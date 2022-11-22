 Skip to content
Getting married, but upset that your fiancee's dream wedding dress cost a little more than you're comfortable spending? Just return it without telling her, she'll understand
83
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not like she's ever gonna fit in it again
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reddit is cancer... I should delete that stupid app.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably shouldn't be getting married then.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you have a death wish without telling me you have a death wish.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.


Ok but you shouldn't marry someone who literally returns your wedding dress you bought. Especially if you bought it with your own money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound like he did her a favor....
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew, my only nephew, just married into this.  Yeah, he knew.  Yeah, he was warned.  ......
He's going to buy her a million-dollar house.
On the other hand, he just lost a bundle on bitcoin. So much that he won't say how much.

/Lie by the money, die by the money.
//Die soon please
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll remember this before her next wedding. Don't make the same mistake twice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.

Ok but you shouldn't marry someone who literally returns your wedding dress you bought. Especially if you bought it with your own money.


It's probably one of those situations where she does not really realize that he thinks that he OWNS her now because womenz is incapable of taking care of themselves because JESUS.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit we went the more traditional route for our families' sakes, but doesn't the bride's family normally pay for the wedding dress? If so, he's a domineering asshole.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and two, because it's a once in a lifetime thing"

Yeeeaa, I'm not sure thats accurate, especially in your case..
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for the lady, I do. But all I can focus on is that she wanted to use the phrase, "So to speak" and instead said, "Sort of Speak."
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man is a genius and deserves to be rewarded with daily morning blow jobs.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not married yet so it IS her money, he stole her dress and so far has not returned the $.  She should call the cops on him.

Maybe this is the reason the groom is not supposed to see the dress before hand.

Second she should be happy this happened now so she can cancel the wedding since this is how the rest of their lives will go.

Top 2 things that end a marriage are sex and $.

Last, it's fake, I don't believe anything on the internet.

I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills.  It never works and when one person wants something they deem shared and the other thinks it's not needed it's a bigger fight than it needs to be.
It's also irrelevant in the event of divorce since all assets are community property.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STBH? Spend thrift bride hater?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I admit we went the more traditional route for our families' sakes, but doesn't the bride's family normally pay for the wedding dress? If so, he's a domineering asshole.


A lot of the traditional "who pays for this" is pretty antiquated, and these days it's mostly just based on the finances of all parties involved.

Also, returnable wedding dress?  I couldn't be that expensive if that was even possible.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This marriage will last 7 years.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Hippopotamus and my wedding cost about ~$500. That covered: marriage license/certificate, officient, bottle of champagne, and Korean BBQ and drinks for us and our two friends we got to act as witnesses. We decided to be equally unfair to all family and not invite/tell any of them. It was awesome.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we found the paradigm control freak man.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills. It never works...


It worked in my marriage for more than twenty years.

<shrugs>
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine was getting married and ordered a gown through a bridal shop.  When the dress arrived, it was the wrong dress, had a stain, and also had a tear in it.  She was about to go ballistic but her mom beat her to the punch.  It turns out the dress style she ordered was no longer available, and the bridal shop guy didn't want to admit he screwed up so he selected a different dress and hoped she wouldn't notice.  Happy ending though, she got her money back, found a better dress at less than half the cost at a second hand shop, and the guy at the bridal store was relieved of the burden of ever dealing with shopping brides.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Ragin' Asian: I admit we went the more traditional route for our families' sakes, but doesn't the bride's family normally pay for the wedding dress? If so, he's a domineering asshole.

A lot of the traditional "who pays for this" is pretty antiquated, and these days it's mostly just based on the finances of all parties involved.

Also, returnable wedding dress?  I couldn't be that expensive if that was even possible.


Antiquated? Before about 120 years ago....brides wore their best dress, regardless of the color, and the dresses were maybe, MAYBE, $5. The whole stupid expensive white dress thing is because someone famous did it about 120 years ago.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.


If your ready for marriage you can focus on the wedding and enjoy it.  These people are not ready to be married.

