(WBUR Boston)   NPR listeners learn the shocking truth the rest of us have known for ages   (wbur.org) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be real.  If you want to know the truth, you need to buy my book!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some" fired cops get jobs in other departments?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Ric Romero level reporting
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's wait until NPR allows the other side to express their viewpoint before we jump to conclusions...
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn, who do these cops think they are? Priests?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And to think, when Officer Friendly would appear at my grade school to show how trustworthy they were, that was a highlight for me. Looking back at my growing up in the projects, I had few interactions with the police.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 226x223]


Wierd username checks out here...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is Ric Romero level reporting


I don't recall Ric Romero ever supplying anyone with tote bags.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Defund NPR!   I mean cops!  Why not both?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some? Try most.

For a bunch of EBIL SOOPER LIBZ DESTROYING AMERICA the folks at NPR are pretty clueless about the fate of fired cops.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: And to think, when Officer Friendly would appear at my grade school to show how trustworthy they were, that was a highlight for me. Looking back at my growing up in the projects, I had few interactions with the police.


Nowadays even posh exurbs almost entirely free of violent crime have "Resource Officers" in the schools... who at least cause enough trouble that the department has something to investigate!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Defund NPR!   I mean cops!  Why not both?


PBS FTW
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Some? Try most.


The article says that 3% of cops were hired after being fired by another agency. That's a small, but significant number. It should be 0%.

Several problems allow this: Poor background checks by small agencies that are happy to hire someone with prior experience; cops that are allowed to resign at the first sign of trouble, thus preventing an investigation and the resulting internal record of bad behavior; and a lack of a central records source for police discipline. There should be an accessible record of cops that were fired or quit under pressure, and it should be mandatory that an agency access this record before hiring a cop. States should be required to revoke the certification of any cop who leaves the profession under negative circumstances, and it should be prohibited for any agency to hire cops whose certification has been revoked anywhere else.  Also, this record should be national to prevent a bad cop from being hired in another state.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "Some" fired cops get jobs in other departments?



Some just retire.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: inglixthemad: Some? Try most.

The article says that 3% of cops were hired after being fired by another agency. That's a small, but significant number. It should be 0%.

Several problems allow this: Poor background checks by small agencies that are happy to hire someone with prior experience; cops that are allowed to resign at the first sign of trouble, thus preventing an investigation and the resulting internal record of bad behavior; and a lack of a central records source for police discipline. There should be an accessible record of cops that were fired or quit under pressure, and it should be mandatory that an agency access this record before hiring a cop. States should be required to revoke the certification of any cop who leaves the profession under negative circumstances, and it should be prohibited for any agency to hire cops whose certification has been revoked anywhere else.  Also, this record should be national to prevent a bad cop from being hired in another state.


Something something states' rights.

/Even then, Full Faith and Credit Clause, (hypothetical) biatches
 
