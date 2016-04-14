 Skip to content
(Charleston Post and Courier)   Group erects giant flagpole near major interstate & raises their group's flag. Since the group is the Sons of Confederate Veterans, you know where this is going   (postandcourier.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, South Carolina, Flags of the Confederate States of America, massive Confederate battle flag, Ku Klux Klan, Southern United States, flag pole, private property, Spartanburg chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A billboard should be put up next to it with an arrow pointing at saying "Literally the enemy of the United States" or simply "Flag of the losers"
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait that can't be right. Should that flag be all white?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you want to tell the world you backed the losing side.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's bound to be someone nearby with an angle grinder you can borrow.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Duke boys didn't realize it, but they was in for a peck o' trouble, and Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltraine was gonna do the peckin'.  He was woke, after all, and realized that the Confederate flag was a relic of a bygone era, and these days only stood for two things:  Hatin', and Failin'."

MUSIC BUMPER

FOLLOWED BY COMMERCIAL FOR INTELLIVISION GAME SYSTEM
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking fascination of flags. WTF
And why would you want to display so proudly a loser?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for an appeal? What happened to cops just telling them to take the illegal thing down? It's not like the cops are in favor of this kind of...... nm.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Updating my earlier statement:

> Unable to define a battle line/rally point for Civil War 2, they're just going to randomly attack synagogues, non-white churches, colleges, night clubs, music festivals, and capitol buildings.

Mosques (thanks, user Corpitron is reduced to a thin red paste), some Walmarts, Elton John concerts, legislature spouses, and random overpasses.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so stugged right now
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?


Just point and shoot!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a kink or something for them?  "Oh yea, look at how we lost and keep celebrating our loss.  Tell us we're losers!"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"IT'S HERITAGE NOT HATE!"

Sorry pal, but your heritage IS hate.

/and you can't spell heritage without hate
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A billboard should be put up next to it with an arrow pointing at saying "Literally the enemy of the United States" or simply "Flag of the losers"


"Participation ribbon for treason"
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?


May I humbly suggest:

preppergunshop.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better this way.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Works on wasp's nests and redneck's nests with equal effects.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine your such a recalcitrant piece of human shiat that you'll extend your jingoism back over 150 years to fellate a failed nation based on enslaving people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a signifies a good place for a rest stop area.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know just who to call.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Imagine your such a recalcitrant piece of human shiat that you'll extend your jingoism back over 150 years to fellate a failed nation based on enslaving people.


I had to lookup 2 word definitions to read your post, please slow down.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: There's bound to be someone nearby with an angle grinder you can borrow.


A flare gun might do the trick. As an added bonus, the pole will still be there for them to hang another target.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?


There are very powerful handheld lasers on the market.  A 5W laser should be enough to set it on fire.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a billboard across from it: Sons Of Confederate Veterans Can EABOD.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like if you flew the banner of the Detroit Lions, if the Detroit Lions murdered a bunch of people and were running a slave labor program to make its merch.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: "IT'S HERITAGE NOT HATE!"

Sorry pal, but your heritage IS hate.

/and you can't spell heritage without hate


Its also not heritage. The Confederacy lasted about as long as the Swing revival.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hint to confederates: you were the baddies.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone with a flame thrower would make short order of that.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can say, "It's heritage, not hate."
But, it's hate.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Put a billboard across from it: Sons Of Confederate Veterans Can EABOD.


Better, just put this on it

cdn.scencyclopedia.orgView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: alechemist: Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?

Just point and shoot!


It's a relatively slow projectile and drops quickly, so aim allot higher than it looks like you should.
 
scalpod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sons Of Confederate Veterans Traitors
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alechemist: Stupid question how hard is it to aim a flaregun?


failing that does anyone know of any place that sells bleach filled paintballs?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Serious question.  How do you Americans reconcile freedom of expression with raising flags?  I know what the flag represents and despise it but where is the line between the various Vietnam war flags and this one? I've seen some vile, racist anti-Vietnamese banners hanging in front of garage doors that seem to be tolerated.  Is it because the flag hanger saw the atrocities committed by the other side first hand? Or that his side did not win and he's still pissed?  Canadian and honestly curious.
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hope it catches fire...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The real lesson to be learned here is that the Union should not have left any Confederate Veterans, or their sons, alive. A little extra burning/shooting might have saved us all a century and a half of heartache.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Assholes.


Republicans
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i am from the north of the US.
BUT, i agree with the Supreme Court that any flag that has flown over our Country, can still be flown.
and i also think that there should be a white flag of the same size above or below it.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Serious question.  How do you Americans reconcile freedom of expression with raising flags?  I know what the flag represents and despise it but where is the line between the various Vietnam war flags and this one? I've seen some vile, racist anti-Vietnamese banners hanging in front of garage doors that seem to be tolerated.  Is it because the flag hanger saw the atrocities committed by the other side first hand? Or that his side did not win and he's still pissed?  Canadian and honestly curious.


The short form is that we keep failing not to vote out racists who make our laws and hire racists to enforce them. I'd love to have a full time job disposing of racist symbols.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x537]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gee, used to have to build a golf course and invent a battle to fly a big ass flag to get attention.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The real lesson to be learned here is that the Union should not have left any Confederate Veterans, or their sons, alive. A little extra burning/shooting might have saved us all a century and a half of heartache.


My Southern friends get Big Mad when I make this argument. I tell them to eat a dick.
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i am from the north of the US.
BUT, i agree with the Supreme Court that any flag that has flown over our Country, can still be flown.
and i also think that there should be a white flag of the same size above or below it.


I'm pretty sure you can fly any flag you want, period. You could fly the imperial banner of the Holy Roman Empire if you wanted to.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Over 100,000 soldiers deserted the Confederate side by the end. They just up and left because the whole thing was an inane shiat show and they'd rather be with family.

About the same number of Southerners formed regiments and joined the Union.

Still others refused to be drafted and hid. Some were executed instead of joining.

All those are better heritages than the farks that prosecuted the war and fought to defend chattel slavery.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And don't you forgeet it boway, thees time 'roun' we gonna have us some shoes.
 
The Hawkline Monster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
you know these idiots just want the attention you are giving them right?
 