Wife and I made all the plans together.  1 year prior she quit her job so she could focus on school and do her masters in 1 year instead of 2 to better her career.  She started her new job and we spent 12 months saving $ by having our planning be out entertainment for the year and we managed to save $18k to pay for it all.  This was a lot for us 22 years ago.
We never fought over any of it but did discuss each aspect and made sure we found middle ground on what we didn't see eye to eye on.   Was an amazing day followed by a great honeymoon.  22 years married, 0 fights.  We have been mad at each other for stupid crap but never fought....ever.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: This man is a genius and deserves to be rewarded with daily morning blow jobs.


You volunteering?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this woman goes through with the wedding, she is in for a lifetime of "Why do you spend extra money at the drug store every single month?"

He is going to track and account for every penny she earns and every penny she spends while keeping most of his money and much of his financial affairs secret.

And mother-in-law is just warming up for her role in the marriage.

She needs to throw some belongings in a bag, run to the nearest major intersection, and flee in the first car that she can flag down.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.

Ok but you shouldn't marry someone who literally returns your wedding dress you bought. Especially if you bought it with your own money.


That part of the story seems bullshiatty: He was able to get credit on a different card than the one used to purchase the dress?  Or a check returned to a different payee?  That seems impossible and so does her paying a few thou in cash, or a store willing to return that money in cash as well.

More likely:  The have some sort of joint account, and this guy actually has a point about it being his money as well, especially if they have to keep paying bills from it. Or, they were taking turns buying wedding purchases on different cards of theirs without delineating whose card was used for what, which is actually a pretty typical chill way to handle finances: We've got shiat to pay for, pay it however and let's move on.  Only he didn't, in this case, move on.

Well, I think he farked up here, but she absolutely blew past some boundaries in committing the partnership to a debt it sounds like one side felt they couldn't afford, which is just as much a relationship red flag as what he did, in my book.

If he actually contrived a way to keep her money some her credit card or individual bank account somehow, she should farking bail on this relationship and get a lawyer, but I highly doubt it went down like she said.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: ctighe2353: I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills. It never works...

It worked in my marriage for more than twenty years.

<shrugs>


Mine as well. It's really not that difficult of a situation.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills.  It never works and when one person wants something they deem shared and the other thinks it's not needed it's a bigger fight than it needs to be.


Most of the married couples I know do this and it works just fine for them.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave wife a $1500 budget for the wedding dress.  *MY* mom convinced her to buy a $3K dress and chipped in $500.  I was not amused.

/CSB
//Admittedly, the dress was amazing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: This marriage will last 7 years.


Found the optimist on Fark.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like theft to me.  Maybe one of the officers sent to arrest him is cute.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: ace in your face: syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.

Ok but you shouldn't marry someone who literally returns your wedding dress you bought. Especially if you bought it with your own money.

That part of the story seems bullshiatty: He was able to get credit on a different card than the one used to purchase the dress?  Or a check returned to a different payee?  That seems impossible and so does her paying a few thou in cash, or a store willing to return that money in cash as well.

More likely:  The have some sort of joint account, and this guy actually has a point about it being his money as well, especially if they have to keep paying bills from it. Or, they were taking turns buying wedding purchases on different cards of theirs without delineating whose card was used for what, which is actually a pretty typical chill way to handle finances: We've got shiat to pay for, pay it however and let's move on.  Only he didn't, in this case, move on.

Well, I think he farked up here, but she absolutely blew past some boundaries in committing the partnership to a debt it sounds like one side felt they couldn't afford, which is just as much a relationship red flag as what he did, in my book.

If he actually contrived a way to keep her money some her credit card or individual bank account somehow, she should farking bail on this relationship and get a lawyer, but I highly doubt it went down like she said.


That is a good point. How did he get the money if she bought the dress?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.

If your ready for marriage you can focus on the wedding and enjoy it.  These people are not ready to be married.

