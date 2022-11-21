 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Man who claims to have inspired heist movie "The Town" decides to try inspiring more heist movies   (boston.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Bank, William Sequeira, federal court, local legal television show, later date, Green Line, charging documents, bank robbery  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 8:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😎
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
stick to what you're good at
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stage Manager, you're on!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was that a good movie?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sequeira appeared on the local legal television show "Caught in Providence" two years ago, Boston25 reported. On the show, he claims Ben Affleck's character in the movie "The Town" is based on him, and tells the judge that he has robbed more than one hundred banks.

Yeah, and my name is Jack Calmes.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If he had dressed as a nun or dead president, he would have gotten away with it. He should have watched the movie as a refresher.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Was that a good movie?


Actually, yes it was. It wasn't great, but it was solid.
 
Azz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Was that a good movie?


Yes it was. Better than The Departed

/ Fight Me haters
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why rob banks? It's a federal offense, they have all sorts of security and those bleeping dye packs. Plus it's not like they hand over big bags of cash, you're lucky if you get $1400 and the chances of getting caught are high

That's why savvy meth heads stick with robbing convenience stores. Sure maybe you only get a couple hundred bucks, but the cops are slow on the roll, no feds or dye packs and you can score some free Slim Jim's!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rififi still best heist movie.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Why rob banks? It's a federal offense, they have all sorts of security and those bleeping dye packs. Plus it's not like they hand over big bags of cash, you're lucky if you get $1400 and the chances of getting caught are high

That's why savvy meth heads stick with robbing convenience stores. Sure maybe you only get a couple hundred bucks, but the cops are slow on the roll, no feds or dye packs and you can score some free Slim Jim's!


It's 2022, you rob pot stores, which are still prohibited from using credit cards.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Azz: king of vegas: Was that a good movie?

Yes it was. Better than The Departed

/ Fight Me haters


I'm not going to fight you. I'm just going to give you side eye and shake my head in a mix of annoyance and pity
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The Exit Stencilist: Why rob banks? It's a federal offense, they have all sorts of security and those bleeping dye packs. Plus it's not like they hand over big bags of cash, you're lucky if you get $1400 and the chances of getting caught are high

That's why savvy meth heads stick with robbing convenience stores. Sure maybe you only get a couple hundred bucks, but the cops are slow on the roll, no feds or dye packs and you can score some free Slim Jim's!

It's 2022, you rob pot stores, which are still prohibited from using credit cards.


Yeah, but no Slim Jim's
 
Azz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Azz: king of vegas: Was that a good movie?

Yes it was. Better than The Departed

/ Fight Me haters

I'm not going to fight you. I'm just going to give you side eye and shake my head in a mix of annoyance and pity


Oh please The Departed is chock full of A list bloat and atrocious Boston accents. Not to mention it's a remake of an Asian flick. The Town runs circles around it all day long
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He allegedly approached a teller and stated, "give me all the hundreds in the drawer," and "give me all the money before I blow your brains out."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Why rob banks?


Someone said it's where the money is.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just because how often do I get to use that one...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.