(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is another chance to hear music from Magazine, Berlin & The Sundays and more on pastFORWARD Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
116 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Nov 2022 at 12:40 PM (53 minutes ago)



28 Comments
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our fearless leader is unwell this week. Hope he feels better soon & until then it's re-run time (no spoilers for the new folks among us please :o) )
As SCNW would say:

PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here on time!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was this the week he couldn't be in the studio anyway because of construction?

'E's not sick, 'e's just pinin' for the board.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Booooooooooo! No scnw today. *sad face*  Get better soon.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Was this the week he couldn't be in the studio anyway because of construction?

'E's not sick, 'e's just pinin' for the board.


Spoke to him yesterday & he said he wasn't well.
Maybe it's handily coincided with studio rebuilding
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh no, hope SCNW feels better soon! (Crappy week to be sick)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to bake early today.
Got to cover the Cologne show and chances are I'll need to field a fark ton of photos
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Howdy everybody!

Hrn.

So - is this a Memorex SCNW today, or do we get a SoCalNewPista? That would be extra cool...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Construction Time Again. Hope they fix the jack

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [i.pinimg.com image 420x294]


But its only Tuesday.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm going to have to bake early today.


I hope you get baked early today too... hehe.

/smoke 'em if ya got 'em
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens,

I am a tad unwell, so while I am listening (quietly...ferking migraine), I won't be here much, if at all.

/Dance for me during the Love and Rockets hour...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: I'm going to have to bake early today.

I hope you get baked early today too... hehe.

/smoke 'em if ya got 'em


One of the guests over the summer at the house I manage (where I'm currently holed up until my new gaff is finished) left a bag of the stuff behind.
He still hasn't asked for it back.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, denizens,

I am a tad unwell, so while I am listening (quietly...ferking migraine), I won't be here much, if at all.

/Dance for me during the Love and Rockets hour...


assets.eflorist.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New toy oooeeeooo
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uranus: I am a tad unwell, so while I am listening (quietly...ferking migraine)


Urg, feel better soon. Hopefully the good tunes will help...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Get well wishes to all those feeling under the weather. In solidarity, here's my cat being all emo after yesterday's vet visit.
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's having some tummy issues, so I'll be absent for most of SS because I'll be out shopping for food that won't make her throw up.

/today she's sleeping off the Trazodone hangover
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, denizens,

I am a tad unwell, so while I am listening (quietly...ferking migraine), I won't be here much, if at all.

/Dance for me during the Love and Rockets hour...


Oh no.
Get better soon
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Get well wishes to all those feeling under the weather. In solidarity, here's my cat being all emo after yesterday's vet visit.
[Fark user image 425x566]

She's having some tummy issues, so I'll be absent for most of SS because I'll be out shopping for food that won't make her throw up.

/today she's sleeping off the Trazodone hangover


Is that a bandage on her leg?
Iggy had tummy issues when she was younger. The vet did an ultrasound on her which involved shaving her belly.
It never grew back.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is irresistible
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing like a little 80s horns to get you dancing...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Get well wishes to all those feeling under the weather. In solidarity, here's my cat being all emo after yesterday's vet visit.
[Fark user image 425x566]

She's having some tummy issues, so I'll be absent for most of SS because I'll be out shopping for food that won't make her throw up.

/today she's sleeping off the Trazodone hangover

Is that a bandage on her leg?
Iggy had tummy issues when she was younger. The vet did an ultrasound on her which involved shaving her belly.
It never grew back.


The vet had to put a wrap on her leg after the blood draw, and the little drama queen acted like she'd never walk again. General consensus is that she's developed an allergy to chicken. I was afraid we'd be in for a lot of expensive testing, but after I explained everything to the vet, she just told me it sounded like I'd identified the problem and was handling it properly. Now I just have to hope the labs are normal.

I spent a chunk of this morning online researching the ingredients for different brands of wet cat food, because I know I don't stand a chance of reading the tiny print on the labels in the store.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