Wife and I made all the plans together.  1 year prior she quit her job so she could focus on school and do her masters in 1 year instead of 2 to better her career.  She started her new job and we spent 12 months saving $ by having our planning be out entertainment for the year and we managed to save $18k to pay for it all.  This was a lot for us 22 years ago.
We never fought over any of it but did discuss each aspect and made sure we found middle ground on what we didn't see eye to eye on.   Was an amazing day followed by a great honeymoon.  22 years married, 0 fights.  We have been mad at each other for stupid crap but never fought....ever.


I'll admit that I felt a little faint when I read "$18K," but the two of you agreed on it and it went to an event of a lifetime. It sounds like you both cherish the memories. That's the way to do it. Congratulations on the 22 years. I sincerely hope the next 22 years of marriage are jam packed with love and joy.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: ctighe2353: I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills.  It never works and when one person wants something they deem shared and the other thinks it's not needed it's a bigger fight than it needs to be.

Most of the married couples I know do this and it works just fine for them.


We've had separate credit cards and a shared household account that my paycheck goes into, and it's worked for us for over 20 years.  She actually has better credit than me for decades because of my mid-20's credit farkups, so we crutch on her cards for major purchases and pay down off my income.  Adults figure it out, and the only time it doesn't work out is when one person or the other is already checking out of the marriage, or if there's an addiction in the mix.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, running to call your mommy to tell on your fiancé is a biatch-boy move.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taking your wedding dress to the cleaners, dear.  To have it preserved.  On my way there, two rival gangs got into a gunfight, and I was caught in the crossfire!  I grabbed your dress and bailed out of the rolling car.  I ran down an alley to escape the gangs but there was this guy.  He had to be 6 foot 8 with scars and tattoos.  He said "Dat's a purty dress.  Mah girl stacy Jean would like that."  But I know what it meant to you, so I did a lot of that gymkata stuff and park corp and got away from him.  I got to the dry cleaners.  Your dress safely in my hands.  The dry cleaner ran out of the store, yelling something.  Now, I only speak Mandarin and he was yelling something Cantonese.  Turns out there was a gas leak at the dry cleaners and the building exploded!  Threw me across the street!  When I came to, your beautiful dress was on fire as was the entire block.  I pleaded with the firemen to spare some water to put out your dress, but they said they had to use it to rescue the orphans on the second floor.  They said I was lucky to be alive, dear.  Sadly, you wedding dress burned but pieces of it was used as bandages for some of the burned orphans.  I mean, that's good, right?  Not a total waste. Yes dear.  I'll back to the cleaners and die.   Got it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gadian: Sounds like theft to me.  Maybe one of the officers sent to arrest him is cute.


So she'd go from a marriage with the potential for domestic violence to a relationship with a guarantee of domestic violence
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: BMFPitt: Ragin' Asian: I admit we went the more traditional route for our families' sakes, but doesn't the bride's family normally pay for the wedding dress? If so, he's a domineering asshole.

A lot of the traditional "who pays for this" is pretty antiquated, and these days it's mostly just based on the finances of all parties involved.

Also, returnable wedding dress?  I couldn't be that expensive if that was even possible.

Antiquated? Before about 120 years ago....brides wore their best dress, regardless of the color, and the dresses were maybe, MAYBE, $5. The whole stupid expensive white dress thing is because someone famous did it about 120 years ago.


Lets not get started on diamond rings.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: ctighe2353: I known people who try to keep $ separate, each have a bank account and have a shared account for bills.  It never works and when one person wants something they deem shared and the other thinks it's not needed it's a bigger fight than it needs to be.

Most of the married couples I know do this and it works just fine for them.


We do this, but don't even have a shared account. We just do an etransfer to settle the difference. Luckily, we have similar incomes and ideas about financial health. It works great.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes he might have a point there

So you agree it's a waste of money.

but for one, this is typical price for wedding dresses.

LoL, no it's not, princess.

and two, because it's a once in a life time thing then why not make sure it's special?

These red flags suggest it won't be.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My stepdaughter is in some weird, mutually abusive marriage.  They call each other stupid, fat, dumb, etc.  My wife once talked to the husband about it, and his response was "That's our relationship.  It's our business".  They sometimes slap each other. The way they talk to each other in public is embarrassing and I refuse to hang around them.
Maybe their relationship is just different, but I would never call my wife fat or stupid, or yell at her in public.  And I only lightly tap her on the butt once in a while. Although the 20 seconds of sex with me could be considered abusive
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Communication and management of expectations and outcomes is a big part of marriage, both of them might want to get this figured out before either tries to get hitched again.

