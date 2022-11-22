 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   "A week later I received an e-mail that said, 'Hey. Your shipment was overweight and oversized, and so we've charged you an additional $1,321.00.'"   (wbtv.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Pirate Ship"

...

Business name checks out...?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's amazing to see how much magic these reporters weild.  I wish I had the power that they do. I could be a wizard just like them, all it takes is a phone call and things are magically straight now
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many times did they charge an extra $10 or something and it was just shrugged off?
 
Klivian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: It's amazing to see how much magic these reporters weild.  I wish I had the power that they do. I could be a wizard just like them, all it takes is a phone call and things are magically straight now


Nah, it's just that press attention leads to calls to C suites, usually including the exclamation "You did WHAT?"

If you can get an issue in front of an executive you can wield that same power. Start a business like the one that lists the phone number to talk to a real person, a website that gives you the email/phone of an executive, then you will be truly feared.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: It's amazing to see how much magic these reporters weild.  I wish I had the power that they do. I could be a wizard just like them, all it takes is a phone call and things are magically straight now


If you like that, you should see "A letter from a Lawyer"
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The company name wasn't enough of a warning not to use them.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That alone might justify buying the domain I want (being held hostage by a registrar rn).
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Using a third-party shipper named Pirate Ship? Yeah, good luck with that
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lots of issues with Pirate Ship from a simple Google search.  "Was You Apprehensive about Using Pirate Ship" caught my eye.  I didn't know English Majors shipped a lot of stuff.  Probably their annotated volume of Clarissa.  "See?  On page 658 of my First Edition, Clarissa receives a letter and has plenty of time to create a 12 page reply and send it off by courier!"  Now, send my book back.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hey, 'Pirate Ship' sounds like a legitimate site. Sounds legit to me."

Come lunch time ...

"Hey, Bob's Sushi Restaurant and Tire Shop sounds like a good place to eat. They're so much cheaper than everyone else for some reason!"
 
zez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So is pirate ship a company that sends you bootleg movies in the mail?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Using a third-party shipper named Pirate Ship? Yeah, good luck with that


Sometimes the discount isn't worth it. A regular UPS store wouldn't have pulled this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThighsofGlory: The company name wasn't enough of a warning not to use them.


It's a legit company that people have been using for years.  This was just a weird glitch on the part of UPS which was complicated by using a third party shipping service.
 
