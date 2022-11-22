 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Elon: "L'Twittér content moderation council, c'est moi"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Nine Inch Nails, Sudden infant death syndrome, Elon Musk, Trent Reznor, content moderation council, Kanye West, Decision making, footage of a company Zoom call  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tesla is paying Musk $56 Billion so he can be a modmin at Twitter and I'm still waiting for my bar towel?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk buying Tesla is the worst tech business decision since Yahoo declined to buy Google.
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mastodon.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was just going to put up polls and let the Russian bots decide who should be allowed on Twitter.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark.com probably has a higher valuation.

I can haz IPO?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so outraged about this thing that has not happened yet.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't find any news in this article, so I am posting a picture of a cat instead of talking about the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're welcome!
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After careful consideration and much consciousness thought...

🖕
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently he's shadowbanned accounts reporting on the War in Ukraine, because of course the Russian Stooge did.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 may be just as much a garbage fire as the previous three years, but at least it's more entertaining.

Too bad Zuck couldn't have flamed out Facebook in such a spectacular manner.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Musk buying Tesla is the worst tech business decision since Yahoo declined to buy Google.


Or anybody who bought bitcoin
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will come first? Death of twitter, Cybertruck, or starship?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Apparently he's shadowbanned accounts reporting on the War in Ukraine, because of course the Russian Stooge did.


Of course he did, dude loves his authoritarian assholes, the free speech stuff is lip service.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Apparently he's shadowbanned accounts reporting on the War in Ukraine, because of course the Russian Stooge did.


Didnt he also give Ukraine starlink so they could communicate?
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Tesla is paying Musk $56 Billion so he can be a modmin at Twitter and I'm still waiting for my bar towel?


Maybe it's worth it to Tesla to get him out of the way.

/ Ya it's not, he's destroying both with Twitter.
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all re-enable our Twitter accounts, and bombard him with "FUCK ELON MUSK" tweets until the platform implodes...which, given how he's fucking things up lately, shouldn't take long.

Y'all know he's running Twitter into the ground on purpose to deflect from the inevitable Tesla lawsuits he's about to face.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: 2022 may be just as much a garbage fire as the previous three years, but at least it's more entertaining.

Too bad Zuck couldn't have flamed out Facebook in such a spectacular manner.


The fatal flaw in all VR is that it's nearly impossible to type.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not paying for Twitter anymore
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Let's all re-enable our Twitter accounts, and bombard him with "fark ELON MUSK" tweets until the platform implodes...which, given how he's farking things up lately, shouldn't take long.


What are you going to do after graduation?
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Nintenfreak: Apparently he's shadowbanned accounts reporting on the War in Ukraine, because of course the Russian Stooge did.

Didnt he also give Ukraine starlink so they could communicate?


*sold receiver units to them, charged them at an exorbitant rate for service and then decided to cancel on them while simultaneously gaslighting them by saying "we can't give this away for free"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: Mastodon.


As much as I'm enjoying the more peaceful vibe I found there, I really doubt Mastodon is going to replace Twitter. I think something will, there's a bigger demand now for an alternative, I just don't think it's going to be Mastodon.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the tweet he sent out about TFG would have probably gotten content-moderated, I think it's safe to say content moderation is not a high priority for him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your cosplay isn't cool if it was professionally-made, you bought it, and your only contribution was getting fitted.

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The loonies hate the new Twitter now because now everyone is being treated the same way.

Old Twitter: This opinion is not anti-repubican, you shall be... BANNED! But if you make death threats, harass, and doxx republicans, that's fine, no penalty!

New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: metric: Mastodon.

As much as I'm enjoying the more peaceful vibe I found there, I really doubt Mastodon is going to replace Twitter. I think something will, there's a bigger demand now for an alternative, I just don't think it's going to be Mastodon.


Didn't TikTok replace it already? At least for it's original purpose?

/ don't really know, just an observation, don't use either one...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Nintenfreak: Apparently he's shadowbanned accounts reporting on the War in Ukraine, because of course the Russian Stooge did.

Didnt he also give Ukraine starlink so they could communicate?


Give is generous.  He was forced to and the US had to compensate him for it, and then he just reneged on it in occupied areas.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Speef: I couldn't find any news in this article, so I am posting a picture of a cat instead of talking about the article.

[Fark user image 355x750]

You're welcome!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: What will come first? Death of twitter, Cybertruck, or starship?


Death of Twitter, that Lettuce has a shelf life.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GreenSun: New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!


You really think thats what's happening?

No wonder you're a conservative.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ground


I called him an r-slur Dipshiat Asshole in his replies twice and got banned for it, so I went and did the same thing to his Reddit account and got a warning there, so I know he saw it.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Musk has steadfastly refused to reinstate the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones despite clamor from his supporters. On Sunday, Musk said his decision was informed by the experience of losing his own firstborn son to sudden infant death syndrome. "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame," Musk added.

