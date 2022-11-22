 Skip to content
(BBC-US) The first clue that the cryptocurrency investment scheme was a scam is that it involved a cryptocurrency investment scheme
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
Trocadero
1 hour ago  
Estonia? That's not a real place...
 
hissatsu
1 hour ago  
How was I to know that ObviousScamCoin was a scam?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
1 hour ago  
Polybius? They named their fake bank after a fake game?

Or is it a fake game?!
Polybius - Angry Video Game Nerd (AVGN)
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
I'm starting to wonder which NFTs and cryptocurrencies are even legitimate!
Who can I purchase from to resell to the next sucker for a profit, reliably???
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Hahaha. People with too much money got scammed. Cry me a farking river.

But then again I feel bad for Kevin Bacon and his wife. MADOFF ripping them off is the only reason KB did The Following.
 
mrparks
1 hour ago  
Here, hate yourself for having scruples and overestimating the intelligence of your fellow man.
 
Obscene_CNN
56 minutes ago  
The fact it involved crypto currency was the first sign it was a scam.
 
Persnickety
51 minutes ago  
It never occurred to me to be anything except a scam.  "Here, why don't you invest your old money in this exciting new kind of money!" "How will it build equity and value?" "By all the other people who come after you who will want to invest in it too!"
 
TheRealSecurb
51 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor
48 minutes ago  

Dogecoin is legitimate. 1 Ð = 1 Ð, guaranteed.
 
Rapmaster2000
47 minutes ago  

Trocadero
47 minutes ago  
https://www.pbs.org/video/crypto-decoded-eqvni3/

And yes, this really did a good job explaining the bare basic, fundamental idea behind the tech. It never really explains why it went from currency to investment, though. Just that there were a bunch of weird steps between one guy trying to buy a couple of pizzas that would eventually be worth over $200 million.
 
T.rex
44 minutes ago  
I bought a $100 worth of crypto about 6 months ago.  sorta forgot about it.... just looked.. its up to 119 now.
for me... its not the return of investment, but the ability to pay for certain items where the vendor doesn't take typical currency.   If the value increases while its sitting there, hey thats gravy.
 
Nurglitch
43 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor
41 minutes ago  

This guy gets it.
 
maxandgrinch
40 minutes ago  
Obviously, boomers created avocado toast and cryptocurrency to keep millennials from being successful and owning property.
 
aungen
40 minutes ago  

The Jeraptha bet on crypto constantly, including side bets, as a sport.  Crypto is some juicy action, and they cannot resist.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
39 minutes ago  
Cryptocurrency a scam?


You go and apologize to scams right now.
 
Glockenspiel Hero
38 minutes ago  
I absolutely love the suggested stories below TFA.  Reading from the bottom up is a perfect encapsulation of crypto

Smelly Pirate Hooker
38 minutes ago  
Well, it has the word "cryptocurrency" in it.
 
jso2897
38 minutes ago  

Yeah, dude, we know the things "conservatives" are into.
 
jso2897
36 minutes ago  

Who would ever want to come between a man and his plush toy penguin?
 
LineNoise
35 minutes ago  
Good thing i put all my money in gamestop.
 
gunther_bumpass
32 minutes ago  
Fortran_Maybe would like to be here, but he's currently checking his hardware couch for loose change.
 
Swampmaster
29 minutes ago  

Like Mr Spock on an old ToS episode..  "On Omnicron Ebenezer IV, they have a most liberal Government!  The condemned man can choose from Death by Firing Squad, Death by Lethal Injection, Death by Laser Beam, Death by Gas Chamber, Death by Being Blown from the Mouth of a Cannon, or Death by Plummeting into a molten pool of Lava at the top of our Sacred Volcano!  Why aren't you satisfied with your choices?"
 
tricycleracer
21 minutes ago  
Crypto is Tupperware for brodudes.
 
Trocadero
20 minutes ago  

That's totally not fair, I still use some of my mom's old Tupperware.
 
aungen
19 minutes ago  

I have a GTX 970's worth of crypto.  I'm not sure how many Danzigs or how many Rhode Island's that might be.
 
LineNoise
19 minutes ago  
What jerks funnied me? Are you hedge fund people? I'll be laughing at you when i'm on the moon.
 
patrick767
16 minutes ago  

Dude, what kind of shiat are you into?
 
Subtonic
14 minutes ago  

They are on soooo many watchlists.
 
Salmon
14 minutes ago  

goooooood shiat, man.
 
patrick767
12 minutes ago  
There are still hardly any uses for any cryptocurrency, yet even after the recent sharp drops in value, crypto as a whole has a market cap of well over $800 billion. WTF? That's a whole lot of money dropped into what amount to pyramid schemes.
 
tricycleracer
12 minutes ago  

Surface-to-air missiles and Eastern European cough medicine.
 
LineNoise
12 minutes ago  

What kind of shiat aren't you into, square.
 
LineNoise
11 minutes ago  

patrick767: There are still hardly any uses for any cryptocurrency, yet even after the recent sharp drops in value, crypto as a whole has a market cap of well over $800 billion. WTF? That's a whole lot of money dropped into what amount to pyramid schemes.


At some point in the late 90s, people decided they would pay IT people with little social or real world skills, good money for their work.

They want it back now.
 
Salmon
6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Estonia? That's not a real place...


It's a state in Genovia.
 
bughunter
4 minutes ago  
Oskar Gross of Estonia's police cybercrime bureau described the joint investigation - which involved 100 personnel including 15 from the American side - as "long and vast".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