My wife and I lived together for 9 years before we got married. We planned spring breaks in college together, we planned the finances of 3 apartments and a cross country move together.  We organized our student loans together.  The number of things we had to manage before we got to our wedding made it so that the wedding, for the most part, went off without a problem. We'd also had nearly a decade of sharing a slowly increasing rate of responsibilities together.

I'm not saying we were the perfect married couple when we finally did get married, but to say that our expectations were kept within reason is an understatement.  I've never understood the people who have a handful of dinner and movie dates, maybe a romantic weekender with some sexy time and then decide, "Yup, we know enough about each other to do this, for good." 

We put kids through 13 years of classroom sitting to do a shiatty job of preparing them for the adult world and/or college. Universities do a slightly better shiatty job of preparing late-adolescents into somewhat functioning adults. To think you can prepare for and plan the life of marriage in 6 months is farking comical. I'm not a fan of OJT, I took classes in marriage, sex, and child-raising, in college. I couldn't imagine basing the last 28 years of shared career shifts, mortgages, childbirth, and the litany of continual existential crises on nothing more than 6 months of premarital sex.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Reddit is cancer... I should delete that stupid app.


The AITA thread on Reddit was posted SIX MONTHS AGO.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The media is going to get along just fine without Twatter
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That whole thing reeks of bovine scat.  Who says "couple of thousands" when describing the cost of something?  And a "couple of thousands" sounds like the low end for a bespoke or designer label dress.  They're not giving a refund on custom work that's been fitted.  That's not something from David's Bridal.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Probably saved yourself a lot of trouble getting divorced later too.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even though it was her money I don't see an issue with creating a budget before the planning starts and then sticking to it.  Since it doesn't seem that there was a budget, the only thing that the groom could do is have another conversation with the bride about costs and priorities. Returning the dress was a dick move and unless the groom turns around and is very apologetic very quickly, the bride should walk.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: deadsanta: ace in your face: syrynxx: Women/men should not be focused on the wedding. You should be focused on the marriage.

Ok but you shouldn't marry someone who literally returns your wedding dress you bought. Especially if you bought it with your own money.

That part of the story seems bullshiatty: He was able to get credit on a different card than the one used to purchase the dress?  Or a check returned to a different payee?  That seems impossible and so does her paying a few thou in cash, or a store willing to return that money in cash as well.

More likely:  The have some sort of joint account, and this guy actually has a point about it being his money as well, especially if they have to keep paying bills from it. Or, they were taking turns buying wedding purchases on different cards of theirs without delineating whose card was used for what, which is actually a pretty typical chill way to handle finances: We've got shiat to pay for, pay it however and let's move on.  Only he didn't, in this case, move on.

Well, I think he farked up here, but she absolutely blew past some boundaries in committing the partnership to a debt it sounds like one side felt they couldn't afford, which is just as much a relationship red flag as what he did, in my book.

If he actually contrived a way to keep her money some her credit card or individual bank account somehow, she should farking bail on this relationship and get a lawyer, but I highly doubt it went down like she said.

That is a good point. How did he get the money if she bought the dress?


Eh, sometimes people don't pay attention. I bailed out a friend in my teens once, checking the box that said only return the money to me. Of course, he later convinced the court to give him the $800. It was a relatively cheap and efficient way to announce to all of our friends that he was a terrible person, though, so at least he saved everyone time.
 
jumac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Mrs. Hippopotamus and my wedding cost about ~$500. That covered: marriage license/certificate, officient, bottle of champagne, and Korean BBQ and drinks for us and our two friends we got to act as witnesses. We decided to be equally unfair to all family and not invite/tell any of them. It was awesome.


While we had family there our wedding cost bout the same and  most went on renting the hall and food. my family has never been one for big weddings.  do it as cheap as you can.
 
