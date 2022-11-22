 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Man discovers 'alien' on Scots beach after spotting strange green fluorescent object in sand, turns out to be a type of worm called a 'sea mouse'. Subby now not only afraid of land mice after viewing this creature   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portobello Beach? Are there lots of mushrooms there?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You missed an excellent and rare opportunity to make a Sigmund the Sea Monster reference in your headline, subby. I'm very disappointed in you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way they can avoid getting chased by cats.

/ yes I know there are cats that like to swim
// never let the facts get in the way of a bad joke
 
Wessoman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmm. Something tells me if you double click that mouse, all those spines will end up in your palm.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size

I want to tickle its little belly.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Daily Record Editor: After you finish masturbating, I need you to go through the archive of weird pictures and make up a story.  Something maritime maybe.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities were later shocked to find out he was talking about Seamus, but decided to call off the search for any further legible words in his interview, calling it "hopeless"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It being an alien definitely crossed my mind."

It was then that several people slapped him in the back of the head.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The unusual creature was found on Portobello Beach.

Now all you vegans know where your portobello burgers come from.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The unusual creature was found on Portobello Beach.

Now all you vegans know where your portobello burgers come from.


Still, I think we can all spare them the details about the Hunt.....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With Brexit, the French Tickler has been replaced by a device resembling this wee creature.  In Scotland, it's called an English Tickler.  Actually quite popular.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fzumrk: [i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.uk image 810x539]
I want to tickle its little belly.


I kicked a dead sea hare in Jamaica once.  Spend the next two days in the infirmary on an IV. Do not mess with marine worms, for they are subtle and quick to poison.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The beest laid werms o' sea mice and men aft gang, "Keerist! Wot is that Thingee!"

/ It Burns!
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You find a hairy thing washed up on the beach.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aphrodita
Aphrodita is a genus of marine polychaete worms found in the Mediterranean sea and the eastern and western Atlantic Ocean.[2]
Several members of this genus are known as "sea mice".
The name of the genus is taken from Aphrodite, the Ancient Greek goddess of love, said to be because of a supposed resemblance to human female genitalia.[3]

Anything can be a vulva if you are brave enough.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Watch out for these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A nice side dish to go with haggis.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: Watch out for these.

[Fark user image 552x302]


Monstrous mechanical metal-munching moon mice!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh Trump's Hair piece finally got away from him.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You missed an excellent and rare opportunity to make a Sigmund the Sea Monster reference in your headline, subby. I'm very disappointed in you.


Based on the way it is curled up it is also a "c" monster
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably a result of using this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
