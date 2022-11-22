 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flagler Live)   "It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well." Yup. Florida   (flaglerlive.com) divider line
38
    More: Florida, Firearm, Gun, Cannon, Connor Patrick Anderson, Felony, violence of the incident, Violence, Bar association  
•       •       •

1600 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel Noble, got into an argument with other patrons, went home, changed into fatigues, retrieved an Uzi-stile assault weapon and and a pair of knives, and returned

Dude brought back an assault weapon so big, he could use it to get over fences.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, once you got to "dirtbag"...
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?


Whenever you want.  Just offer free tatoos to people in Florida down by the bars or something and you'll get a few customers.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another account, after his girlfriend went to the bathroom, Anderson went outside and back in with a gun and held a woman at gunpoint and in a chokehold. The woman was able to maneuver herself out of his grip as David Ghiloni, the bartender, jumped over the bar and tackled Anderson to the ground with other patrons helping, saving the woman.

It's like a movie but fatter and stupider.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?


Maybe instead of a tattoo, write it on a one-by-six pine board and attach it with a couple 10-penny nails.*

*(I am not advocating violence;  this would be for public safety)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violence is never the answer

That's rich coming from a cop.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the solution is more guns.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another "responsible" gun owner who was not.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that the article just assumes we already know this guy.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clearly hes a stormtrooper
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?


Florida men?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't even murder anyone?  Bro, do you even 'Merica?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Computers?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rough looking 30, even for Florida.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: FormlessOne: So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?

Florida men?


Is that Florida Men or Florida Mans?

/computer mice or computer mouses?
//what happens when you take a word and make it refer to something different?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 186x204]

Rough looking 30, even for Florida.


Better yet, he was able to wrestle away from a group of people after already being held down in the ground. He must sweat Crisco.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 186x204]

Rough looking 30, even for Florida.


It's hilarious how these jokers look like any  Taliban or Isis dudes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 186x204]

Rough looking 30, even for Florida.

Better yet, he was able to wrestle away from a group of people after already being held down in the ground. He must sweat Crisco.


I can picture him slipping a sliding like a greased pig.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are americans allowed to walk around with guns? seriously. every farking day
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy as a GF and you don't
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Deputies found him in a ditch along Old Kings Road, the gun near him. John's Towing took possession of the Ford F-150 truck."

Because of course he drives an F-150, just 98 more payments and it'll be all his.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: This guy as a GF and you don't


Men aren't the only stupid people in Florida.  The election alone is enough to prove me right.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
John's Towing took possession of the Ford F-150 truck.

I was worried about the truck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy gets into arguments everywhere.   The entire world is against him.
Also, the fifth panel of Larson's Do Not Touch cartoon.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If alcohol and guns don't mix, then explain the ATF.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: This guy as a GF and you don't


I've looked inside a Walmart. That's not a tough accomplishment.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If alcohol and guns don't mix, then explain the ATF.


They don't, that's why they have the tobacco in the middle, to keep them separate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If alcohol and guns don't mix, then explain the ATF.


Tobacco mediates between the two.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fires six rounds in a crowded bar. Hits no one. This guy a cop?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 186x204]

Rough looking 30, even for Florida.

It's hilarious how these jokers look like any  Taliban or Isis dudes.


That's the American Taliban for ya. Whole sack of potato jihadis.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why are americans allowed to walk around with guns? seriously. every farking day


Because that's the Rules As Written.

The logic used by RPG players and sovereign citizens has a lot of overlap.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: FormlessOne: So, when do we start tattooing "Poor Impulse Control" on the foreheads of these idiots?

Maybe instead of a tattoo, write it on a one-by-six pine board and attach it with a couple 10-penny nails.*

*(I am not advocating violence;  this would be for public safety)


Respectfully, respectfully - mind you, I say Respectfully...

make them 6x6 timbers, and held on through their wrists/forearms with the writing on the back of the lumber.  Has the added bonus of preventing them from pulling weapons out.

If "we" have concerns about blood loss, we can heat the stakes up to red hot before driving the point home.  Wouldn't want them to bleed out.

(Not, not advocating violence, but also not advocating violence)
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You just know he'll claim stand your ground and being Florida, it may work.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The bartender will likely be fired for getting physically involved in the altercation.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Florida man strikes again!
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flyinglizard: You just know he'll claim stand your ground and being Florida, it may work.


Florida is a Saw Your Ground state.

gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.