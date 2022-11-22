 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Cannibalism is fine as part of a balanced diet   (slate.com) divider line
25
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be interesting to see what happens if we ever get to the point where we can grow cloned meat in vats. Would there be a market for cloning humans with only a brain stem that could be used for meat like in Transmetropolitan?

groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now that they have given the ok to lab grown meat they can probably grow human meat in a lab to eat.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was ahead of the curve.

Just a few ribs for me, thanks.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and that is the second one for today, do i have to make it simpler for you ??
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I just gotta ask, what does human flesh taste like?"

"Chicken."

Loaded Weapon Part 1 - Clip - Harold Leacher (Silence of the Lambs *spoof)
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: It'll be interesting to see what happens if we ever get to the point where we can grow cloned meat in vats. Would there be a market for cloning humans with only a brain stem that could be used for meat like in Transmetropolitan?

Dammit where is the Parking Lot is Full comic where a person eats his own clone?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meat is meat.

Feed the humxn meat to the prisoners.  Save the beef and chicken for the non criminals.

If you have a religious problem with it, tough.  Religion is a fake news ponzie grift.  Eat the meat or become the meat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"You'd be getting a lot of protein and fat, no carbs-and very, very few vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, all the sort of deficiencies that go along with a lack of those vitamins, they become apparent very quickly. Your LDL cholesterol levels are gonna shoot through the roof, you're probably gonna be lethargic."

BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
None of the other reindeer now want to ride next to Donner, Santa Claus.

Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goes well with some fava beans and a nice chianti
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
don't eat the brains.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Longpig pairs well with fava bean.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But will you get shaky hands like in The Book of Eli?  Cause I had a stroke and I'm afraid that they'll mistake me for a cannibal.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Human flesh can also be unsafe to eat. Even if our hypothetical real-life cannibals would diversify their diet to avoid scurvy, they would still render themselves vulnerable to a whole host of human diseases and blood-borne pathogens.Disgusting.Sex with a corpse is still ok, right?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*nods to helpdeskguy*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What if you eat a vegan?
🤔
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
