthy user agreements, classic examples of dark patterns, very nature  
too_amuzed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always complete my online purchases because the website says there's only one left and four people have it in their carts.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Do you want 2 day free shipping?"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.   Fools and their money are soon parted.   Now take my money and give me stuff I don't need.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Emptor fire
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That site gave my browser cancer, farked my adblocker, and maxed out all my credit cards.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: That site gave my browser cancer, farked my adblocker, and maxed out all my credit cards.


Relax I'll pick up the slack with the hookers and blow, fo sho
 
