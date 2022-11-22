 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: The biggest challenge facing Nancy Pelosi's successor. Not, not Democrats in disarray. Well, no more than normal, anyway   (slate.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Democratic Party, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, new top dog, party's progressive wing, New York City, endorsed Jeffries, leadership position  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may need to make nice with progressives in the future to get things passed if he gets the speakership, but right now the Dems are the opposition, their interests align.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biggest challenge? Getting the majority back.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.


Right now they really don't need to pass anything and will probably just focus on investigating everyone who they perceive has wronged them.

The issue will be when a budget needs to be passed or the debt limit needs to be raised.  Then you could see the far right shooting the party in the foot.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! A moderate might have *GASP* inch a teensy weensy bit more to the left!! How far behind could communism be??!?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.


I shudder to think about what's going to be offered to insurrectionists like MTG to get them on board.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.


The thin majority really doesn't stop the GOP from doing what they want, which is to stop or greatly dilute Biden's agenda.  They could have a 30 seat majority in the House and they won't get anything past the Senate or Biden's veto pen.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dnrtfa: is "The biggest challenge facing Nancy Pelosi's successor" fending off a home intrusion? finding a 'get well soon
                             from your hammer wound'
card at the Hallmark store? choosing between your career and your family's safety?
when we don't like our policitians we can buy them or decry them. there's no need to die them.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.

Right now they really don't need to pass anything and will probably just focus on investigating everyone who they perceive has wronged them.

The issue will be when a budget needs to be passed or the debt limit needs to be raised.  Then you could see the far right shooting the party in the foot.


This is the correct take.  Things are going to grind to an absolute halt in the House as "special select" committees are formed and a mountain of scores settled.  Nothing's going to happen of course, but a whole lot of money's going to be set on fire and a whole lot of people are going to be put through hell.  Then, at the 11th hour and 58th minute, the debt ceiling bill or some other piece of must-pass legislation is going to come due, and the GOP are going to lose their minds.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is a corporate Democrat. He will do exactly what Pelosi did in the face of Progressive opposition to conservative legislation.
He will get the Chamber of Commerce to force Republicans to pass more unaccountable hand outs to the rich while ignoring Progressives and things Democratic voters want.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to law school with Jeffries, though I only met him once or twice. I was one year ahead of him and mostly took classes with my own cohort. Still, happy to have been an early supporter.

I wish him well. He's signing up for a lifetime of being demonized and cast as a far-left radical by the GQP, even though, as TFA points out, he's no such thing. I'm sure there will be quite a bit of coded language in those attacks, and he'll have to stay above it.
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.

The thin majority really doesn't stop the GOP from doing what they want, which is to stop or greatly dilute Biden's agenda.  They could have a 30 seat majority in the House and they won't get anything past the Senate or Biden's veto pen.


Of course.  And, naturally, anything they do manage to pass is going to be stopped in the Senate or by the veto.  Still, you know they want to do something, anything, yet even the tiniest thing will require much squirming and gnashing of teeth.  The schadenfreude will be delicious.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have anything to do with the Dusty Skeleton Insider Trading  Caucus refusing to bring along new leaders? Because that's already a problem.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a tireless champion of incumbency, and has worked to repel lefty outsiders from challenging established candidates who are running for re-election.

Perfect. I already hate him.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Republicans can barely agree to sit in the same room together, and the myth of conservative unity has been shattered.
Yet the media insist that it's the Dems who are in disarray?
I have doubts.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kuta: It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.


Democrats and the media love to push her as a genius legislator. She was majority leader for 6 out of 20 years. Jeff Fisher had a better record.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kuta: It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.


You must be a blast at parties
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
their caucus is growing

Fark user imageView Full Size

/phrasing
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Kuta: It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats and the media love to push her as a genius legislator. She was majority leader for 6 out of 20 years. Jeff Fisher had a better record.


And she gets painted as some kind of genius because of how much money she always brought in. To make sure that absolutely fark-all actually happened. That's not a positive thing.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One thing about Pelosi, Speaker or not, is she's generally able to keep her democrats pointed in the same direction (more or less). That alone is more than any republican leader in the House can say.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A Progressive Caucus member who supported MedicareForAll, the $15 minimum wage, is pro-choice, pro-gun control, backed the BBB, is pro-marijuana, supported the Child Tax Credit, is endorsed by the AFL-CIO, and has high rankings from Planned Parenthood, NORML, the NEA, the ACLU, and the League of Conservation voters is now a centrist?

Odd how the definition of progressive changes in order to make people angry.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, we don't need a slatesplanation every day. Or any day, for that matter.

because they usually suck
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I believe this will be a thoughtful and well reasoned thread.

/ I believe I can fly.
// I believe the GQP can make this country what it once was
/// A shallow tropical sea teeming with primitive life.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: I believe this will be a thoughtful and well reasoned thread.


You want well-reasoned, go hang out in the wedding dress thread
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should have nominated a Real Progressive like Pramila Jayapal.   She's so progressive that when she makes a mistake as a manager, she blames it on the workers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UseUrHeadFred: Personally, I'm more interested in watching the GQP leadership try to get their thinnest majority to do literally anything.  You think Joe Manchin was bad for Dems?  Just wait until MTG walks in and refuses to vote for something until they agree to dismantle the Jewish space laser.


It really is a marketing issue. Just call them Israeli Space Lasers and the alt Reich will be bowing towards Mecca in no time.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hakeem Jeffries is to the Progressive Caucus what Joe Manchin is to the Democratic party.
He is only there to subvert and sabotage them.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: Kuta: It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.

You must be a blast at parties


Imagine this guy at a party all "TULSI 2024!!!!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: their caucus is growing

[Fark user image 320x253] [View Full Size image _x_]
/phrasing


Maybe this is outta line, but I put this one together last time that occurred to me...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Oh no! A moderate might have *GASP* inch a teensy weensy bit more to the left!! How far behind could communism be??!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: One thing about Pelosi, Speaker or not, is she's generally able to keep her democrats pointed in the same direction (more or less). That alone is more than any republican leader in the House can say.


Just like Build Back Better and the Green New Deal. Remember all that?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jeffries is the DINO who help NY lose four donkey seats to the GOPers; he'll easily help pass the less crazy bills for McCarthy.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeffries seems like a tool. Great.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Jeffries seems like a tool tube. Great.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kuta: It's not often one gets to take over for someone who TWICE lost the majority in the House.  Big shoes to fill.

Fark Nancy Pelosi.


You get the job by knifing members of your own party right before an election where your state's house seats flip red, arguably flipping the whole House, because that shows you're willing to keep progressives down no matter the cost.

Fark Hakeem Jeffries
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You don't get Nancy-Pelosi rich by being a wacko progressive who wants free everything from Daddy Government.  Jeffries knows how to get his bread buttered.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.