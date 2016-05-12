 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Some wild and crazy photos brought to us by people of the Buffalo area during their massive snowstorm   (boredpanda.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New York, Wind, Buffalo, New York, Storm, warning of a band of heavy snow, Precipitation, Ontario, Snow  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


I like this measurement.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


That would be next to Singletary.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


Better prepare for November 18, 2030 NOW!
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
same dog, 2 pics.

Feel ripped off for scrolling...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now it's all going to melt and flood the place as temperatures are going to be mid-upper 40's for a while.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Let's go to Larry and Garry at the weather desk:"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Close the door, let the bottles freeze, and see if you can blow the door off its hinges.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Call me when it reaches Blizzard of 1977 levels, subby...

npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


20prospect.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



I remember reading about this one when I was a kid. Had some teacher a year or two later who had been there, and left their house through The second floor for like a week.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
municipal snow removal seems like a fascinating job.  The methods and techniques they use are totally different than how they handled the snow when I was a kid.  That is one job I'd love to shadow for a season.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those photos remind me of surviving the Christmas Eve Blizzard in Denver, 1984...

denverpost.comView Full Size


Except it took Denver THREE WEEKS to dig out and make residential streets passable again... they were too used to letting the sun take care of it, but with that much snow, it got WORSE before it got better.

(The mayor's bright idea to run the trash trucks up and down every street to "make tracks" was even worse.  The trucks left ruts that were too wide for cars... that froze solid at night.)
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*Adds Buffalo to the list of places not to live in*
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: *Adds Buffalo to the list of places not to live in*


Narrator: "It was already on the list."
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


Serious question for Fire Fighting Farkers...
What happens when the snow is so deep as to be impassable (and I mean this storm level of snowfall and the streets ain't cleared), and someone has a fire? Is it a "sucks to be you" or do you call the city maintenance to get the plows out to that route ASAP?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [boredpanda.com image 700x1141]

Serious question for Fire Fighting Farkers...
What happens when the snow is so deep as to be impassable (and I mean this storm level of snowfall and the streets ain't cleared), and someone has a fire? Is it a "sucks to be you" or do you call the city maintenance to get the plows out to that route ASAP?


They do everything they can I imagine. Probably falls on the shoulders of whoever is in charge of the scene to determine.

When I lived in Minnesota an elderly man passed away in his home during a blizzard, he lived across the street from my apartment at the time. The police showed up first and started clearing a path, the FD showed up next with bigger tools and had a path cleared within a few minutes for the paramedics to get thru.

/Was kind of fascinating to watch despite the sad circumstances.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: Those photos remind me of surviving the Christmas Eve Blizzard in Denver, 1984...

[denverpost.com image 620x453]

Except it took Denver THREE WEEKS to dig out and make residential streets passable again... they were too used to letting the sun take care of it, but with that much snow, it got WORSE before it got better.

(The mayor's bright idea to run the trash trucks up and down every street to "make tracks" was even worse.  The trucks left ruts that were too wide for cars... that froze solid at night.)


Yeah, never understood Denver and their snow removal... We'd get a foot and a half in Flagstaff and be on the road just a couple of hours late. At the same time, Denver got 6" an the city came to a standstill.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: Those photos remind me of surviving the Christmas Eve Blizzard in Denver, 1984...

[denverpost.com image 620x453]

Except it took Denver THREE WEEKS to dig out and make residential streets passable again... they were too used to letting the sun take care of it, but with that much snow, it got WORSE before it got better.

(The mayor's bright idea to run the trash trucks up and down every street to "make tracks" was even worse.  The trucks left ruts that were too wide for cars... that froze solid at night.)


Chicago actually has plow mounts on the front of the city trash trucks. Or at least they did when I lived in Lakeview 99-00.

But ever since the blizzard of what was it? 77? 78? snow removal seems to have been better managed.

I remember the storm NYE 98-99, I was in the suburbs then. Started Friday night and lasted all day Saturday. Sunday they got busy, and it felt business as usual come Monday morning.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [boredpanda.com image 700x1122]

I like this measurement.


But where's the Genny Cream Ale?????
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [boredpanda.com image 700x1141]

Serious question for Fire Fighting Farkers...
What happens when the snow is so deep as to be impassable (and I mean this storm level of snowfall and the streets ain't cleared), and someone has a fire? Is it a "sucks to be you" or do you call the city maintenance to get the plows out to that route ASAP?


I figure they used firehoses. Burn that snow to the ground.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: kdawg7736: [boredpanda.com image 700x1122]

I like this measurement.

But where's the Genny Cream Ale?????


My local Total Wine carries it... So in a few hours, it'll be in my belly.
 
