(Yahoo)   Beachcomber with metal detector makes unique discovery, even though it was in plane sight   (yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Florida, Florida's Joseph Cook, St. Augustine, fortune hunter, West Palm Beach, Lake City, Florida Highway Patrol, St. Augustine police  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just the decepticon he took out.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger metal detector.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read about a video in that article. But I did not see a video.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now THAT'S funny.
He belongs on Fark.
Someone sponsor him for TotalFark, I'm too poor.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x567]


I'm old enough to guess that is from Fletch, but don't recall the implied quote.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah!" the pilot yells back. "I lost my engine."

Translation, couldn't afford proper maintenance so here we are.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Yeah!" the pilot yells back. "I lost my engine."

Translation, couldn't afford proper maintenance so here we are.


And those Piper replicas aren't cheap (unless it's a real one, and then it's even more aren't cheapier)
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x567]

I'm old enough to guess that is from Fletch, but don't recall the implied quote.


I do believe that's from Fletch 2 so you are forgiven for not knowing
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People have been walking past that for years, never seeing it? Florida, amirite?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x567]

I'm old enough to guess that is from Fletch, but don't recall the implied quote.


"You wouldn't know it now, but I used to be a big star on TV."
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moto-geek: farkitallletitend: Yeah!" the pilot yells back. "I lost my engine."

Translation, couldn't afford proper maintenance so here we are.

And those Piper replicas aren't cheap (unless it's a real one, and then it's even more aren't cheapier)


Tell me about it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Finally the mystery of Hellen Keller's flight is solved.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

R I P
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No link to his ticktoc? Wtf
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TheGogmagog: Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x567]

I'm old enough to guess that is from Fletch, but don't recall the implied quote.

I do believe that's from Fletch 2 so you are forgiven for not knowing


There was a Fletch 2?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounding panicked, Cook repeats: "Are you OK, sir?"

"Yeah!" the pilot yells back. "I lost my engine."

"You're in luck, I've got a metal detector!"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gleeman: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TheGogmagog: Zizzowop: [Fark user image image 850x567]

I'm old enough to guess that is from Fletch, but don't recall the implied quote.

I do believe that's from Fletch 2 so you are forgiven for not knowing

There was a Fletch 2?


Yes, Fletch Lives, and it's funny, not anywhere near as good as the first movie, but it's funny.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

