(Some Guy)   Get busy once a week if you want a long life. Subby says "I wish"   (thehealthy.com)
    Giggity, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Senescence, sexual activity, longer telomeres, Telomere, type of study  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DNRTFA, but getting busy solo counts.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No problem. I have all kinds of busy work, pretty much every day of the week.

*reads TFA*

Oh :(
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: DNRTFA, but getting busy solo counts.


Is that a question?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the flip side, getting busy less will make you not want a long life.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: DNRTFA, but getting busy solo counts.


Are you shooting for immortality?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: dionysusaur: DNRTFA, but getting busy solo counts.

Are you shooting for immortality?


Phrasing?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's ok. Your mom still counts.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean, like, with someone else?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alone counts, right?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something Burger King bathroom
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Subby, it's ok. Your mom still counts.


She may count, but I bet she's lost count!
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was supposed to go see Black Panther with the gf and her kid last Sunday. She calls me up and says "can I just come over and have sex instead?" I considered it briefly and said yes.

/by briefly I mean .43 seconds
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Something something Burger King bathroom


My nose'll tickle your rear!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get busy or get busy dyin'."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why your mom appears to be aging backwards, doesn't it.
 
TK-593
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not cutting back.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd imagine that is more an effect than a cause.

Like if your life is shiat, you aren't feeling good, you are run down, stressed, whatever, knocking boots really doesn't come naturally.

Your wife gets out of work early, you are pretty much checked out for the holiday, everything is in order, kid won't be home for a few hours, hey, want a cocktail and a nooner while the roomba does its thing?

or so i've heard.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Was supposed to go see Black Panther with the gf and her kid last Sunday. She calls me up and says "can I just come over and have sex instead?" I considered it briefly and said yes.

/by briefly I mean .43 seconds


And then you gave her the best .57 seconds of your life?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Well, shiat
 
thehobbes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Studies show that people are a bunch of farking liars.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 727x171]

[Fark user image 850x177]

Studies show that people are a bunch of farking liars.


Those are some terrible age ranges if you want honesty.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Used to be at least once a week but that slowed down as our son grew into a toddler.  Little cock block.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last dates and/or girlfriends were more likely to shorten my life.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know if my dog can handle that.

What?  Why are you looking at me like that?

She hates it when the door is shut.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Over my life, I've averaged once per week, at least.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: thehobbes: [Fark user image 727x171]

[Fark user image 850x177]

Studies show that people are a bunch of farking liars.

Those are some terrible age ranges if you want honesty.


Oh that's US population. Can't get into the source material. 

But let's take the over 55 groups out, and the 18-54 are having to make up a lot of ground.

*no i don't want to hear about how you're pushing rope over 55 people.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 727x171]

[Fark user image image 850x177]

Studies show that people are a bunch of farking liars.


I would need a 10-year-old calendar to track my time.

I'm 44 and I can basically count the amount of times I've had sex on both my hands.

I'm getting to the point where I want to run into traffic and just in this s*** once overall.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
has anyone mentioned self service yet?

/and, going through a divorce right now; I actually hate my penis and everything it has connected to in the past ten years.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
researchers tracked the sex lives of 129 mothers in relationships

I have to admire how specific this is and how little it will apply to anyone that would read up on the study.
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is Canadian, you don't know her. Plus I can't afford to go to Canada every week.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mindset zero: I've had sex on both my hands.


Oooh, look at Mr. Ambidextrous, here!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is I can Fark all day, drink beer, watch TV, eat snacks, and live to 70. Or I can be industrious, productive and a good citizen and make it to 72? Guess what I'm going to do?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: /and, going through a divorce right now; I actually hate my penis and everything it has connected to in the past ten years


Yeah, but now you're heading back into the pond. Hit the gym. A little effort into appearances goes a long way, and don't fear the single moms.

They treat the dating apps like other people do dog shelter websites and are always looking for a  new puppy.

And many are way too busy with life to want anything other than fun time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: MythDragon: Was supposed to go see Black Panther with the gf and her kid last Sunday. She calls me up and says "can I just come over and have sex instead?" I considered it briefly and said yes.

/by briefly I mean .43 seconds

And then you gave her the best .57 seconds of your life?


Jesus man, I'm in my 40s. Who has that kind of stamina at that age?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welp, guess i'm Undead, then.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I must be dead already.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would I want to postpone the sweet release of a little death?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: has anyone mentioned self service yet?

/and, going through a divorce right now; I actually hate my penis and everything it has connected to in the past ten years.



That adds some nuance to "hand-to-gland combat".
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Elbow is sore. It's the stranger now.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: But let's take the over 55 groups out


I'm in that group.. and not willing to give up on everything yet.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Once a week?!? Lol subby.

Dammit. True.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
King Missile - I Wish
Youtube GYjLhPE1R-g
 