Soooo... the only way to get Musk to become empathetic and realize the harm that's being promoted on his platform is for a whole bunch of different bad things to happen to him?

Hmm.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Your cosplay isn't cool .

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


Ftfy
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The loonies hate the new Twitter now because now everyone is being treated the same way.

Old Twitter: This opinion is not anti-repubican, you shall be... BANNED! But if you make death threats, harass, and doxx republicans, that's fine, no penalty!

New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!


I think we found the dumbass who keeps submitting Rightwing headlines and getting roasted in the comments.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: metric: Mastodon.

As much as I'm enjoying the more peaceful vibe I found there, I really doubt Mastodon is going to replace Twitter. I think something will, there's a bigger demand now for an alternative, I just don't think it's going to be Mastodon.


China will probably launch something just like Twitter in a couple of weeks with 10 million users already using it, that everybody will jump on. It will be very insecure and full of piracy, porn, and other stuff, but it will still be better than Elon's Twitter. Then within a year they will get all the major corporations on board and they will fix the things the corporations don't like, and it will be almost like old Twitter.
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skinink: Musk buying Tesla is the worst tech business decision since Yahoo declined to buy Google.


Are you having a stroke?

How is this SAME shiat BEING GREENED EVERY HOUR MODHACKS?
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's good to be the CEO.
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The loonies hate the new Twitter now because now everyone is being treated the same way.

Old Twitter: This opinion is not anti-repubican, you shall be... BANNED! But if you make death threats, harass, and doxx republicans, that's fine, no penalty!

New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!


Absolutely ADORABLE!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GreenSun: New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!

You really think thats what's happening?

No wonder you're a conservative.


In his defense, all Republicans are in such a constant state of fear that they've lost the capacity for rational thought.
 
Shryke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Mrtraveler01: GreenSun: New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!

You really think thats what's happening?

No wonder you're a conservative.

In his defense, all Republicans are in such a constant state of fear that they've lost the capacity for rational thought.


Your projection is adorbs.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The loonies hate the new Twitter now because now everyone is being treated the same way.

Old Twitter: This opinion is not anti-repubican, you shall be... BANNED! But if you make death threats, harass, and doxx republicans, that's fine, no penalty!

New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mouser: It's good to be the CEO.


A CEO is someone who manages the daily business of the company and reports quarterly earnings to a board of directors. It sucks that everyone is slapping that label on everything from spoiled rich kids to the shift manager at Denny's.

/CEO of Porcine Mothers, Inc.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Your cosplay isn't cool if it was professionally-made, you bought it, and your only contribution was getting fitted.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


bl.ukView Full Size
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Musk has steadfastly refused to reinstate the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones despite clamor from his supporters. On Sunday, Musk said his decision was informed by the experience of losing his own firstborn son to sudden infant death syndrome. "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame," Musk added.

Soooo... the only way to get Musk to become empathetic and realize the harm that's being promoted on his platform is for a whole bunch of different bad things to happen to him?

Hmm.


You sonuvabiatch, I'm in.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shryke: shinji3i: Mrtraveler01: GreenSun: New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!

You really think thats what's happening?

No wonder you're a conservative.

In his defense, all Republicans are in such a constant state of fear that they've lost the capacity for rational thought.

Your projection is adorbs.


Maybe I spoke too soon.  Honestly after so many mass shootings of queer folk, I'd personally be too ashamed to admit to being conservative, but that's just me.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Y'all know he's running Twitter into the ground on purpose to deflect from the inevitable Tesla lawsuits he's about to face.


Yeah, because that's something that would work.

"Your honor, my client moves to dismiss this case because the business he bought turned into a dumpster fire."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

metric: Mastodon.


Pterodactyl!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Shryke: shinji3i: Mrtraveler01: GreenSun: New Twitter: This opinion is threatening death to leftists. BANNED! This opinion is threatening death to republicans. BANNED! No matter your political affiliation, all of you are equal under the rules! BAN to the rule breakers!

You really think thats what's happening?

No wonder you're a conservative.

In his defense, all Republicans are in such a constant state of fear that they've lost the capacity for rational thought.

Your projection is adorbs.

Maybe I spoke too soon.  Honestly after so many mass shootings of queer folk, I'd personally be too ashamed to admit to being conservative, but that's just me.


That, and they're still scared of needles and masks like they're getting waterboarded.
 
calufrax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby is just jealous because they can't work a solid 336 hour week and tweet about everything.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Your cosplay isn't cool if it was professionally-made, you bought it, and your only contribution was getting fitted.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


He looks like an extra for one of those YouTube RPG parody comedy channels. Like something is about to set him on fire or drop a big rock on him or something.
 
