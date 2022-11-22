 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man found guilty of armed robbery in court. Does he A: Immediately file appeal? B: Go peaceably to jail? or C: Drink bleach?   (local10.com) divider line
17
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he had covid?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've gone with Drano.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Maybe he had covid?


Nah, preventative measure. He knew he was going to prison and that Covid spreads easily there. It works better than a vaccine, almost guarantees you won't die of Covid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This guy ain't the sharpest tool in the shed.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know he practices what he preaches.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He thought he could make a clean getaway.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I see him drinking something that's not right," said Starling. "His attorneys are letting him drink it. Corrections letting him drink it. All of a sudden I see him collapse. And I said how could this happen."

Bleach is nearly colorless so if he put it in a standard water bottle how the hell would anyone know?

Was he already known to be suicidal?  If not, no one could have anticipated that.
 
bdub77
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he was hoping for a reduced sentence if he turned white?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This guy ain't the sharpest tool in the shed.


But he is the most sterile.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He didn't do it right. Should have tried this.

Ariz. man dies following guilty verdict
Youtube E1iwLmgunKk
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're wondering how he got it? Probably just sitting in a jug on a cleaning cart, or from a maintenance closet. It's not like they keep that stuff in high-security vaults.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: You know he practices what he preaches.


Bleach keeps you young, so I've been told.
'cause no one who ever drinks it lives to get old.

/ Drinking with a chaser was the first thing that I learned.
// Enough of that.  Off to smoke some Banana Peels.
/// You know what Petit_Merdeux? I like you! You're not like the other people here at the trailer park.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bdub77: Maybe he was hoping for a reduced sentence if he turned white?


^that's some funny shiat!
 
Geralt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Armando Todd
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why did he commit an armed robbery in court?
 
