(The Verge)   Do you use tax prep software from TaxAct, TaxSlayer, or H&R Block? Congratulations, your sensitive financial information has been sent to Meta   (theverge.com) divider line
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm baffled why anyone ever thinks this ISN'T happening.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I use the same tax service that the Trumps use.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm baffled why anyone ever thinks this ISN'T happening.


I always assume it is, but it shouldn't. I can only assume the companies involved will be fined upwards of seven or eight seconds worth of profit.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm baffled why anyone ever thinks this ISN'T happening.


And get off your lawn, right, grandpa, we know. Go back to yelling at your clouds.
 
