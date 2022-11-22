 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   If the drive thru worker forgets the sauce with your meal: Gallant politely reminds them, Goofus drives around the Wendy's waving a stolen gun   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, North Carolina, North Carolina man, Wendy's employee, Fast food, Gaston County, North Carolina, Firearm, parking lot, Gastonia Police Department  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.loveforquotes.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents assure me the NRA was once about responsible gun use and not putting them into hands of those that use them as a response to "Sir, this is a Wendy's"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of sauce? And had he paid extra to get it?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noone waves a gun like Gaston

/ia
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Noone waves a gun like Gaston

/ia


Noone is a weird name regardless of how they wave a gun.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Noone waves a gun like Gaston

/ia


Commits felonies like Gaston!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Grind people down, feed them shiat and of course you're going to have violence at death-food joints.
It's almost a feature.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oysterman: My parents assure me the NRA was once about responsible gun use and not putting them into hands of those that use them as a response to "Sir, this is a Wendy's"


I think my dad mentioned it as well (something about earning NRA marksmanship badges while working at a scout camp).  He's 84, I never knew that NRA.

/curiously, the change happened in 1977
//so within memory, although unless it was a top story I'd never have heard it
///doubt anybody had any idea how big a farkup that would be
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once stopped at a Canes Chicken and got a box meal to go. I was driving across state, so asked if they could replace the coleslaw with an extra piece of bread. Even made a point to say "I have to eat while driving." Went to the bathroom, picked up my bag, said thanks. Get in the car, get back on the highway. I got chicken and three orders of coleslaw. No fries, no bread. Of course, by the time I figured that out I was already 15 minutes down the road. If I could remember which restaurant it was, I always thought someday I'd stop in there and slap that big fat idiot. I know it was on purpose. But I never will. I've got moobs and a round butt. No way I'm going to jail.
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gallant props a chair under the door when he hears the active shooter siren.
Goofus knocks down other kids to make easier targets.

/Gallant doesn't open the door no matter how much the person cries.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I agree, but I understand.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Malenfant: allthesametome: Noone waves a gun like Gaston

/ia

Noone is a weird name regardless of how they wave a gun.


Noone waves a gun alot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What kind of sauce? And had he paid extra to get it?


At least someone, here, is asking the important questions
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it that hard?  I ordered a sauce and I expect that sauce in the bag when I get take out. I think I would start waving a gun too because now-a-days no one gives a crap about the job they have. They show up for the god-damned pay check. They could care less if they left our pickles or sauce or whatever. They don't care about customer support. Why should they? It's not like they get fired for missing a god-damn sauce packet. They probably sit around and laugh

Clerk 1: Oh man, I totally left out his sauce!
Clerk 2: Think they will complain or keep quiet about it?
Clerk1: I don't care what they do.
Clerk 2: Me neither. What are you doing after work? Wanna vape behind the dumpster? I got some good stuff man.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Oysterman: My parents assure me the NRA was once about responsible gun use and not putting them into hands of those that use them as a response to "Sir, this is a Wendy's"

I think my dad mentioned it as well (something about earning NRA marksmanship badges while working at a scout camp).  He's 84, I never knew that NRA.

/curiously, the change happened in 1977
//so within memory, although unless it was a top story I'd never have heard it
///doubt anybody had any idea how big a farkup that would be


https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/radiolabmoreperfect/episodes/gun-show
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm not saying I agree, but I understand.


Came here to say EXACTLY this.

/if you don't want to get shot, then maybe do the simplest part of your goddamn job and put the goddamn sauce in the bag
//a local McD's has gone full, "we won't give you any sauces at all, regardless of your order, if you go through the drivethu; you have to go inside to get them".
 
