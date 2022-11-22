 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 22 is leonine, as in The most significant catholic prelate of the middle ages was Pope Leonine   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, English language, Lion, Names, Greek language, Linguistics, Greek loanwords, names Leo, Greek word leōn  
•       •       •

73 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 11:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you mean Pope Leo IX?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're just lion to yourself if you think this was a good pun.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
John Leonine was my favorite Beatle.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: John Leonine was my favorite Beatle.


The hairiest one, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer the word lionize.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SPLITTER!!!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.